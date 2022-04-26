BPSSC PET Admit Card Download Date 2022 Out for Forest Ranger & SI Posts, Check Exam Date, & Details Here

BPSSC PET Admit Card Download Date 2022 for the post of Range Officers Of Forest and Enforcement Sub Inspector has been announced. Check BPSSC Range Officers Of Forest and Enforcement Sub Inspector Exam Date, Admit Card Download Date and other details here.

BPSSC PET Admit Card Download Date 2022: Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the exam date for recruitment to the post of Range Officers Of Forest and Enforcement Sub Inspector. Candidates who applied for the BPSSC Recruitment 2022 can download the exam date notice from the official website of BPSSC.i.e. bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC PET Range Forest Officers & Sub Inspector 2022 Date

According to the notice, The PET will be conducted from 13th May 2022 to 16th May 2022 for recruitment to the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector (Advt. No. 02/2019) while for Range Officers of Forest -(Advt. No. 02/2020), PET will be conducted on 12th May 2022.

BPSSC PET Admit Card Download Date for Range Forest Officers & Sub Inspector 2022

The commission will upload the PET admit card download will start from 30th April 2022, 11 am for the post of Range Officers of Forest -(Advt. No. 02/2020) while the admit cards for Enforcement Sub Inspector (Advt. No. 02/2019) will be released from 30th April 2022, 11 am. Candidates will be able to download BPSSC PET Admit Card Download Date 2022 using their registration numbers, date of birth, captcha, and other details. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

How to Download BPSSC PET Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of BPSSC.i.e. bpssc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'BPSSC Forest Range Officer & SI PET Admit Card 2022 Download Link. It will redirect you to a login page. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha, and other details. The BPSSC PET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download BPSSC PET Admit Card 2022 for Enforcement Range Officer & SI and save it for future reference.

