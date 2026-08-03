Bihar Teacher 2026: Over 14,700 + Teachers Apply For Transfer as State Prepares for 32,388 BPSC TRE 4 Recruitment
Over 14,700+ teachers in Bihar have applied for transfers under the 2026 as the state prepares for the BPSC TRE-4 recruitment 2026 for 32,388 new school teachers. Read the complete details here.
The Bihar Education Department has started a huge restructuring drive of its school staffing system. Under the newly introduced Bihar State Teacher Transfer Rules, 2026, over 14,700 surplus teachers have already submitted applications for transfers through the state’s dedicated e-shikshkosh portal. Along with this drive, the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, has also announced that the state will soon start the recruitment process for 32,388 new teachers through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE)-4. The last date to apply for the transfers through the e-shikshkosh portal is August 5, 2026.
14700+ Surplus Teachers Apply for Transfer through e-Shikshakosh Portal
Within just two days of launching the e-shikshakosh online website, 14,796 surplus teachers have successfully submitted their transfer requests. An additional 7795 teachers have completed and saved their forms on the portal, while 2142 teachers have applied for mutual transfers. Under the RTE Act guidelines, surplus teachers are those posted in government schools where the teaching staff exceed the mandatory student-teacher ratio. The Bihar Government currently has:-
- Around 60000+ teachers of the primary class.
- More than 9000 teachers of the middle class.
- More than 16000 teachers in Secondary schools
- More than 13000 teachers in Higher Secondary schools.
The participation of the teachers in the transfer drive is voluntary, and the last date to apply for the transfers is August 5, 2026. The teachers of Bihar can select up to 30 preferred schools, and female teachers will be posted in panchayats adjacent to their registered home address. While the male teachers will be relocated to adjoining blocks outside their current blocks.
Balancing Teacher Shortages Across Bihar Districts
While several schools have more teaching staff in various districts, districts like Araria, Jamui, and Purnia continue to face a severe shortage of primary school teachers. The new policy aims to fix this imbalance by transferring the staff to understaffed schools. Those teachers who are not immediately placed in regular government schools will be temporarily assigned to Anganwadi centres and student hostels. Under the updated framework, standard teacher transfers will ordinarily take place every five years to maintain balanced staffing across all districts.
BPSC TRE-4 to Recruit 32,388 New Teachers
To strengthen the public education system in Bihar and provide more employment opportunities for job seekers, the Bihar government has sent a requisition to the BPSC for 32,388 fresh teaching vacancies under TRE-4. With the transfer process underway and fresh recruitments approaching, the Bihar Education Department aims to eliminate staff shortages and elevate overall classroom instruction across the state.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.