IBPS Office Assistant & Officer Scale 1 Result 2021 out @ibps.in: Check CRP RRB IX Provisional Allotment List Here

IBPS Office Assistant and Officer Scale 1 Result 2021 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Check Provisional Allotment PDF Here.

IBPS Office Assistant & Officer Scale Result 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result for recruitment of officers (Scale 1, 2, 3) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks - CRP RRBs IX. The candidates who appeared in the IBPS Office Assistant & Office Exam 2021 can download their results through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The facility of downloading IBPS Office Assistant & Officer Scale Result 2021 will be available from 29 October to 28 November 2021. The candidates can access the result link by clicking on the below link.

How to Download IBPS Office Assistant & Officer Scale Result 2021?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the notification that reads ‘click here to view your result for CRP RRB IX Office Assistant & Officer Scale 1’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login button. Enter registration number/roll number, password, captcha code and click on the login button. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download IBPS Office Assistant & Office Scale Result2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download IBPS Office Assistant Result 2021

Direct Link to Download IBPS Officer Scale 1 Result 2021

According to the notice, the said provisional allotment has been done on the basis of merit cum preference, keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by govt of India from time to time, administrative exigency etc. The result can be checked by clicking on the above link.