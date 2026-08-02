Bihar BSSC Office Attendant Final Cut Off 2026 Released: Check Category-Wise Cutoff Marks PDF Here
Bihar BSSC has released the DST Office Attendant Cutoff 2026 on 1 August, 2026, along with category-wise marks and merit list PDF. Candidates who have appeared in the DV & Medical Examination can check their cutoff marks in this article.
Key Points
- BSSC released final cut-off & merit list for DST Office Attendant (Advt. 02/2022).
- Final result for 238 vacancies released on 1 August 2026 on bssc.bihar.gov.in.
- Mains exam was on 26 May 2026; document verification on 14 & 15 July 2026.
Bihar BSSC DST Office Attendant Final Cut Off 2026: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the final cut off marks for the Office Attendant (Karyalay Parichari) post, along with the final merit list PDF under Advertisement No. 02/2022 of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Bihar. This recruitment drive was held for 238 vacancies. The prelims exam took place on 11 May 2025, followed by the mains exam on 26 May 2026. After the mains result, document verification was conducted on 14 and 15 July 2026 at Babu Pariksha Parisar, Patna. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their final result and category-wise cutoff marks on the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.
Also Check - Bihar DST Office Attendant Final Result 2026 OUT
Bihar BSSC Office Attendant Final Cut Off 2026 Highlights Table
Candidates can check all the information about Bihar BSSC Office Attendant Final Cut Off 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)
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Department
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Science, Technology & Technical Education (DST), Bihar
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Advertisement No.
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02/2022
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Post Name
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Office Attendant (Karyalay Parichari)
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Total Vacancies
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238
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Prelims Exam Date
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11 May 2025
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Main Exam Date
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26 May 2026
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DV Dates
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14 & 15 July 2026 (286 candidates)
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Final Result Release Date
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1 August 2026
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Official Website
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bssc.bihar.gov.in
Bihar BSSC Office Attendant Final Cut Off 2026
BSSC has released the final cutoff marks for the Office Attendant post under Advertisement No. 02/2022, DST Bihar. The Unreserved category cutoff stands at 80.75 marks, while EWS recorded 78.85 marks. Among reserved categories, ST candidates needed 76 marks, and SC candidates needed 71.25 marks to qualify. The lowest cutoff was recorded for the Disabled (MD/MUD) category at 47.5 marks. Female candidates across categories had comparatively lower cutoffs than their male counterparts. The cutoff is based on marks scored in the mains exam held on 26 May 2026.
Bihar BSSC Office Attendant Category-wise Cut Off 2026
Candidates can check their category-wise final cut off 2026 marks in the table given below:
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Category
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Cutoff Marks
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Cutoff Rank
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Unreserved (UR)
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80.75
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72
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Unreserved (Female)
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77.9
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173
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EWS
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78.85
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121
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EWS (Female)
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71.25
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440
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EBC
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77.9
|
156
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EBC (Female)
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70.3
|
470
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SC
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71.25
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423
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SC (Female)
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63.65
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649
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ST
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76
|
239
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ST (Female)
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62.7
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654
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Women of Backward Classes (WBC)
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73.15
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345
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Disabled (DD)
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57.95
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706
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Disabled (MD/MUD)
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47.5
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737
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Disabled (VI)
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68.4
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513
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Disabled (OH)
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74.1
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318
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Ward of Freedom Fighter
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60.8
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688
How to Check Bihar BSSC Office Attendant Final Cut Off Marks 2026
Candidates can check and download the official Bihar BSSC Office Attendant Final Cut Off 2026 cutoff marks by following the steps below:
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Visit the official website of BSSC, at bssc.bihar.gov.in
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On the homepage, click on the link “BSSC DST Office Attendant Cutoff 2026”
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Then, Click on the “Merit List/ Cutoff PDF”
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BSSC DST Office Attendant Cut Off 2026 PDF will display on the screen
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Now, check the category-wise list carefully
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Save and download it for future reference.
Factors Affecting Bihar BSSC Office Attendant Cutoff 2026
Several factors influence the cutoff marks every year, such as how many candidates appear for the examination at each stage conducted by BSSC. Some of the important factors are listed below.
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Number of vacancies announced by BSSC
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Total number of candidates appearing for the examination
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Difficulty level of the question paper
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Category-wise reservation policies
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Normalisation of marks across multiple shifts
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Overall performance of candidates
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com