Will Delhi Protests Delay NEET Counselling 2026? Here is What Students Should Know

NEET Counselling 2026: With ongoing student protests in Delhi for the NEET paper leak, medical aspirants are waiting for the NEET counselling dates 2026. There has been no official communication from the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, as of yet. This uncertainty can affect the admission process in the country. About 20 lakh candidates appeared for the re-NEET exam 2026 and the biggest question for them is when will the NEET counselling begin.

There are many speculations regarding delay of NEET counselling but announcement is yet to come. It is expected that NEET counselling 2026 will likely begin in second week of August 2026. Considering this, the real question is not the protest, but the entire medical admission process where the delay can affect students and colleges.

Allegations and protests are keeping the exam under public scrutiny but qualifiers fear that this can lead to decisions and legal developments that can impact the counselling process.