IAF AgniveerVayu Intake 01/2027: Application Closing Today For Non-Combatant Posts

Key Points IAF Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Intake 01/2027 applications close today, Aug 17, 2026.

Applications for Intake 01/2027 started July 31, 2026, and are accepted offline only.

Eligible unmarried males born Jan 1, 2005 - July 1, 2009 can apply.

IAF AgniveerVayu Recruitment 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is closing the application window for Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Intake 01/2027 today August 17, 2026. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications must do it through the official website of IAF at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in. The recruitment is open to eligible unmarried male candidates who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria such as educational and age criteria. Candidates must read the official notification once and then submit the application as stated. The IAF started the application from July 31, 2026and today is the last date. Candidates must know that they can submit their application form only through the offline mode at their nearest designated box by dropping the form in the mail box. Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Direct Link

Candidates interested in the IAF Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Intake 01/2027 can download the application form through the official recruitment portal or they can access the form through the link given in this article. The application is being accepted through established procedure. Check the notification PDF and download the application form here. IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Application Form Download Here IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Official Notification Download Here Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Highlights Candidates can check the details related to the Agniveer Vayu Non Combatant Intake 01/2027 in the table given below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Indian Air Force Post Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Intake 01/2027 Mode of Application Offline Application Start Date July 31, 2026 Last Date to Apply August 17, 2026 Streams Hospitality & Housekeeping Official Website iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility conditions for Intake 01/2027. These include educational qualification, age, marital status and other requirements. Check the detailed eligibility criteria below. 1. Educational Qualifications- Candidates must have qualified Matriculation or equivalent examination from Education Boards recognised by Central, State and UT as on the closing date of applications. 2. Age Limit- Candidates must be born between January 1 2005 and July 1 2009 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply for this recruitment. 3. Marital Status- Candidates must be unmarried in order to be eligible for enrolment as Agniveervayu Non-Combatant. 4. Medical Standard- As prescribed by IAF in its official notifications.

Steps to Apply for IAF Agniveer Vayu Intake 01 2027 Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process Visit the official IAF recruitment portal at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in

.Open the recruitment section for Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Intake 01/2027.

Download the application form, as applicable.

Enter the required personal, educational and other details correctly.

Attach the required documents in the given format.

Send the application form by the normal post or drop it in any one of the notified airforce stations. Keep a copy of the application and documents for future reference. What is IAF Agniveer Vayu? The IAF Agniveervayu Non-Combatant recruitmentis conducted under the Agnipath scheme. Candidates selected for the post are enrolled for a four year period including training. As per the IAF terms and conditions, Agniveervayu personnel do not receive pension or gratuity under the scheme.