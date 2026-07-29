BPCL Non Management Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 154 Technician & Other Posts; Apply Online & Check Eligibility

BPCL Non Management Recruitment 2026: The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates to apply for 154 Non-Management posts including Process Technician (Chemical), Process Operator/Operator (Chemical), Technician/ Operator (Mechanical), and Technician (Electrical) for the Mumbai & Kochi Refinery. The candidates can apply between 29 July to 13 August 2026. The candidates who wish to apply must meet certain criteria including the educational qualification and age limit. The selected candidates will be placed in the entry level of NG-2 grade at starting minimum basic pay of ₹26,500/- in the pay scale of ₹26,500/- to ₹34,000/-.

BPCL Non Management Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The BPCL has rolled out a notification for the recruitment of candidates for 154 vacant posts of Technician & Operator across disciplines. The candidates who are interested in the recruitment can check the highlights in the table below: