Bihar Teacher 2026: Over 14,700 + Teachers Apply For Transfer as State Prepares for 32,388 BPSC TRE 4 Recruitment

The Bihar Education Department has started a huge restructuring drive of its school staffing system. Under the newly introduced Bihar State Teacher Transfer Rules, 2026, over 14,700 surplus teachers have already submitted applications for transfers through the state’s dedicated e-shikshkosh portal. Along with this drive, the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, has also announced that the state will soon start the recruitment process for 32,388 new teachers through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE)-4. The last date to apply for the transfers through the e-shikshkosh portal is August 5, 2026. 14700+ Surplus Teachers Apply for Transfer through e-Shikshakosh Portal Within just two days of launching the e-shikshakosh online website, 14,796 surplus teachers have successfully submitted their transfer requests. An additional 7795 teachers have completed and saved their forms on the portal, while 2142 teachers have applied for mutual transfers. Under the RTE Act guidelines, surplus teachers are those posted in government schools where the teaching staff exceed the mandatory student-teacher ratio. The Bihar Government currently has:-

Around 60000+ teachers of the primary class.

More than 9000 teachers of the middle class.

More than 16000 teachers in Secondary schools

More than 13000 teachers in Higher Secondary schools. The participation of the teachers in the transfer drive is voluntary, and the last date to apply for the transfers is August 5, 2026. The teachers of Bihar can select up to 30 preferred schools, and female teachers will be posted in panchayats adjacent to their registered home address. While the male teachers will be relocated to adjoining blocks outside their current blocks. Balancing Teacher Shortages Across Bihar Districts While several schools have more teaching staff in various districts, districts like Araria, Jamui, and Purnia continue to face a severe shortage of primary school teachers. The new policy aims to fix this imbalance by transferring the staff to understaffed schools. Those teachers who are not immediately placed in regular government schools will be temporarily assigned to Anganwadi centres and student hostels. Under the updated framework, standard teacher transfers will ordinarily take place every five years to maintain balanced staffing across all districts.