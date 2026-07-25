CG SET Notification 2026 OUT: Apply Online at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Dates & Details
CG SET Notification 2026 has been released and the online application process has started July 23, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply until August 17, 2026. The examination is scheduled for October 14, 2026. Check eligibility criteria, important dates, application fees and other details in this article.
Key Points
- Online applications for CG SET 2026 began July 23, 2026, closing August 17, 2026.
- The CG SET 2026 written examination is scheduled for October 14, 2026.
- Candidates need a Master's degree (55% Gen/50% Res) for Assistant Professor eligibility.
The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board commonly referred to as CGSSB has released the CG SET Notification 2026. The online application process has started from July 23, 2026 on the official website. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application till August 17, 2026. The Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test is held to determine the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor posts in universities and colleges across the state. The written examination is expected to be held on October 4, 2026 and the admit card is expected to be released on September 28, 2026.
Candidates are advised to check the notification once and check important details such as eligibility criteria, dates and the selection process.
CG SET Notification 2026 Direct Apply Link
The online application process for CG SET 2026 has commenced on the official portal of CG Vyapam at vyapamprofile.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can complete the registration process within the dates mentioned . You are advised to keep the required documents ready while filling up the form. Check direct link and official notice PDF given below in the table.
|
CG SET Notification 2026 Apply Link
|
CG SET Official Notification 2026
CG SET Notification 2026 Key Highlights
The selection process for CG SET 2026 consists of a single stage offline written examination and the declaration of eligibility results based on qualifying marks. There are no interview rounds or practical tests conducted by the board. The online applications for this eligibility test started on July 23, 2026 with the last date to submit applications is August 17 2026. Check the key details in the table given below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB)
|
Exam Name
|
Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (CG SET) 2026
|
Post
|
Assistant Officer
|
Advt No
|
F 20
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
Notification Date
|
July 23, 2026
|
Job Location
|
Chattisgarh
|
Official Website
|
vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in
CG SET Notification 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to the CG SET eligibility test given below in the table for their convenience.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release Date
|
22 July 2026
|
Online Application Starts
|
23 July 2026
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
17 August 2026 (5:00 PM)
|
Application Correction Window
|
18 August to 20 August 2026 (till 5 PM)
|
Admit Card Release Date (tentative)
|
28 September 2026
|
Written Exam Date
|
14 October 2026
|
Exam Timing
|
|
Exam Centres
|
10 Districts
CG SET Notification 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in the CG SET 2026 must meet the required minimum eligibility criteria set by the CGSSB . Check qualification details below,
1. Educational Qualification
-
General/Unreserved Category: Candidates must have completed a Master degree or equivalent from a UGC recognized university with a minimum of 55% marks.
-
Reserved Categories (OBC/SC/ST): Candidates must have completed Master degree or equivalent with minimum of 50% marks
-
Final Year Students: Candidates who are appearing in their final year exam or those who are waiting for the result can apply provisionally. They should pass the PG degree with required marks within two years of the result.
2. Age Limit
-
There is no upper age limit meaning candidates from any age bracket can apply if they fulfill the required qualifications.
CG SET Notification 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the required application fee to be eligible to appear for the CG SET 2026 examination. The fee differs according to the category. As per the official notification, candidates who are domiciled in Chhattisgarh and appear for the examination will receive a refund of the examination fee after the declaration of the result. Check the table below.
|
Category
|
Fees
|
General Category
|
Rs. 350.00
|
Other Backward Class (OBC)
|
Rs. 250.00
|
Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) / Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
Rs. 200.00
Steps to Apply for CG SET Notification 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the online application process for CG SET 2026-
-
Visit the official recruitment portal of CG Vyapam at vyapamprofile.cgstate.gov.in
-
Click on the “CG SET 2026 Online Application Form” link.
-
Complete the registration process using the required details.
-
Fill the application form.
-
Upload documents such as photograph and signature.
-
Pay the application fees
-
Check details once before final submission of application form
-
Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.
Also Read- Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online for 2292 Vacancies
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.