BPSC 70th CCE Marksheet 2026: The Bihar Public Commission (BPSC) has released an important notice for candidates of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination. As per the notice, candidates who have appeared in the CCE exam can check their marksheet from 22 July 2026 on the official website of BPSC, bpsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the result using their 69th & 70th OTR (One Time Registration) username and password.

BPSC 70th CCE Marksheet 2026 Check Notice

BPSC has officially released a notice regarding the marksheet of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination. Candidates who have appeared in this exam can download the marksheet from 22 July 2026; check the official notice.