[OUT] BPSSC Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026: Download 5th August Exam Hall Ticket PDF at bpssc.bihar.gov.in
BPPSSC Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026 has been released on July 21, 2026, for the advertisement number 06/2026. Candidates who will be appearing for the 5th August 2026 exam can download their hall ticket from the official BPSSC Website.
The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, BPSSC, has released the admit card 2026 for advertisement number 06/2026 for the direct recruitment to the post of the Adhinayak Anudeshak (Sub Commandant/ Instructor) in the Bihar Home Guards service cadre under the Home Department (Special Branch), Bihar, Patna, on July 21, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam from May 9, 2026, to June 9, 2026, will be able to download the admit card for the August 5, 2026, exam once the link has been activated tomorrow from the official website. The exam will be held in one shift of 2 hours from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, and the candidates will have to report to the exam centre by 12:30 PM.
The admit card will include important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, reporting time and exam centre details. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully after downloading the admit card.
BPSSC Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026 Direct Link
Once the commission has activated the admit card download link for the Police Havildar Instructor Recruitment 2026 (Advertisement Number O6/2026). Only those candidates who have submitted their application form successfully will be able to access the hall ticket using their login details.
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BPSSC Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026
BPSSC Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Important Details 2026
Given below are some of the important details related to the BPSSC Bihar Police Havildar Instructor 2026:-
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission
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Advertisement Number
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06/2026
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Post Name
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Havildar Instructor
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Admit Card Status
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To Be Released
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Exam Date
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August 5, 2026
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Shift Timings
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2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
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Reporting Time
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12:30 PM
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Official website
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bpssc.bihar.gov.in
How to Download the BPSSC Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026?
Those candidates who registered themselves for the Bihar Police Havildar Instructor 2026 under the advertisement number 06/2026 can follow these simple steps to download their admit card:-
- Go to the official website of the BPSSC, i.e., bpssc.bihar.gov.in
- Click on the Home Guard tab, once directed to the official homepage of the website.
- Look for the notification related to the Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card under advertisement number 06/2026 admit card link.
- Enter the required information, like the registration number or roll number, Date of birth or other required information.
- Submit the details, download the admit card and take a printout.
Details Mentioned on the BPSSC Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026
As the admit card is available for download, candidates should immediately check the following information carefully:-
- Candidate’s Name
- Roll Number
- Registration Number
- Photograph and Signature
- Exam Date
- Reporting Time
- Examination Centre Name and Address
- Exam Day Instructions.
If the candidates find any information incorrect, they should immediately contact the commission before the examination date.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.