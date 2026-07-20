BPSC 70th Integrated CCE Marksheet 2026 Date OUT: Check Combined Exam Score from July 22
BPSC has released an important notice for the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination. Candidates can check their marksheet from July 22, 2026, at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in. They must log in using their 69th and 70th OTR credentials. Check the official notice here
Key Points
- BPSC 70th CCE marksheet will be available from July 22, 2026.
- Access marksheet on bpsc.gov.in using 69th & 70th OTR username and password.
- The 70th CCE fills 2,027 vacancies in Bihar's administrative services.
BPSC 70th CCE Marksheet 2026: The Bihar Public Commission (BPSC) has released an important notice for candidates of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination. As per the notice, candidates who have appeared in the CCE exam can check their marksheet from 22 July 2026 on the official website of BPSC, bpsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the result using their 69th & 70th OTR (One Time Registration) username and password.
BPSC 70th CCE Marksheet 2026 Check Notice
BPSC has officially released a notice regarding the marksheet of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination. Candidates who have appeared in this exam can download the marksheet from 22 July 2026; check the official notice.
एकीकृत 70वीं संयुक्त प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा से संबंधित अभ्यर्थी दिनांक-22.07.2026 से अपना अंक पत्र आयोग के वेबसाइट https://t.co/US46z6p8gN पर अपने 69वीं एवं 70वीं OTR के User Name एवं Password से Login करने के उपरांत अपने Integrated 70th के Dashboard पर Integrated 70th Marks बटन पर… pic.twitter.com/b67ucdhasL— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) July 20, 2026
BPSC 70th CCE Exam 2026 Key Highlights
The 70th Recruitment cycle is being conducted by the BPSC to fill 2,027 vacancies across various administrative services in the government of Bihar. Candidates can check all the key information below in the table.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
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Exam Name
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Integrated 70th Combined Competitive Examination
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Notice Type
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Marksheet Release
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Marksheet Date
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July 22, 2026
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Login Credential
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Registration number & Password
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Official website
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bpsc.bihar.gov.in
Steps to Check BPSC 70th Integrated CCE Marksheet 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their marksheet through the official website of BPSC.
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Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsconline.bihar.gov.in
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Log in using the 69th and 70th OTR Username and Password
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Select the Integrated 70th Dashboard after logging in
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Now, click on the "Integrated 70th Marks" button
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Then, the marks sheet will appear on the screen
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Check the details and download the marksheet for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com