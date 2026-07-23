BPSSC ASI Operation Exam Analysis 2026: Check Difficulty Level and Question Paper PDF
Check the BPSSC ASI Operations Exam Analysis, Difficulty Level and Question Paper PDF for the July 22, 2026, exam. This article will give information about the difficulty level, provide the question paper PDF and other important details.
The Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission, BPSSC, had conducted the BPSSC ASI Operation Exam 2026 on July 22, 2026, in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The exam analysis for the BPSSC ASI Operation Exam 2026 will help the candidates understand the overall difficulty level of te exam, section-wise question distributions nd other details. Those candidates who appeared for the exam can check the exam analysis given below and calculate their marks to understand the chances of their qualifying for the exam for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates should note that this analysis is prepared based on the students’ feedback and expert reviews and will be updated accordingly.
BPSSC ASI Operation Exam Analysis 2026
The BPSSC ASI Operation Exam Analysis provides information about the difficulty level of the question paper and the section -wise questions distribution, and other details. Given below are the BPSSC ASI Operation Exam Analysis for 2026:-
- As per the initial candidate's reaction, the difficulty level of the exam ranged from moderate to difficult.
- According to some candidates, there were around 50 questions from the Physics subject, especially from the modern physics section. There were around 12 or more questions asked on current affairs, 15 or more from General Knowledge and some questions were asked from Chemistry.
- As per the candidate’s feedback, there were around 5-6 numerical-based questions.
- Questions asked from the current affairs section included questions like the pickleball winner, Operation Energy Security, sports-related, Matrix, etc.
BPSSC ASI Operation Question Paper PDF 2026
The BPSSC ASI Operation Question Paper 2026 will be made available here shortly. This question paper will help candidates review the questions asked in the exam, analyse their scores and will also help them prepare more effectively for the future recruitment exam 2026. Once this question paper is released, candidates should do the following:-
- Candidates should check the questions asked in each section.
- Compare the answers marked with a reliable source and the official answer key.
- Identify the important topics for future BPSSC Examinations.
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BPSSC ASI Operation Question Paper PDF 2026
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To Announced Soon
How Does BPSSC ASI Operation Exam Analysis 2026 Help?
Understanding the BPSSC ASI Operation Exam Analysis 2026 will provide the candidate with an understanding of the examination and help candidates calculate their marks for the exam. It also helps future aspirants to understand the changing exam patterns and identify the topics that require more focus. Candidates are also advised to visit the official website of the BPSSC for any new announcements regarding the provisional answer key, response sheet or result.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.