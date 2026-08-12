Who is Natarajan Chandrasekaran? Tata Sons Executive Chairman Steps Down Amid Board Conflict

The Indian giant TATA and sons has always been a part of conversation among the audience somehow. After the death of Ratan Tata sir, the board has seen changes that invite spotlight. There have been many changes on board now. The biggest update is Natarajan Chandrasekaran has resigned from his post of Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. He will step down from his position at the end of his current term on February 20, 2027. This decision comes after reported leadership disagreements and a board-level deadlock involving Noel Tata. Chandrasekaran, has been the executive chairman of the Tata Group since 2017 with dedication. According to reports, he has also made his future with TATA Sons clear. Natarajan Chandrasekaran would not seek reappointment. His reason is the need for leadership clarity as the board navigates several large-scale strategic projects.

Who is Natarajan Chandrasekaran? Natarajan was Born in Mohanur, Tamil Nadu. His journey is like a story of grit meeting opportunity. Chandrasekaran started his life in a simple farming family and rose to lead one of India’s biggest business groups. Natarajan made it historic. He studied computer applications at NIT Tiruchirappalli. This career choice quietly set the stage for his brighter future. In 1987, he joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as an intern.Over time, his consistent work and sharp thinking helped him climb the ladderCOO in 2007, CEO in 2009. Under him, TCS did not just grow but it pushed the IT space in India. In 2017, Chandrasekaran took over as Chairman of Tata Sons. It was followed by a high-profile leadership dispute. The dispute involved former chairman Cyrus Mistry as well. His appointment marked a historic shift, as he became the first non-Parsi and professional manager to lead the Tata Group.

Key achievements of Natarajan Chandrasekaran Natarajan Chandrasekaran was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour and also chaired the business agenda during India’s G20 India Presidency 2023. Spearheaded major transformation at Tata Group under his leadership

Led the re-acquisition of Air India, bringing the airline back to the Tata fold

Expanded the group’s presence into emerging sectors like semiconductors, electronics and new energy

Pushed strong investments in electric vehicles and digital ecosystems

Awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour

Chaired the business agenda during G20 India Presidency 2023 What Exactly is the reason behind Natarajan Chandrasekaran resign? According to reports, The Tata Sons board had suggested Chandrasekaran’s term extension. This was supported by many shareholders including the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust. It is reported that deadlock was reached due to strategic differences with Noel Tata in one of the key board meetings where there was no unanimous support.