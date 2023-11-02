IIT Hyderabad Jobs Apply for 89 Non Teaching Vacancies

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 Notification For 89 Non Teaching Vacancies, Apply Online

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 is out for 89 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment
IIT Hyderabad Recruitment

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) has released the recruitment notification for 89 non teaching vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 12. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - iith.ac.in

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

IIT Hyderabad Non Teaching Recruitment 2023

IIT Hyderabad notification for the recruitment of 89  Non Teaching has been released. The application process for the post started on October 22. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

cyber securit

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

Posts Name

Non Teaching Posts

Total Vacancies

89

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

October 21, 2023

Application Start Date

October 22, 2023

Application End Date

November 12, 2023

IIT Hyderabad Non Teaching Notification PDF

Candidates can download the IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 89 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

Non Teaching

Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For IIT Hyderabad Non Teaching?

Candidates can fill out the IIT Hyderabad application from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The application fee for IIT Hyderabad is Rs 500 whereas those belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/EWS and all category female candidates need not to pay any application fees.

Category

Application Fee

All Candidates

Rs 500

SC/ST/PwBD/EWS and all-category female

Nill

Vacancies For IIT Hyderabad Non Teaching Posts

A total of 89 vacancies were announced by IIT Hyderabad for Non Teaching. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of the Post

Number of Posts

Public Relations Officer

1

Technical Superintendent

4

Section Officer

2

Junior Psychological Counsellor (Male)

1

Executive Assistant

2

Physiotherapist (Male)

1

Staff Nurse

6

Physical Training Instructor

1

Library Information Assistant

1

Junior Engineer (Civil)

1

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

1

Junior Technical Superintendent

10

Accountant

9

Junior Assistant

17

Junior Technician

29

Junior Library Information Assistant

2

Junior Horticulturist

1

What is the IIT Hyderabad Non Teaching Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification: The educational required varies as per the posts candidates is applying for. We recommend candidates to read official notification for detailed educational qualification.

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for candidates applying for Non Teaching is 35 years as on last date of application. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms.

IIT Hyderabad Non Teaching Salary 2023

The Pay scale varies as per the posts candidates has applied for. Check the table below for post wise pay level

 

Name of the Post

Pay Level as Per 7th CPC

Public Relations Officer

10

Technical Superintendent

8

Section Officer

8

Junior Psychological Counsellor (Male)

8

Executive Assistant

8

Physiotherapist (Male)

8

Staff Nurse

6

Physical Training Instructor

6

Library Information Assistant

6

Junior Engineer (Civil)

6

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

6

Junior Technical Superintendent

6

Accountant

6

Junior Assistant

6

Junior Technician

6

Junior Library Information Assistant

2

Junior Horticulturist

1

Steps to Apply for the IIT Hyderabad Non Teaching

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - iith.ac.in 

Steps 2: Click on the careers button 

Step 2: Click on the Apply button of - IITH invites online applications for various categories of non-teaching posts Advertisement No. IITH/2023/NF/15 

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for IIT Hyderabad Non Teaching Recruitment 2023 be released?

The IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 89 posts.

How many posts have been announced in IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 for Non Teaching?

A total of 89 posts have been announced in the IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 notification.

What is the age limit to apply for IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having a maximum age of 35 can apply for IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 for Non Teaching. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
    Next