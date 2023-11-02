IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 Notification For 89 Non Teaching Vacancies, Apply Online

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 is out for 89 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) has released the recruitment notification for 89 non teaching vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 12. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - iith.ac.in

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

IIT Hyderabad Non Teaching Recruitment 2023

IIT Hyderabad notification for the recruitment of 89 Non Teaching has been released. The application process for the post started on October 22. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad Posts Name Non Teaching Posts Total Vacancies 89 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 21, 2023 Application Start Date October 22, 2023 Application End Date November 12, 2023

IIT Hyderabad Non Teaching Notification PDF

Candidates can download the IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 89 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Non Teaching Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For IIT Hyderabad Non Teaching?

Candidates can fill out the IIT Hyderabad application from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The application fee for IIT Hyderabad is Rs 500 whereas those belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/EWS and all category female candidates need not to pay any application fees.

Category Application Fee All Candidates Rs 500 SC/ST/PwBD/EWS and all-category female Nill

Vacancies For IIT Hyderabad Non Teaching Posts

A total of 89 vacancies were announced by IIT Hyderabad for Non Teaching. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of the Post Number of Posts Public Relations Officer 1 Technical Superintendent 4 Section Officer 2 Junior Psychological Counsellor (Male) 1 Executive Assistant 2 Physiotherapist (Male) 1 Staff Nurse 6 Physical Training Instructor 1 Library Information Assistant 1 Junior Engineer (Civil) 1 Junior Engineer (Electrical) 1 Junior Technical Superintendent 10 Accountant 9 Junior Assistant 17 Junior Technician 29 Junior Library Information Assistant 2 Junior Horticulturist 1

What is the IIT Hyderabad Non Teaching Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification: The educational required varies as per the posts candidates is applying for. We recommend candidates to read official notification for detailed educational qualification.

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for candidates applying for Non Teaching is 35 years as on last date of application. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms.

IIT Hyderabad Non Teaching Salary 2023

The Pay scale varies as per the posts candidates has applied for. Check the table below for post wise pay level

Name of the Post Pay Level as Per 7th CPC Public Relations Officer 10 Technical Superintendent 8 Section Officer 8 Junior Psychological Counsellor (Male) 8 Executive Assistant 8 Physiotherapist (Male) 8 Staff Nurse 6 Physical Training Instructor 6 Library Information Assistant 6 Junior Engineer (Civil) 6 Junior Engineer (Electrical) 6 Junior Technical Superintendent 6 Accountant 6 Junior Assistant 6 Junior Technician 6 Junior Library Information Assistant 2 Junior Horticulturist 1

Steps to Apply for the IIT Hyderabad Non Teaching

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - iith.ac.in

Steps 2: Click on the careers button

Step 2: Click on the Apply button of - IITH invites online applications for various categories of non-teaching posts Advertisement No. IITH/2023/NF/15

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference