Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online for 2292 Vacancies – Direct Link Here
The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board has released a notification on its official website for the recruitment of 2292 Assistant Teacher (PRT) posts. Interested candidates can apply online for these positions until August 21, 2026. Check key details here.
Key Points
- CGSSB announced recruitment for 2,292 Assistant Teacher (PRT) posts for 2026.
- Online applications opened July 24, 2026; apply by August 21, 2026 at cgssb.in.
- The written examination is scheduled for October 11, 2026, followed by an interview.
The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB) has released notification for Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 for 2,292 PRT posts. The online application process has started from July 24, 2026 on the official website at cgssb.in. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications till August 21, 2026. This recruitment process aims to fill 795 posts in the E-cadre and 1,497 vacant posts in the T-cadre. The written examination is expected to be held on October 11, 2026
Candidates are advised to check the notification once to check the eligibility, important dates, application fee and selection process before completing the online application form.
Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link
The notification PDF regarding the recruitment for Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher posts contains details such as the exam date, number of posts, exam pattern, syllabus, selection process and salary. The online application link is activated on the official recruitment portal at vyapamprofile.cgstate.gov.in. Check the Direct link to apply online and notification PDF in the table given below.
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Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Official Notification 2026
Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Notification 2026 Key Highlights
The selection process for Chhattisgarh Assistant Teachers consists of a written examination and an interview. The online applications for the posts started on July 24, 2026 with the last date to submit applications is August 21, 2026. Check the key details related to this recruitment in the table given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB)
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Post Name
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Assistant Teacher
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Total Number of Vacancies
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2292
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Selection Process
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Written Examination & Document Verification
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Official Website
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cgssb.in
Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Notification 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to the Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher recruitment process given below in the table for their reference.
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Event
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Date
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Notification Release Date
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24 July 2026
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Online Application Starts
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24 July 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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21 August 2026
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Application Correction Window
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22 August to 24 August 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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05 October 2026
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Written Exam Date
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11 October 2026
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Exam Timing
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10:00 AM to 12:45 PM
Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in the Assistant Teacher posts must meet the eligibility criteria set by the board . Check key details below.
1. Educational Qualification- Candidates must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized board and hold a D.El.Ed, B.El.Ed, or D.Ed degree.
2. Age Limit- The age limit must be between 21 and 35 years and age relaxation will be provided to the category in accordance with the state government norms.
Steps to Apply Online Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official recruitment portal of CG Vyapam at vyapamprofile.cgstate.gov.in
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Click on the Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 application link available on the homepage.
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Complete the registration process by giving required details.
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Fill the application form with educational and personal details.
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Upload document such as photograph and signature
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Pay the application fee once
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Review all details once before final submission of form.
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Submit the application form.
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Save for future references.
Also Read- CG SET Notification 2026 OUT
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.