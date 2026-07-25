AVNL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Today at avnl.co.in for 1213 Posts, Get Direct Link Here

Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, AVNL, which is a Defence Public Sector Undertaking, PSU, had released a notifctaion under the advertisement number AVNL/CO/HR/2026/06. Through this recruitment notice AVNL aims to fill 1213 posts on Fixed Term Employment. The online application process started on July 11, 2026 and will close today, July 25, 2026 at midnight. Those candidates who are interested to work for the Public Sector Undertaking are advised to apply at the earliest on the official website. The vacancy is divided into two posts. One post is Non-Executive Junior Technician Posts (1005) and Executive posts ranging from Junior Manager to Additional General Manager and Consultant (208).

AVNL Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link

Those candidates who are interested to seek a career with the Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, should apply for the posts, before midnight of July 25, 2026. The PSU will only accept the application through online submission process on the official website. Candidates can also apply online using the direct link given below:-