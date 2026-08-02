Bihar BSSC Office Attendant Final Cut Off 2026 Released: Check Category-Wise Cutoff Marks PDF Here

Key Points BSSC released final cut-off & merit list for DST Office Attendant (Advt. 02/2022).

Final result for 238 vacancies released on 1 August 2026 on bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Mains exam was on 26 May 2026; document verification on 14 & 15 July 2026.

Bihar BSSC DST Office Attendant Final Cut Off 2026: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the final cut off marks for the Office Attendant (Karyalay Parichari) post, along with the final merit list PDF under Advertisement No. 02/2022 of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Bihar. This recruitment drive was held for 238 vacancies. The prelims exam took place on 11 May 2025, followed by the mains exam on 26 May 2026. After the mains result, document verification was conducted on 14 and 15 July 2026 at Babu Pariksha Parisar, Patna. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their final result and category-wise cutoff marks on the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in. Also Check - Bihar DST Office Attendant Final Result 2026 OUT Bihar BSSC Office Attendant Final Cut Off 2026 Highlights Table

Candidates can check all the information about Bihar BSSC Office Attendant Final Cut Off 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) Department Science, Technology & Technical Education (DST), Bihar Advertisement No. 02/2022 Post Name Office Attendant (Karyalay Parichari) Total Vacancies 238 Prelims Exam Date 11 May 2025 Main Exam Date 26 May 2026 DV Dates 14 & 15 July 2026 (286 candidates) Final Result Release Date 1 August 2026 Official Website bssc.bihar.gov.in Bihar BSSC Office Attendant Final Cut Off 2026 BSSC has released the final cutoff marks for the Office Attendant post under Advertisement No. 02/2022, DST Bihar. The Unreserved category cutoff stands at 80.75 marks, while EWS recorded 78.85 marks. Among reserved categories, ST candidates needed 76 marks, and SC candidates needed 71.25 marks to qualify. The lowest cutoff was recorded for the Disabled (MD/MUD) category at 47.5 marks. Female candidates across categories had comparatively lower cutoffs than their male counterparts. The cutoff is based on marks scored in the mains exam held on 26 May 2026.

Bihar BSSC Office Attendant Category-wise Cut Off 2026 Candidates can check their category-wise final cut off 2026 marks in the table given below: Category Cutoff Marks Cutoff Rank Unreserved (UR) 80.75 72 Unreserved (Female) 77.9 173 EWS 78.85 121 EWS (Female) 71.25 440 EBC 77.9 156 EBC (Female) 70.3 470 SC 71.25 423 SC (Female) 63.65 649 ST 76 239 ST (Female) 62.7 654 Women of Backward Classes (WBC) 73.15 345 Disabled (DD) 57.95 706 Disabled (MD/MUD) 47.5 737 Disabled (VI) 68.4 513 Disabled (OH) 74.1 318 Ward of Freedom Fighter 60.8 688 How to Check Bihar BSSC Office Attendant Final Cut Off Marks 2026 Candidates can check and download the official Bihar BSSC Office Attendant Final Cut Off 2026 cutoff marks by following the steps below: