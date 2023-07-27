DDA JE Admit Card 2023: Direct Link to Download JSA Hall Ticket at dda.gov.in

DDA Admit Card 2023: DDA will release the JE, JSA, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Architectural Assistant, Legal Assistant, Naib Tehsildar, Junior Engineer (Civil), Surveyor and other posts admit cards on the official website dda.gov.in soon. Direct link to download JE hall ticket here. Admit Card plays a vital role in the examination process.

DDA JE Admit Card 2023: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will conduct the examination for 687 posts. The candidates who applied for the DDA Exam 2023 will be able to download the admit card soon on the official website. A direct link will be provided in this article. This recruitment drive is being carried out by the DDA to fill a number of vacant posts, such as Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Architectural Assistant, Legal Assistant, Naib Tehsildar, Junior Engineer (Civil), Surveyor, Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant, etc. The Admit Card serves as an important document that allows candidates to enter in the examination hall.

DDA Admit Card 2023: Overview

Below we have tabulated the details regarding the DDA Examination 2023

DDA Admit Card 2023: Overview

Recruitment Board

Delhi Development Authority

Posts

Various posts

Total Vacancies

687

Status

To be released soon

DDA Exam Date 2023

August, 01 to September 30 2023

DDA Admit Card 2023

Last week of July 2023 (To be released)

Official Website

dda.gov.in

DDA Admit Card 2023: Download Link

The official website will soon activate the DDA Junior Engineer Admit Card 2023 download link, and in this article, we will also provide the direct download link for the DDA Junior Engineer Admit Card 2023. Students can download the admit card with their registration number, roll number, password, and birthdate. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance of the exam day to avoid last-minute hurries.

Career Counseling

Steps to Download DDA Admit Card

Below we have listed the steps to download the Amit Card from the official website

Step 1: Open the official website of the Delhi Development Authority official website at www.dda.gov.in

Step 2: Find the link to the DDA Admit Card for Junior Engineer posts and click on it.

Step 3: Enter the details like Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password in the login portal.

Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 5: The DDA JE admit card 2023 appears on your screen, check all the details mentioned on it carefully.

Step 6: Download or print the hall ticket for future reference.

FAQ

When will be Examination conducted for DDA 2023?

As per the reports, the examination is scheduled to be conducted from August 01, 2023, to September 30, 202

How can we download the DDA Admit Card 2023?

Steps to download the DDA Admit Card 2023 as well as the direct link to download the admit card is provided in this article

When will be DDA Admit Card 2023 be released?

As per the reports, DDA Admit Card will release soon on the official website.

