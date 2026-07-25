UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out At uptac.samarth.edu.in, Download Link Here

UPTAC Seat Allotment Out: Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU has released the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) round 2 seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check and download their seat allotment status on the official website uptac.samarth.edu.in. B Tech / B Des/ M Tech (Integrated)

How To Download UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website uptac.samarth.edu.in .

On the homepage, click on “View Announcement” under “Round 2 allotment for B Tech / B Des/ M Tech (Integrated)”.

Enter your registration number, password and click on “Login”.

Your seat allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Download Link

Candidates satisfied with their seat allotment result will be required to accept their seat allotment status, pay the required fees and upload the necessary documents, as required. You will be required to report to your college also, failing which, your seat allotment status may be cancelled.