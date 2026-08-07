WBJEE BPharm Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration Begins Today, Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will begin the BPharm counselling registration process today, August 7, 2026. Candidates who have cleared the BPharm entrance exam can visit the official website to register for the online counselling process.

To register for the counselling process, students are required to visit the official website and click on the new registration link for the BPharm course. Candidates must log in with their WBJEE credentials and fill out the application form.

According to the schedule, the last date for students to register for WBJEE BPharm counselling is August 9, 2026. Along with filling the application form, candidates are also required to submit the choices for Round 1 of counselling. The choices must be filled and locked by August 9, 2026.