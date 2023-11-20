AAI Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023 Notification For 185 Vacancies at aai.aero, Apply Online

AAI Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023 is out for 185 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for AAI Apprenticeship Posts 2023.

AAI Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023: The Airport Authority of India (AAI Apprenticeship) has released the recruitment notification for 185 Apprenticeship Posts on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is December 3. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - aai.aero

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

AAI Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023

AAI Apprenticeship notification for the recruitment of 185 Apprenticeships has been released. The application process for the post started on November 15. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

AAI Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Airport Authority of India Posts Name Apprenticeship Posts Total Posts 185 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on November 16, 2023 Application Start Date November 16, 2023 Application End Date December 3, 2023

AAI Apprenticeship Notification PDF

Candidates can download the AAI Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 185 posts. Download the official notification of AAI Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Apprenticeship Download PDF

AAI Apprenticeship Posts

A total of 185 Posts were announced by AAI for Apprenticeship. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Field of Specialization/Discipline No. of seats Civil (Graduate) 6 Civil (Diploma) 26 Electrical (Diploma) 25 Electronics (Graduate) 6 Electronics (Diploma) 23 Computer Science/ Information Technology (Graduate) 1 Computer Science/ Information Technology (Diploma) 6 Aeronautical (Graduate) 2 Aeronautics (Diploma) 4 Architecture(Graduate) 3 Mechanical/ Automobile (Diploma) 5 Computer Operator Programming Assistant (Trade/ITI) 70 Mathematics/Statistics (Graduate) 1 Mathematics/Statistics (Diploma) 1 Data Analysis (Graduate) 3 Steno (ITI) 3

What is the AAI Apprenticeship Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for AAI Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates from Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are eligible for an Apprenticeship Training Program of one year in various airports in the Northern Region for the year 2023-24.

Educational Qualifications:

Graduate/Diploma: Candidates should possess full-time (regular) four years degree or three years (regular) diploma in Engineering in any of the above-mentioned streams, recognized by AICTE, GOI. ITI Trade: candidates should possess ITI/NCVT certificate of the above mentioned trades from institutions recognized by AICTE, GOI

Age Limit:

The age of the candidate should be between 18-26 years as of October 31, 2023. However, relaxation in ages will be given to the reserved category candidates.

AAI Apprenticeship Stipend 2023

The stipend for Graduate (Degree) Apprentices will be Rs 15000, Technician (Diploma) Apprentices will be Rs.12000 and Trade Apprentices will be Rs 9000.

Steps to Apply for the AAI Apprenticeship

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - aai.aero

Step 2: Click on Recruitment then on the Careers notification button

Step 3: Click on the Apply link of Engagement of Apprentices in Northern Region, AAI FY 2023-24

Step 4: Click on the Apply Online button and fill in the required details. On submission, a unique number will be generated. Note the number for future reference.

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference





