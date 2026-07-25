UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out At uptac.samarth.edu.in, Download Link Here
UPTAC Round 2 seat allotment result out today, July 25, 2026 on the official website uptac.samarth.edu.in. Students can check the seat allotment status using their registration number and password.
UPTAC Seat Allotment Out: Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU has released the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) round 2 seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check and download their seat allotment status on the official website uptac.samarth.edu.in. B Tech / B Des/ M Tech (Integrated)
How To Download UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?
- Visit the official website uptac.samarth.edu.in.
- On the homepage, click on “View Announcement” under “Round 2 allotment for B Tech / B Des/ M Tech (Integrated)”.
- Enter your registration number, password and click on “Login”.
- Your seat allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Download Link
Candidates satisfied with their seat allotment result will be required to accept their seat allotment status, pay the required fees and upload the necessary documents, as required. You will be required to report to your college also, failing which, your seat allotment status may be cancelled.
Details Mentioned On The UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
- Candidate's Name
- Application Number
- Roll Number
- Category
- Allotted Institute
- Allotted Course
- Seat Acceptance Status
- College Reporting Details
- Document Verification Details
On behalf of Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Department , the UPTAC counselling process is conducted by AKTU for admission into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses offered by AKTU-affiliated and other participating state universities. The scores of national level entrance examination such as Joint Entrance Examination JEE) Main, Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG), Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) and the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), depending on the course are used for admission across the state.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.