Delhi Police Constable PET Admit Card 2026 Out at sscnr.nic.in, Check Hall Ticket Download Link PDF Here

Delhi Police Constable PET Admit Card 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Delhi Police Constable PET Admit Card 2026 for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) for Delhi Police Examination on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) round can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://sscnr.nic.in.

The physical test is scheduled to be held from 25 July 2026 (Saturday) for the posts of Constable (Executive), Constable (Driver), Head Constable (Ministerial) and Head Constable (AWO/TPO). Candidates appearing in the PET are required to carry original documents, photo ID proof, and passport-size photographs, along with the hall ticket on the test day.