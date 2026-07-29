BPCL Non Management Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 154 Technician & Other Posts; Apply Online & Check Eligibility
BPCL Non Management Recruitment 2026: The BPCL has released the notification to recruit the candidates for 154 non management posts. The notification was released on 29 July 2026 and the candidates can apply for the recruitment between 29 July to 13 August at bharatpetroleum.com. Check this article to download notification, get application link, application process, eligibility criteria, and other details.
Key Points
- BPCL invites applications for 154 Non-Management Technician/Operator posts.
- Applications open from July 29 to August 13, 2026, for eligible candidates.
- Selected candidates will be placed in Mumbai & Kochi with a pay scale of ₹26,500-₹34,000.
BPCL Non Management Recruitment 2026: The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates to apply for 154 Non-Management posts including Process Technician (Chemical), Process Operator/Operator (Chemical), Technician/ Operator (Mechanical), and Technician (Electrical) for the Mumbai & Kochi Refinery. The candidates can apply between 29 July to 13 August 2026. The candidates who wish to apply must meet certain criteria including the educational qualification and age limit. The selected candidates will be placed in the entry level of NG-2 grade at starting minimum basic pay of ₹26,500/- in the pay scale of ₹26,500/- to ₹34,000/-.
BPCL Non Management Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The BPCL has rolled out a notification for the recruitment of candidates for 154 vacant posts of Technician & Operator across disciplines. The candidates who are interested in the recruitment can check the highlights in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruiting Authority
|
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)
|
Post Name
|
Process Technician (Chemical), Process Operator/Operator (Chemical), Technician/ Operator (Mechanical), and Technician (Electrical)
|
Advertisement No
|
BPCL.HR.ER.03.NMGT.RECT
|
No. of Vacancies
|
154
|
Notification Release Date
|
29 July 2026
|
Registration Dates
|
29 July to 13 August 2026
|
Salary
|
₹26,500/- to ₹34,000/-
|
Job Location
|
Mumbai & Kochi
|
Official Website
|
bharatpetroleum.com
BPCL Non Management Recruitment 2026 Notification
The candidates who are interested in applying for the BPSCL recruitment 2026 should download the official notification from the link provided here. The official notification contains all the relevant information about the recruitment such as eligibility criteria, number of vacancies, application process, salary structure, perks and benefits, and other important details.
|
BPCL Non Management Notification 2026
BPCL Non Management Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Once you have read the detailed notification carefully and you are sure that you meet all the eligibility requirements mentioned in the notification, you can proceed to apply for the recruitment. The direct link to apply is provided here.
|
BPCL Non Management Recruitment 2026
How to Apply for BPCL Non Management Recruitment 2026
To apply for the BPCL Non Management recruitment 2026, candidates can follow the steps given below:
-
Visit the official website of BPCL at bharatpetroleum.com.
-
Go to the Careers section on the homepage and click on the Current Job Openings.
-
Now, click on the Apply Online link given against “Recruitment to Non-Management Posts in Kochi Refinery & Mumbai Refinery”.
-
Click on the Proceed button and you will be redirected to the application page.
-
Click on the link for Already Registered Candidates.
-
Enter your registration number and password and click on Login.
-
Fill the application form with all the details carefully.
-
Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee as applicable.
-
Submit the form and save a copy of it for future reference.
BPCL Non Management Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
The candidates who wish to apply for the BPCL recruitment 2026 must check the eligibility criteria such as educational qualifications before applying.
Educational Qualification
Candidates must possess the prescribed Diploma obtained through a full-time regular course approved by AICTE. Minimum 60% aggregate marks for GEN, EWS & OBC (NCL) candidates and 50% aggregate marks for SC/ST/PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability) candidates against reserved vacancies.
|
Post Code
|
Prescribed Qualification Parameters
|
Minimum Post-Qualification Experience
|
Process Technician & Process Operator (Chemical)
|
Diploma in Chemical Engineering/ Chemical Technology
|
Should have minimum one year relevant post qualification work experience/one year post qualification apprenticeship training (in a relevant field) under the Apprenticeship Act, 1961 in a Refining/ Petroleum/ Power/ Lube/ Petrochemical/ Fertilizer Industry, of repute (for Mechanical and Electrical disciplines, Engineering Industry of repute shall also be considered).
|
Technician/ Operator (Mechanical)
|
Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
|
Technician (Electrical)
|
Diploma in Electrical Engg./ Electrical and Electronics Engg./ Electrical Power System/Electrical Engg. (Industrial Control)
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.