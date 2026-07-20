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[OUT] BPSSC Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026: Download 5th August Exam Hall Ticket PDF at bpssc.bihar.gov.in

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 22:14 IST

BPPSSC Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026 has been released on July 21, 2026, for the advertisement number 06/2026. Candidates who will be appearing for the 5th August 2026 exam can download their hall ticket from the official BPSSC Website.

[OUT] BPSSC Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026: Download 5th August Exam Hall Ticket PDF at bpssc.bihar.gov.in
[OUT] BPSSC Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026: Download 5th August Exam Hall Ticket PDF at bpssc.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, BPSSC, has released the admit card 2026 for advertisement number 06/2026 for the direct recruitment to the post of the Adhinayak Anudeshak (Sub Commandant/ Instructor) in the Bihar Home Guards service cadre under the Home Department (Special Branch), Bihar, Patna, on July 21, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam from May 9, 2026, to June 9, 2026, will be able to download the admit card for the August 5, 2026, exam once the link has been activated tomorrow from the official website. The exam will be held in one shift of 2 hours from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, and the candidates will have to report to the exam centre by 12:30 PM.

The admit card will include important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, reporting time and exam centre details. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully after downloading the admit card.

BPSSC Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026 Direct Link

Once the commission has activated the admit card download link for the Police Havildar Instructor Recruitment 2026 (Advertisement Number O6/2026). Only those candidates who have submitted their application form successfully will be able to access the hall ticket using their login details.

BPSSC Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026

Direct Link

Screenshot 2026-07-21 000537

BPSSC Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Important Details 2026

Given below are some of the important details related to the BPSSC Bihar Police Havildar Instructor 2026:-

Conducting Body

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission

Advertisement Number

06/2026

Post Name

Havildar Instructor

Admit Card Status

To Be Released

Exam Date

August 5, 2026

Shift Timings

2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Reporting Time

12:30 PM

Official website

bpssc.bihar.gov.in

How to Download the BPSSC Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026?

Those candidates who registered themselves for the Bihar Police Havildar Instructor 2026 under the advertisement number 06/2026 can follow these simple steps to download their admit card:-

  • Go to the official website of the BPSSC, i.e., bpssc.bihar.gov.in
  • Click on the Home Guard tab, once directed to the official homepage of the website.
  • Look for the notification related to the Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card under advertisement number 06/2026 admit card link.
  • Enter the required information, like the registration number or roll number, Date of birth or other required information.
  • Submit the details, download the admit card and take a printout.

Details Mentioned on the BPSSC Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026

As the admit card is available for download, candidates should immediately check the following information carefully:-

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Roll Number
  • Registration Number
  • Photograph and Signature
  • Exam Date
  • Reporting Time
  • Examination Centre Name and Address
  • Exam Day Instructions.

If the candidates find any information incorrect, they should immediately contact the commission before the examination date.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 22:14 IST

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