Delhi Police Constable PET Admit Card 2026 Out at sscnr.nic.in, Check Hall Ticket Download Link PDF Here
Delhi Police Constable PET Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) for Delhi Police Examination. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://sscnr.nic.in.Check all details here.
Delhi Police Constable PET Admit Card 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Delhi Police Constable PET Admit Card 2026 for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) for Delhi Police Examination on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) round can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://sscnr.nic.in.
The physical test is scheduled to be held from 25 July 2026 (Saturday) for the posts of Constable (Executive), Constable (Driver), Head Constable (Ministerial) and Head Constable (AWO/TPO). Candidates appearing in the PET are required to carry original documents, photo ID proof, and passport-size photographs, along with the hall ticket on the test day.
Delhi Police Constable PET Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The Delhi Police Constable PET Admit Card 2026 for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) for Delhi Police Examination is available on the official website--https://sscnr.nic.in. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link to download the hall ticket. Alternatively you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|Delhi Police Constable PET Admit Card 2026
|Download Link
Delhi Police Constable PE & MT Hall Ticket 2026 Highlights
The Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) for shortlisted candidates for the posts of Constable (Executive), Constable (Driver), Head Constable (Ministerial), and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) is to be held from July 25, 2026. You can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
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Exan Name
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Delhi Police Examination 2025
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Posts
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Constable (Executive), Constable (Driver), Head Constable (Min.), and Head Constable (AWO/TPO)
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Test Name
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Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT)
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Admit Card Status
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Out
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PET Schedule
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July 25, 2026 onwards
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Official Website
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https://sscnr.nic.in/
Delhi Police Constable PET 2026 Document Required
Candidates appearing in the PET are required to bring one set of self-attested photocopies along with all original academic, caste, sports, EWS, NCC, RRU, and driving license certificates. You can check the detailed of the documents to be produced at the PET venue-
- The PET E-Admit Card
- Recent passport-size colour photographs
- One photo ID (Passport, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Voter ID, PAN Card, or similar government-issued ID)
- Original educational certificates
- Original caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS, if applicable)
- Original Driving License
- One set of self-attested photocopies of all documents
- Check the Hall Ticket/Official Notice for others related documents.
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