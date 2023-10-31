Indian Army JAG 33 Recruitment Notification For 8 Vacancies, Apply Online

Indian Army JAG 33 Recruitment is out for 8 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details

The Indian Army has released a notification for vacancies of SSC JAG recruitment of Law Graduates for the grant of the short service commission in the Indian Army. Eligible unmarried male and unmarried female candidates can apply for the Short Service Commission (NT) JAG (Judge Advocate General Branch) Entry Scheme 33rd Course on the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 28, 3 pm. The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through an SSB and medical examination. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

Indian Army JAG 33 Vacancy Details

The vacancy details for the Indian Army JAG 33 course are as follows

Men - 04

Women - 04

Indian Army JAG 33 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Indian Army JAG 33 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the vacancies announced. Download the official notification of Indian Army JAG 33 through the link given below.

Indian Army JAG 33 PDF Download

Indian Army JAG 33 Salary

Stipend to Gentlemen or Lady Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service academies i.e. during training period at OTA Rs 56,100. Post training, candidates will get the pay based on level and pay tabulated below

Rank Level (Pay in Rs) Lieutenant Level 10 56,100 - 1,77,500 Captain Level 10 B 61,300 - 1,93,900 Major Level 11 69,400 - 2,07,200 Lieutenant Colonel Level 12A 1,21,200 - 2,12,400 Colonel Level 13 1,30,600 - 2,15,900 Brigadier Level 13A 1,39,600 - 2,17,600 Major General Level 14 1,44,200 - 2,18,200

What is the Indian Army JAG 33 Eligibility and Age Limit?

The eligibility criteria and age limit for India Army JAG 33 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the Indian Army JAG 33 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification:

Minimum 55% aggregate marks in their LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10 plus 2). In addition, CLAT PG 2023 Score is mandatory for all candidates (including LLM qualified and LLM appearing candidates) who apply for courses starting in a particular year. The candidates should be eligible for registration with Bar Council of India/State. Candidate should College/University recognized by Bar Council of India.

Indian Army JAG 31 Age Limit:

The age limit for the JAG 33 Exam is 21 to 27 years as of 01 July 2024 (Born not earlier than 02 July 1997 and not later than 01 July 2003; both dates are inclusive).

Selection Criteria for Indian Army JAG33?

The selection procedure for Indian Army JAG 33 is as follows:-

Shortlisting of Applications. Shortlisting of applications will be done by the Integrated HQ of MoD (Army). After the shortlisting of applications is done,

Only shortlisted and eligible candidates will undergo SSB at Selection Centres namely Allahabad(UP), Bhopal(MP), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Kapurthala (PB). Call letter for SSB interviews shall be issued by respective

Candidates will be put through two stage selection process. Those who clear Stage I will further proceed to Stage II. Those who fail in stage I will be asked to return back on same day. Duration of SSB interview is five days and details of the same are available on the official website of www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Candidates recommended after Stage II will have to undergo a medical examination.

Candidates recommended by the SSB and hereby declared medically fit, will be selected and issued a joining letter for training.

How to Apply for Indian Army JAG 33 Recruitment?

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates