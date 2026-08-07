WBJEE BPharm Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration Begins Today, Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE BPharm counselling 2026 round 1 registration begins today, August 7, 2026. Candidates can register and enter the choices for the allotment round through the link available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will begin the BPharm counselling registration process today, August 7, 2026. Candidates who have cleared the BPharm entrance exam can visit the official website to register for the online counselling process.
To register for the counselling process, students are required to visit the official website and click on the new registration link for the BPharm course. Candidates must log in with their WBJEE credentials and fill out the application form.
According to the schedule, the last date for students to register for WBJEE BPharm counselling is August 9, 2026. Along with filling the application form, candidates are also required to submit the choices for Round 1 of counselling. The choices must be filled and locked by August 9, 2026.
WBJEE BPharm Counselling 2026 Registration - Click Here (Available Soon)
WBJEE BPharm Counselling 2026 Schedule - Click Here
WBJEE BPharm Counselling 2026: Important Dates
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Name of activity
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Dates
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Candidate registration, payment of registration fee and choice filling
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August 7, 2026 to August 9, 2026
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Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by
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August 7, 2026 to August 9, 2026
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1st round of seat allotment result
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August 11, 2026
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Payment of Seat acceptance fee
Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission
(If upgradation choice = NO or allotted in 1st choice)
(Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their website to know their timings and detailed requirements for admission)
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August 11, 2026 to August 13, 2026
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2nd round of registration and choice filling
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August 14, 2026 to August 16, 2026
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2nd round of seat allotment result
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August 18, 2026
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Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees)
Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission
(Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their website to know their timings and detailed requirements for admission)
Withdrawal by the candidate
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August 18, 2026 to August 20, 2026
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3rd round of registration and choice filling
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August 21, 2026 to August 23, 2026
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3rd round of seat allotment result
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August 24, 2026
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Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees)
Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission
(Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their website to know their timings and detailed requirements for admission)
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August 24, 2026 to August 27, 2026
WBJEE BPharm Counselling 2026: Round 1 Registration, Choice Filling
The WBJEE BPharm counselling registration and choice filling process for round 1 of allotment begins today. Those eligible to submit the applications must visit the official website of the board to register and enter the choices. Follow the steps provided below to register and apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB
Step 2: Click on the BPharm registration link
Step 3: Enter the login credentials
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload all scanned documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Click on the choice filling link
Step 8: Enter the choice of colleges for allotment
Step 9: Lock the choices
Step 10: Review and click on submit
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.