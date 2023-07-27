DDA JE Admit Card 2023: Direct Link to Download JSA Hall Ticket at dda.gov.in

DDA Admit Card 2023: DDA will release the JE, JSA, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Architectural Assistant, Legal Assistant, Naib Tehsildar, Junior Engineer (Civil), Surveyor and other posts admit cards on the official website dda.gov.in soon. Direct link to download JE hall ticket here. Admit Card plays a vital role in the examination process.

DDA JE Admit Card 2023: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will conduct the examination for 687 posts. The candidates who applied for the DDA Exam 2023 will be able to download the admit card soon on the official website. A direct link will be provided in this article. This recruitment drive is being carried out by the DDA to fill a number of vacant posts, such as Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Architectural Assistant, Legal Assistant, Naib Tehsildar, Junior Engineer (Civil), Surveyor, Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant, etc. The Admit Card serves as an important document that allows candidates to enter in the examination hall.

DDA Admit Card 2023: Overview

Below we have tabulated the details regarding the DDA Examination 2023

DDA Admit Card 2023: Overview Recruitment Board Delhi Development Authority Posts Various posts Total Vacancies 687 Status To be released soon DDA Exam Date 2023 August, 01 to September 30 2023 DDA Admit Card 2023 Last week of July 2023 (To be released) Official Website dda.gov.in

DDA Admit Card 2023: Download Link

The official website will soon activate the DDA Junior Engineer Admit Card 2023 download link, and in this article, we will also provide the direct download link for the DDA Junior Engineer Admit Card 2023. Students can download the admit card with their registration number, roll number, password, and birthdate. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance of the exam day to avoid last-minute hurries.

Steps to Download DDA Admit Card

Below we have listed the steps to download the Amit Card from the official website

Step 1: Open the official website of the Delhi Development Authority official website at www.dda.gov.in

Step 2: Find the link to the DDA Admit Card for Junior Engineer posts and click on it.

Step 3: Enter the details like Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password in the login portal.

Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 5: The DDA JE admit card 2023 appears on your screen, check all the details mentioned on it carefully.

Step 6: Download or print the hall ticket for future reference.