CCI Recruitment 2026: Registration Closes Today for 148 Posts at cotcorp.org.in – Direct Link Here
CCI Recruitment 2026 registration will close today July 24, 2026 at 11:55 PM. The Cotton Corporation of India is inviting applications for 148 vacancies across various posts. Eligible candidates should complete the online application process through the official website at cotcorp.org.in.
Key Points
- The online application process for CCI Recruitment 2026 closes today, July 24, 2026.
- Candidates can apply for 148 vacancies through the official website cotcorp.org.in.
- The official notification was released on July 9, 2026, for various posts.
The Cotton Corporation of India or CCI is all set to close the online application process for CCI Recruitment 2026 today July 24, 2026. Candidates who want to secure a government job in the textile and cotton sector should complete their registration through the official website at cotcorp.org.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 148 vacancies for various posts, including Assistant Manager (IT), Assistant Manager (Official Language), Management Trainee (Marketing), Management Trainee (Accounts), Junior Commercial Executive, Junior Assistant (Accounts) and Junior Assistant (General).
Eligible and interested candidates must submit their applications at the earliest before the closing time of 11:55 PM to avoid any last minute technical problems.
CCI Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link
Candidates who want to apply can do so by submitting the online applications through the official recruitment portal of the Cotton Corporation of India. Since the registration window closes today, you must ensure that all required details, including documents and application fees, are submitted successfully. Check the direct link to apply online for CCI Recruitment 2026 given below in the table.
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CCI Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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CCI Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
CCI Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
CCI Ltd, a mini Ratna company under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, released the official notification on July 9, 2026, for 148 vacancies. The recruitment is conducted under the Advt. No DR/CCI/2026. Selected candidates will receive a salary starting from a minimum of Rs 22,000 to a maximum of Rs 1,40,000. Check the details below for key highlights related to the CCI recruitment 2026.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Cotton Corporation of India (CCI)
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Recruitment Name
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CCI Recruitment 2026
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Ministry
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Ministry of Textiles, Government of India
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Post Name
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Management Trainee, Junior Commercial Executive, Junior Assistant and others
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Total Vacancies
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148
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Registration Date
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July 9- July 24, 2026
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Selection Process
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CBT, Document Verification and Medical Examination
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Official Website
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cotcorp.org.in
CCI Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Breakdown
Eligible and interested candidates can check the post-wise vacancy distribution for CCI Recruitment 2026 in the table below.
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Posts
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Total Vacancies
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Assistant Manager (Official Language)
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1
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Assistant Manager (Information Technology)
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1
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Management Trainee (Marketing)
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8
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Management Trainee (Accounts)
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8
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Junior Commercial Executive
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50
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Junior Assistant Accounts
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50
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Junior Assistant Junior
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30
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Grand Total
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148 Posts
CCI Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfill the required eligibility criteria such as educational qualifications and age requirements prescribed by the Cotton Corporation of India. Check them below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Post Name
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Qualification & Experience
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Assistant Manager (Official Language)
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Must have a Post graduate degree in Hindi with minimum 50% marks in total.
Experience- 1 year in any organization.
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Assistant Manager (Information Technology)
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Must have a degree BE MCA MBA/PGDM with specialization in (IT/System) with minimum 50% marks in total.
Experience- Minimum 1 year
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Management Trainee (Marketing)
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Must have MBA in Agri Business Management/ Agriculture related Management equivalent to MBA.
Experience- Not required.
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Management Trainee (Accounts)
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Must have a CA/CMA certification
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Junior Commercial Executive
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Candidates must have B.Sc Agriculture from any recognized University with an aggregate of 50% marks, 45% marks in case of SC/ST/PwBD categories.
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Junior Assistant (Accounts)
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Candidates must have a degree in B. Com from any recognized University with an aggregate of 50% marks, 45% marks in case of SC/ST/PwBD categories.
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Junior Assistant (General)
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Must be a graduate with any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 50% marks, 45% marks in case of SC/ST/PwBD
Age Limit
The minimum age to apply is 18 years, while the maximum age is 30 years. Age relaxation will be applicable for SC/ST, OBC, PwBD and Ex-Servicemen candidates according to the government of India regulations.
How to Apply for CCI Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the online application process:
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Visit the official website of the Cotton Corporation of India at cotcorp.org.in.
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The homepage will open. There you will see the What’s New section; scroll down and you will find a text that says RECRUITMENT AGAINST VARIOUS POSTS ON DIRECT RECRUITMENT BASIS – 2026. Click on it.
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Then enter the user ID, password, and security code as displayed on the screen
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Complete the registration using a valid email ID and mobile number.
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Fill the application form with required details.
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Upload documents such as photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Review all the details once and then submit the application form.
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Download and save for future references.
For more details and recent announcements related to the CCI Recruitment 2026 one must visit the official website regularly. Also complete the online application at the earliest, as the authorities may not extend the registration dates.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.