Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Haryana Judiciary Admit Card 2022 to release tomorrow on hpsc.gov.in, Exam from 6 May onwards

Haryana Judiciary Admit Card 2022 is to be released on hpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download Haryana HCS (Judicial Branch) Call Letter online from the official website. Check latest updates here. 

Created On: Apr 25, 2022 17:16 IST
HPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2022
HPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2022

Haryana Judiciary Admit Card 2022: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is going to release the admit card for main exam of the HCS (Judicial Branch) Main Examination - 2022 on its website. Candidates who have qualified for main exam will be able to download their call letters from the official website of HPSC.i.e. hpsc.gov.in. 

According to the official notice, the commission has scheduled the HCS (Judicial Branch) Main Examination - 2022  from 06.05.2022 to 08.05.2022 at Panchkula. The Admit Cards for the Main E.xamination will be available on Commission's website.i.e. hpsc gov.in from 26.04,2022 and the candidates can download the same from the Commission's website. No separate Admit Card will be sent to the candidates by the Commission through Post/Courier.

How to Download Haryana Judiciary Admit Card 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of Haryana PSC.i.e. hpsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'Haryana Judiciary Admit Card 2022 Download Link'. 
  3. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code, and click on the submit button. 
  4. The Haryana Judiciary Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. 
  5. Download Haryana Judiciary Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference. 

Download Haryana Judiciary Admit Card 2022

More than, 8,000 candidates have qualified to appear for the HCS Judiciary Main exam as per the prelims result. This drive is being done to recruit 256 vacancies for Civil Judge (Judicial Division) in the state of Haryana. Candidates will be able to download Haryana Judiciary Admit Card 2022 directly, once uploaded on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. 

Haryana Judiciary Mains Exam Pattern

Haryana Judiciary Mains Exam will have 5 papers, of which, 3 are for law papers, and 2 are for language papers. Candidates need to secure a minimum of 50% marks to qualify for the interview process. Candidates can check the syllabus and exam pattern in the provided table given below. 

Paper

Syllabus

Marks

Duration

Paper-l

(Civil Law-I)

Code of Civil procedure

Punjab Courts Act

Indian Contract Act

Indian Partnership Act

Sale of Goods Act

Specific Relief Act

Indian Evidence Act

Haryana Urban (Control of Rent and Eviction) Act 1973

200

3 Hours

Paper-2

(Civil Law ll)

Hindu Law

Mohammadan Law

Customary Law

Law of Registration and Limitation

200

3 Hours

Paper- 3

(Criminal law)

Indian Penal Code

Criminal Procedure Code

Indian Evidence Act

200

3 Hours

Paper - 4

(English - 200 Marks)

English Essay (1000-1100 words)

100

3 Hours

Precis

25

Words and Phrases

25

Comprehension

25

Corrections

25

Paper - 5

(Hindi Language - 100 Marks)

Translation of an English passage into Hindi

20

3 Hours

Explanation of Hindi passage in prose and poetry

30

Composition (essay), Idioms, and corrections

50

 

 

 

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.