Will Delhi Protests Delay NEET Counselling 2026? Here is What Students Should Know
NEET counselling process 2026 is expected to begin in the second week of August 2026. There has been no communication through MCC yet but candidates awaiting for the schedule should be prepared for the counselling rounds.
NEET Counselling 2026: With ongoing student protests in Delhi for the NEET paper leak, medical aspirants are waiting for the NEET counselling dates 2026. There has been no official communication from the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, as of yet. This uncertainty can affect the admission process in the country. About 20 lakh candidates appeared for the re-NEET exam 2026 and the biggest question for them is when will the NEET counselling begin.
There are many speculations regarding delay of NEET counselling but announcement is yet to come. It is expected that NEET counselling 2026 will likely begin in second week of August 2026. Considering this, the real question is not the protest, but the entire medical admission process where the delay can affect students and colleges.
Allegations and protests are keeping the exam under public scrutiny but qualifiers fear that this can lead to decisions and legal developments that can impact the counselling process.
Can Protests Actually Delay the NEET Counselling?
MCC is yet to announce the NEET counselling schedule 2026. The process will include registration, choice filling, seat allotment and final results. It will be conducted online. Although the physical demonstrations cannot directly stop the conduction of counselling process, but if the process starts late, it can mean a delayed MBBS academic session resulting in delayed commencement of classes. Any revision at the nation level All India Quota schedule, can directly impact state counseling process as well. Also, the students hoping for better colleges in Round 2 could face compressed timelines if the overall schedule shifts.
Documents Required for NEET Counselling 2026
Instead of believing or relying on rumors being spread, students should prepare for the counselling rounds which includes keeping all documents ready for counselling process. Documents required are:
- NEET result cum scorecard
- NEET admit card
- Class 10 and Class 12 marksheet
- Photo ID proof (original and photocopy)
- Passport-size photographs
- Category certificate (if applicable)
Due to the ongoing NEET paper leak protests, anxiety has built in the aspirants and they are eagerly waiting for the counselling dates. For lakhs of students waiting for the schedule, MCC should release the official NEET counselling schedule soon. Candidates are also expected to avoid rumors and begin preparing for the counselling rounds.
Also Check: CJP Jantar Mantar Protests on NEET Paper Leak LIVE
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