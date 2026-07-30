WBJEEB Result 2026: West Bengal ANM GNM Rank Card, Final Answer Key Released; Download Result at wbjeeb.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB has released the West Bengal ANM GNM Result 2026 on its official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the ANM(R) and GNM Entrance Exam 2026 can now download their WB Nursing Rank Card using their respective login credentials. Along with the result, the final answer key is also available for the candidates on the official website.

The rank card contains the candidate's score and merit rank, which will be used during the upcoming counselling process. It is for the admission to Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) [ANM(R)] and General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) courses in participating institutes all over West Bengal for the academic year 2026-27.

WB ANM GNM Exam 2026 Key Highlights