CCI Recruitment 2026: Registration Closes Today for 148 Posts at cotcorp.org.in – Direct Link Here

The Cotton Corporation of India or CCI is all set to close the online application process for CCI Recruitment 2026 today July 24, 2026. Candidates who want to secure a government job in the textile and cotton sector should complete their registration through the official website at cotcorp.org.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 148 vacancies for various posts, including Assistant Manager (IT), Assistant Manager (Official Language), Management Trainee (Marketing), Management Trainee (Accounts), Junior Commercial Executive, Junior Assistant (Accounts) and Junior Assistant (General).

Eligible and interested candidates must submit their applications at the earliest before the closing time of 11:55 PM to avoid any last minute technical problems.

CCI Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link

Candidates who want to apply can do so by submitting the online applications through the official recruitment portal of the Cotton Corporation of India. Since the registration window closes today, you must ensure that all required details, including documents and application fees, are submitted successfully. Check the direct link to apply online for CCI Recruitment 2026 given below in the table.