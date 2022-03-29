ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam on 30th March: Check Best 7 Last Minute Preparation Tips for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer Grade II Vacancies

ESIC IMO 2022 Important Topics & Prep Tips: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam on 30th March 2022. Candidates can download the ESIC IMO Admit Card 2022 till 30th March 2022. ESIC will fill up 1120 Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) vacancies in ESIC Hospitals/Dispensaries. Shortlisted candidates in the written exam will be called for the Interview. ESIC Delhi 2021-22 online registration ended on 31st January 2022. In this article, we have shared ESIC IMO 2022 Important Topics, Last Minute Preparation Tips for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer Grade II Vacancies.

ESIC IMO 2022 Important Dates

ESIC IMO 2022 Important Events Important Dates ESIC IMO 2022 Online Registration Start Date 31st December 2021 ESIC IMO 2022 Online Registration Last Date 31st January 2022 (till 11:59 PM) ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam 30th March 2022

ESIC IMO 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC IMO 2022 Selection Process for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) in ESIC is a two-stage process that includes a Written Exam and Interview. The Written Exam will be held in online mode. It will include Objective Type Multiple Choice questions for a total of 200 marks. It will consist of two sections of 100 marks each. Section I will include questions from General Medicine & Pediatrics while Section II will include questions from Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics & Preventive & Social Medicine.

ESIC IMO 2022 Online Written Exam Pattern

Section Syllabus Marks per Question No. of Questions Total Duration Section I: General Medicine & Pediatrics (100 Marks) 1. General Medicine 1 Mark per Question 80 Questions 2 Hours 2. Pediatrics 1 Mark per Question 20 Questions Section II: Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics & Preventive & Social Medicine (100 Marks) 1. Surgery 1 Mark per Question 34 Questions 2. Gynaecology & Obstetrics 1 Mark per Question 33 Questions 3. Preventive & Social Medicine 1 Mark per Question 33 Questions Total 200 Marks 200 Questions

ESIC IMO 2022 Best 7 Last Minute Preparation Tips

1. Revise through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, previous years' question papers, important topics, and other important exam guidelines for preparing for the exam. ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam will be held in online mode. It will include Objective Type Multiple Choice questions for a total of 200 marks. It will consist of two sections of 100 marks each. Section I will include questions from General Medicine & Paediatrics while Section II will include questions from Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics & Preventive & Social Medicine. Candidates would need to secure qualifying marks in each paper to be shortlisted for ESIC IMO Interview 2022.

2. Make Note of Qualifying Marks; Avoid Guesswork

Category Qualifying Marks Percentage UR 45 per cent OBC & EWS 40 per cent SC & ST 35 per cent PWD 30 per cent

3. Do not take up new topics

Candidates should take this time to strengthen speed and accuracy. Avoid following too many different resources or absorb any information available. Stick to the topics as mentioned in the official ESIC IMO Syllabus for Section I General Medicine & Paediatrics and Section II Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics & Preventive & Social Medicine. Practice writing solid answers that are free from grammatical errors and repetitive content. Stick to 2-3 Recommended Books for each section.

4. Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

ESIC IMO Practice Questions, Previous Years’ Question Papers, Quizzes, Mock Tests come handy at this time to polish your solving skills. Candidates will have only 2 Hours in total so it is crucial to get into the practice of solving papers with a timer.

5. Refer to best books for ESIC IMO 2022 – Recommended List

General Medicine Paediatrics Surgery Gynaecology & Obstetrics Preventive & Social Medicine Handbook of Emergency Medicine by Walker Clinical Pediatrics by Aruchamy Lakshmanaswamy Manual of Clinical Surgery by Dr Somen Das Clinical Cases in Gynaecology & Obstetrics by Sharmila Arun Babu Mahajan & Gupta Textbook of Preventive and Social Medicine by B K Mahajan Washington Manual - General Internal Medicine by Ceisielki Ghai Essential Pediatrics by Paul V K Srb’s Manual of Surgery by M. Sriram Bhat MCQ in Gynaecology & Obstetrics by Professor Dr Atul Chaube Review of Preventive and Social Medicine by Vivek Jain Davidson's Principles and Practice of Medicine by Suresh David Pediatrics for Medical Graduates by Arun Babu Manipal Manual of Surgery by Shenoy K R Undergraduate Manual of Clinical Cases in Gynaecology & Obstetrics by N. Hephzibah Kirubamani Davidson's Principles of Preventive & Social Medicine by Walker

6. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready

Candidates are required to bring the call letter with your photograph affixed thereon, currently valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof which you bring in original - THIS IS ESSENTIAL. This call-letter along with photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together are to be submitted at the end of exam by putting it in the designated drop-box. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue.

Please Note: Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will not be accepted as valid ID proof. Your name as appearing on the call letter (provided by you during the process of registration) should exactly match the name as appearing on the photo identity proof. Female candidates who have changed first/last/middle name post marriage must take special note of this. If there is any mismatch between the name indicated in the Call Letter and Photo Identity Proof, you will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

7.Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Rest and Recharge yourself for the Exam Day. Consume healthy food, take a good sleep night before the exam, stay away from any stressful environment, meditate, remain calm.

Mock Test Link for ESIC Insurance Medical Officer Grade II

ESIC IMO Admit Card 2022 Download Link