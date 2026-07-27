IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Today at iob.bank.in, Get Direct Link Here
The last date to apply online for the IOB Apprenticeship Recruitment 2026 is today, July 27, 2026. Candidates are advised to submit their applications at the earliest on the official website. Check the steps to apply online, the eligibility criteria, and the salary for the posts.
The Indian Overseas Bank, IOB, will close the online application process for Apprentice Recruitment today, July 27, 2026. The registration process started on July 7, 2026. The earlier date for the closing of the Apprenticeship recruitment was July 22, 2026, which was extended to July 27, 2026. The last date to pay the application fee is July 28, 2026. The Indian Overseas Bank Apprenticeship Recruitment 2026 will be conducted on August 2, 2026. The bank will fill 740 vacancies through this Apprenticeship recruitment exam 2026. Interested candidates are advised to fill out the application form at the earliest.
IOB Apprenticeship Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
Those candidates who are interested in learning and have banking experience should apply for this apprenticeship position, which is being offered across India by Indian Overseas Bank. The registration will close today, July 27, 2026, and the last date to pay the application fee is July 28, 2026. Candidates are advised to apply for the IOB Recruitment exam 2026 through the official website or using the direct link given below:-
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IOB Apprenticeship Recruitment 2026
Eligibility Criteria for Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Before applying for the Indian Overseas Bank Apprenticeship Recruitment 2026, candidates should make sure that they meet the eligibility criteria as set by the Bank. As prescribed by the Bank, the age limit of the candidate will be evaluated as of July 1, 2026. Given below are the educational qualifications and the age limit for the IOB Apprentice Recruitment Exam 2026:-
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Qualification Criteria
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Details
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Age Limit
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Educational Qualifications
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IOB Apprenticeship Recruitment 2026 Overview
Given below are some key highlights of the Indian Overseas Bank Apprenticeship Recruitment 2026:-
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Features
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About Them
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Conducting Body
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Indian Overseas Bank
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Post name
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Apprenticeship
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Registration Dates
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July 7, 2026, to July 27, 2026
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Total Number of Vacancies
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750
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Selection Process
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Salary
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Salary for IOB Apprenticeship Recruitment 2026
Those candidates who qualify for the IOB Apprentice Recruitment exam 2026 will be given a stipend for the contract period of one year. The complete breakdown of the IOB Apprentice salary is as follows:-
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Category
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Stipend (Per Month)
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Metro
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Rs. 15,500
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Urban
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Rs. 14,500
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Semi Urban or Rural
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Rs. 14000
How to Apply for the IOB Apprenticeship Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to apply online for the Indian Overseas Bank Apprenticeship Recruitment 2026:-
- Go to the official website of the IOB or the NATS, NAPS or BEEP portal
- On the homepage, look for the notification related to the apprentice recruitment 2026.
- Complete the registration process and then fill out the application form with all the details that are asked.
- The next step is to upload the scanned photographs, signature and other related documents, pay the application fee and submit the application.
- Download the application form for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.