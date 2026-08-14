AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 (OUT): Download APTRANSCO Assistant Executive Engineer Admit card PDF at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in

AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026: AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal (AVRP) has released the AEE Hall Ticket 2026 download link for the Assistant Executive Engineer posts on its official website. The written exam for the Assistant Executive Engineer posts is scheduled from August 22 to 28, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download aptransco admit card after using their login credentials, username and password to the link at https://aptransco.gov.in. To download the AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026, you will need to use the login credentials including roll number, date of birth to the link. AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link Candidates appearing in the written exam for Assistant Executive Engineer posts is scheduled from August 22 to 28, 2026 can download their hall ticket through the link. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 Direct link-

AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link APTRANSCO Assistant Executive Engineer Hall Ticket 2026 Overview AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal (AVRP) had earlier launched the recruitment drive to fill Assistant Executive Engineer across the state. Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage. AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026- Highlights Organization AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal (AVRP) Exam Name Assistant Executive Engineer Exam Post Assistant Executive Engineer Exam Date August 22 to 28, 2026 Admit Card status Out Job Location Andhra Pradesh Official website https://apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in/ How to Download APTRANSCO AEE Hall Ticket PDF? You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below- Visit the official website of AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal

Click on the 'Candidate Login' link available on the official website

Enter the username and password

Check the left-hand side of the candidate dashboard

You will see a link to download the hall ticket

If you are not able to download the hall ticket in PDF, contact the helpdesk immediately

Your exam shift and other details are printed on the hall ticket.

AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 Exam Pattern Selection for the Assistant Executive Engineer posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in computer based test. It is a Common Computer Based Test (CBT) which will be conducted in English only. The total duration of the examination is 3 hours. Check the details of the exam pattern and structure given below- Event Details Mode of Examination Common Computer Based Test Duration 3 hours Total Marks 100 Negative Marking No Details Mentioned on AP AEE Hall Ticket PDF Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Assistant Executive Engineer posts are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-