UP NEET Seat Allotment Result 2023 Announced for Stray Vacancy Round, Check PG Admission Guidelines PDF Here

UP NEET Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET) has released the allotment result of the stray vacancy round of Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling. Candidates can check their UPNEET allotment result online at: upneet.gov.in. They have to use their course, roll number, email ID and captcha code to download the seat allotment pdf.

Candidates will have to download the UP NEET PG allotment letter before reporting to the allotted medical colleges. Along with the seat allotment results, the UP DMET has also released a set of guidelines to be followed by candidates while reporting to the college for admission.

How to check UP NEET PG Allotment Result 2023 For Stray Vacancy Round?

The result link is available at the official website, upneet.gov.in. Candidates have to select the course opted for - NEET PG MDMS (medical), MDS (Dental), or DNB from the option given in the stray vacancy result link. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to check UP NEET PG seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required credentials: course, roll number, email ID and captcha code

Step 5: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout and save it for future use

UP NEET PG Stray Vacancy Admission Guidelines

The officials have also released the admission guidelines. They can check the important points:

UP NEET PG admission process of the candidates allotted to government sector seats will be completed at the concerned medical college or hospital level

The admission process of the candidates who have been allotted seats at private sector medical or dental colleges will be completed at the designated nodal centres

It will be mandatory for the allotted candidate to appear in person for admission with all the original educational, category, sub-category and other required certificates

CTS bank draft of the tuition fee prescribed by the government for the candidates allotted in private colleges in favour of the Director General, Medical Education & Training, should be deposited

The tuition fees specified by the government are available on the websites dgme.up.gov.in and upneet.gov.in

Candidates will have to undergo a mandatory medical examination from the medical board constituted at the medical college or at the nodal centre level

Those belonging to economically weaker sections and other backward classes of Uttar Pradesh will have to submit certificates issued on or after April 1, 2023

