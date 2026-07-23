BPSSC ASI Operation Exam Analysis 2026: Check Difficulty Level and Question Paper PDF

The Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission, BPSSC, had conducted the BPSSC ASI Operation Exam 2026 on July 22, 2026, in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The exam analysis for the BPSSC ASI Operation Exam 2026 will help the candidates understand the overall difficulty level of te exam, section-wise question distributions nd other details. Those candidates who appeared for the exam can check the exam analysis given below and calculate their marks to understand the chances of their qualifying for the exam for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates should note that this analysis is prepared based on the students’ feedback and expert reviews and will be updated accordingly.

BPSSC ASI Operation Exam Analysis 2026

The BPSSC ASI Operation Exam Analysis provides information about the difficulty level of the question paper and the section -wise questions distribution, and other details. Given below are the BPSSC ASI Operation Exam Analysis for 2026:-