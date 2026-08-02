ICSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2026 2027: Download Free PDF Here
Download the ICSE Class 10th Home Science Syllabus PDF here. Check the latest official CISCE Home Science topics, exam pattern, internal assessment details and important chapter wise highlights.
ICSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2026-27: The ICSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2026-27 is designed to help students understand the importance of nutrition, health, family resource management and everyday life skills. The syllabus covers topics such as food and nutrition, meal planning, personal health and hygiene, child development, home management, consumer education and the care of clothing and fabrics. It encourages students to apply practical knowledge in daily life while developing decision making and problem solving skills. Going through the latest syllabus will help students prepare effectively for the board exam and gain a clear understanding of both the theoretical and practical aspects of Home Science. Read the article to check the latest ICSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2026-27 and download the free PDF to begin your preparation.
ICSE Class 10th Home Science: Overview
Candidates can check the table given below to know important details about the class 10th Home Science exam including the exam duration, total marks and more.
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ICSE Class 10th Home Science: Overview
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Particular
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Indian Certificate of Secondary Education
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Class
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10
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Exam Level
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School
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Subject
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Home Science
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Exam Mode
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Offline (Pen and Paper Based)
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Exam Frequency
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Once a Year
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Theory Marks
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100
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Internal Assessment Marks
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100
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Exam Duration
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2 Hours (120 Minutes)
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Language of Exam
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English
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Official Website
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cisce.org
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Contact Details
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Phone: 011 29564831
Email: council@cisce.org
ICSE Class 10th Home Science Syllabus 2026-27
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ICSE Class 10th Home Science Syllabus 2026-27
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Unit
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Topics Covered
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1. Home Management
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• Family budget and importance of saving
• Types of family budgets and factors affecting them
• Steps to prepare a family budget
• Kitchen planning and work triangle
• Types of kitchen layouts including one wall L-shaped U-shaped Island and modular kitchen
• Home furnishing objectives and selection of curtains carpets rugs and upholstery
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2. Growth and Development During Middle Childhood
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• Growth and development of children aged 6 to 12 years
• Physical social emotional cognitive and language development
• Role of family school and peer group
• Learning difficulties including dyslexia dysgraphia dyscalculia and ADHD
• Support for children with learning difficulties
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3. Meal Planning
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• Balanced diet and five food groups
• Principles and importance of meal planning
• Factors affecting meal planning
• Food hygiene during purchase storage preparation and serving
• Personal hygiene kitchen safety and sanitation
• Storage of perishable semi perishable and non perishable foods
• Household methods of food preservation including drying freezing salt sugar spices oil and preservatives
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4. Selection and Care of Textiles and Clothing
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• Factors affecting fabric selection such as age season occupation and occasion
• Choosing ready made garments based on fit colour workmanship cost and maintenance
• Laundering of cotton silk wool and synthetic fabrics
• Use of soaps detergents starch blue and optical brighteners
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5. Communication and Extension
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• Development related terms including gender discrimination women empowerment child labour poverty line carbon footprint and more
• Government schemes such as DWCRA MNREGA Ayushman Bharat Ujjwala Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana
• Communication aids including posters brochures pamphlets puppet shows and street plays for social awareness
Direct Link to Download ICSE Class 10th Home Science Syllabus 2026-27
Preparation Tips for ICSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus
- Study the syllabus topic by topic instead of covering everything together. This makes revision easier and helps you understand each concept clearly .
- Give equal attention to theory and practical work because both are important for scoring well in the board examination.
- Make short notes of important terms and definitions such as nutrition, meal planning, budgeting and communication. These are useful for quick revision before exams.
- Practice application based and previous year questions to improve your understanding and become familiar with exam pattern
- Revise diagrams, tables and real life examples regularly as they help you remember concepts better and write more effective answers in the exam
ICSE Class 10th Home Science Assignment
The Internal Assessment for ICSE Class 10 Home Science includes 5 practical oriented assignments prescribed by the teachers. Students can complete activities from different areas of the syllabus.
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ICSE Class 10th Home Science List of Assignment
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Area
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Suggested Practical Assignments
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Foods and Nutrition
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Identify pulses cereals and spices • Identify serving and cooking equipment • Prepare nutritious snacks using different cooking methods • Demonstrate vegetable and fruit cuts • Prepare food using boiling frying steaming grilling baking or stewing • Visit a food processing unit and prepare a report • Collect herbs and spices used for common ailments and prepare a report • Analyse a one-day meal based on food groups and nutrients • Prepare chutneys pickles or jam • Demonstrate table layouts napkin folding and food presentation
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Human Development
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Evaluate different play materials • Observe children during lunch break and record behaviour • Visit a day-care centre and prepare an observation report • Visit a special school and record observations of a child with special needs
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Textiles and Clothing
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Compare different fabric samples • Identify fibres using the burning test • Plan interiors using suitable colours and furnishings • Demonstrate laundering of cotton silk and wool
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Resource Management
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Prepare a waste recycling plan • Make a compost pit • Grow herbs or medicinal plants • Design a Home Science laboratory layout • Clean different household surfaces and appliances • Prepare a family budget
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Communication & Extension
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Design a leaflet or pamphlet on consumer awareness • Create posters charts collages or street plays on environmental issues • Identify eco-friendly alternatives to conserve local resources
ICSE Class 10th Home Science Assignment Evaluation
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Evaluation Component
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Marks
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Details
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Subject Teacher (Internal Examiner)
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50
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Evaluates practical work completed during the academic year
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External Examiner
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50
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Independently assesses the practical work
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Total Internal Assessment
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100
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Final marks are submitted to CISCE by the school
Students are advised to follow the prescribed Home Science syllabus to access a clear outline of the subject. It is helpful for both students and teachers to plan for board exams.With a clear map of the syllabus, students can plan their studies and manage their time effectively and teachers can also plan classes in a more organized manner.
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