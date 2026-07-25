AVNL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Today at avnl.co.in for 1213 Posts, Get Direct Link Here
The AVNL Recruitment 2026 for 1214 Executive and Non-Executive posts closes today, July 25, 2026. Interested candidates are advised to apply for the posts at the earliest on he official website, i.e., avnl.co.in. Check the steps to apply and other important details.
Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, AVNL, which is a Defence Public Sector Undertaking, PSU, had released a notifctaion under the advertisement number AVNL/CO/HR/2026/06. Through this recruitment notice AVNL aims to fill 1213 posts on Fixed Term Employment. The online application process started on July 11, 2026 and will close today, July 25, 2026 at midnight. Those candidates who are interested to work for the Public Sector Undertaking are advised to apply at the earliest on the official website. The vacancy is divided into two posts. One post is Non-Executive Junior Technician Posts (1005) and Executive posts ranging from Junior Manager to Additional General Manager and Consultant (208).
AVNL Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
Those candidates who are interested to seek a career with the Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, should apply for the posts, before midnight of July 25, 2026. The PSU will only accept the application through online submission process on the official website. Candidates can also apply online using the direct link given below:-
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AVNL Recruitment 2026
Key Highlights of AVNL Recruitment 2026
Given below are some of the key highlights of the Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, AVNL, recruitment 2026:-
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Features
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL)
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Advertisement Number
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AVNL/CO/HR/2026/06
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Registration Dates
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July 11, 2026 to July 25, 2026
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Total Number of Vacancies
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1213
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Application Fee
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Official Website
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avnl.co.in
AVNL Recruitment Important Dates 2026
Some of the important dates related to the AVNL Recruitment process 2026 for 1213 posts are given below:-
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Events
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Important Dates
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Online Registration Start Date
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July 11, 2026
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Online Registation Close Date
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July 25, 2026
Steps to Apply for AVNL Recruitment 2026
Interested candidates who want ot pursue a career with AVNL can follow the simpl steps given below to apply online on the official website:-
- Go to the official website of the AVNL, i.e., avnl.co.in
- Once the homepage appears on the screen, go to the career section and click on it.
- The career page of the AVNL open and then candidate has to register.
- Enter the required details as asked on the registration site and select the post the candidate wants to apply for and submit.
- Once the registration number or login ID and password has been received, the candidate will then have to fill the application form.
- Using the registration number or login ID start completing the application form, upload the scanned photograph, signature and other required documents.
- Read the application form before submitting, and submit the application form.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.