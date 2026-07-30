WBJEEB Result 2026: West Bengal ANM GNM Rank Card, Final Answer Key Released; Download Result at wbjeeb.in
WB ANM GNM Result 2026 has been declared by WBJEEB. Candidates can now download the West Bengal Nursing Rank Card, check the final answer key, result link, counselling updates, and download steps.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB has released the West Bengal ANM GNM Result 2026 on its official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the ANM(R) and GNM Entrance Exam 2026 can now download their WB Nursing Rank Card using their respective login credentials. Along with the result, the final answer key is also available for the candidates on the official website.
The rank card contains the candidate's score and merit rank, which will be used during the upcoming counselling process. It is for the admission to Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) [ANM(R)] and General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) courses in participating institutes all over West Bengal for the academic year 2026-27.
WB ANM GNM Exam 2026 Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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WB ANM(R) & GNM Entrance Examination 2026
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Conducting Body
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West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)
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Result Status
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Released
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Rank Card Status
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Available for Download
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Final Answer Key
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Released
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Exam Date
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June 14, 2026
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Result Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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wbjeeb.in
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Courses Offered
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ANM(R) and GNM
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Next Stage
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Counselling and Seat Allotment
How to Download WB ANM GNM Rank Card 2026?
- Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in
- Click on the ANM(R) & GNM 2026 website
- Scroll down and go to the Candidates Activity Board
- Click on the Rank Card ANM(R) & GNM 2026
- Enter your login details
- Candidates respective rank card will appear on the screen
- Download and Save it for future use.
WB ANM(R) & GNM Rank 2026: Direct LINK
WB ANM GNM Final Answer Key 2026
Along with the declaration of the WB ANM GNM Result 2026, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has also released the Final Answer Key for the ANM(R) & GNM Entrance Examination 2026. The final answer key has been prepared after reviewing the objections submitted by candidates against the provisional answer key. The board has clarified that the results and merit ranks have been prepared based on this final answer key, and no further challenges or representations regarding the answers will be entertained. Candidates can download the final answer key PDF from the official WBJEEB website.
WB ANM(R) & GNM Final Answer Key 2026: Direct LINK
Details Mentioned on the WB Nursing Rank Card
Candidates should carefully verify the following information printed on the rank card:
- Candidate's name
- Roll number
- Application number
- Category
- Total score obtained
- General merit rank
- Category rank (if applicable)
- Exam details
WB ANM GNM Counselling 2026
After the declaration of results, WBJEEB is expected to announce the ANM GNM Counselling 2026 schedule shortly. Qualified candidates will have to participate in the online counselling process, fill in their preferred college choices, complete document verification, and secure admission based on their merit rank and seat availability. The detailed counselling notification will be released separately on the official website.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.