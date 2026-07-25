Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online for 2292 Vacancies – Direct Link Here

The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB) has released notification for Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 for 2,292 PRT posts. The online application process has started from July 24, 2026 on the official website at cgssb.in. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications till August 21, 2026. This recruitment process aims to fill 795 posts in the E-cadre and 1,497 vacant posts in the T-cadre. The written examination is expected to be held on October 11, 2026

Candidates are advised to check the notification once to check the eligibility, important dates, application fee and selection process before completing the online application form.

Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link

The notification PDF regarding the recruitment for Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher posts contains details such as the exam date, number of posts, exam pattern, syllabus, selection process and salary. The online application link is activated on the official recruitment portal at vyapamprofile.cgstate.gov.in. Check the Direct link to apply online and notification PDF in the table given below.