AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 (OUT): Download APTRANSCO Assistant Executive Engineer Admit card PDF at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in
AP TANSCO AEE Hall Ticket 2026 hall ticket download link is active on the official website. Candidates appearing in the written exam for the Assistant Executive Engineer posts scheduled from August 22 to 28, 2026 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. Check details here.
AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026: AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal (AVRP) has released the AEE Hall Ticket 2026 download link for the Assistant Executive Engineer posts on its official website. The written exam for the Assistant Executive Engineer posts is scheduled from August 22 to 28, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download aptransco admit card after using their login credentials, username and password to the link at https://aptransco.gov.in.
To download the AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026, you will need to use the login credentials including roll number, date of birth to the link.
AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link
Candidates appearing in the written exam for Assistant Executive Engineer posts is scheduled from August 22 to 28, 2026 can download their hall ticket through the link. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 Direct link-
|AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026
|Download Link
APTRANSCO Assistant Executive Engineer Hall Ticket 2026 Overview
AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal (AVRP) had earlier launched the recruitment drive to fill Assistant Executive Engineer across the state. Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage.
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AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026- Highlights
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Organization
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AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal (AVRP)
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Exam Name
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Assistant Executive Engineer Exam
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Post
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Assistant Executive Engineer
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Exam Date
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August 22 to 28, 2026
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Admit Card status
|Out
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Job Location
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Andhra Pradesh
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Official website
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https://apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in/
How to Download APTRANSCO AEE Hall Ticket PDF?
You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website of AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal
- Click on the 'Candidate Login' link available on the official website
- Enter the username and password
- Check the left-hand side of the candidate dashboard
- You will see a link to download the hall ticket
- If you are not able to download the hall ticket in PDF, contact the helpdesk immediately
- Your exam shift and other details are printed on the hall ticket.
AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 Exam Pattern
Selection for the Assistant Executive Engineer posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in computer based test. It is a Common Computer Based Test (CBT) which will be conducted in English only. The total duration of the examination is 3 hours. Check the details of the exam pattern and structure given below-
|Event
|Details
|Mode of Examination
|Common Computer Based Test
|Duration
|3 hours
|Total Marks
|100
|Negative Marking
|No
Details Mentioned on AP AEE Hall Ticket PDF
Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Assistant Executive Engineer posts are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-
- Candidate’s name and photo
- Date of birth
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Examination venue
- Date and time of the examination
- Roll number
AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026: Know The Factors Behind the Allotment Process After Final List
As per the detailed notification released, the allotment of candidates for the posts of AEE to APTRANSCO/APGENCO/APEPDCL/ APCPDCL/APSPDCL and thereafter to the respective Zone/Unit will be made based on merit, reservation, local candidature, availability of vacancies and preferences exercised by the candidates in the online application. Candidates will be considered for allotment in the order of merit against the highest preferred Utility and Zone available at the relevant stage. Once allotted, no request for change of Utility or Zone shall ordinarily be entertained. The allotment made by the Competent Authority shall be final and binding on all candidates.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.