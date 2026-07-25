CG SET Notification 2026 OUT: Apply Online at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Dates & Details

The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board commonly referred to as CGSSB has released the CG SET Notification 2026. The online application process has started from July 23, 2026 on the official website. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application till August 17, 2026. The Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test is held to determine the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor posts in universities and colleges across the state. The written examination is expected to be held on October 4, 2026 and the admit card is expected to be released on September 28, 2026.

Candidates are advised to check the notification once and check important details such as eligibility criteria, dates and the selection process.

CG SET Notification 2026 Direct Apply Link

The online application process for CG SET 2026 has commenced on the official portal of CG Vyapam at vyapamprofile.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can complete the registration process within the dates mentioned . You are advised to keep the required documents ready while filling up the form. Check direct link and official notice PDF given below in the table.