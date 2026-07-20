[OUT] BPSSC Police Havildar Instructor Admit Card 2026: Download 5th August Exam Hall Ticket PDF at bpssc.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, BPSSC, has released the admit card 2026 for advertisement number 06/2026 for the direct recruitment to the post of the Adhinayak Anudeshak (Sub Commandant/ Instructor) in the Bihar Home Guards service cadre under the Home Department (Special Branch), Bihar, Patna, on July 21, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam from May 9, 2026, to June 9, 2026, will be able to download the admit card for the August 5, 2026, exam once the link has been activated tomorrow from the official website. The exam will be held in one shift of 2 hours from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, and the candidates will have to report to the exam centre by 12:30 PM.

The admit card will include important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, reporting time and exam centre details. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully after downloading the admit card.