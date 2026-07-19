ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2026 for 460 Apprentices Vacancies Through Walk-In- Get Complete Details Here
Candidates who are interested in building a career with the ISRO now have a chance. ISRO VSSC is inviting applications for the 460 apprentices vacancies 2026 through a walk-in interview on July 25, 2026, for graduate and technical roles. Check Complete details here.
Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, VSSC, is inviting applications for the recruitment of apprentice trainees for 2026-27, offering a total of 460 positions. Out of the total vacancies, 273 vacancies are for Graduate Apprentices and 187 vacancies are for Technician Apprentices. There is no online application submission, and the interested and eligible candidates will have to attend a walk-in interview drive on July 25, 2026, between 9:30 AM and 5:00 PM at the Karthika Thirunal Government V &GHSS for Girls, Manacaud, Thiruvananthapuram, along with their original documents.
ISRO VSSC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
Candidates can get the complete information regarding the ISRO VSSC Apprentice recruitment from the official notice PDF provided below:-
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ISRO VSSC Apprentice Recruitment 2026
VSSC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Overview
Candidates should know a few important details about the ISRO VSSC Apprentice recruitment process 2026 before applying for the post:-
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Conducting Body
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Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, VSSC, ISRO, Department of Space
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Post Name
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Graduate Apprentice and Technical Apprentice
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Notification No.
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VSSC/&R/9.2/ WII-01/2026 dates July 17, 2026
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Walk-In Interview
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July 25, 2026
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Reporting Time
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9:30 AM to 5:00 PM
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Total Number of Vacancies
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460
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Age Limit
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As of July 31, 2026
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Duration of Training
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One year from the date of Joining
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Salary Range
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ISRO VSSC Apprentice Recruitment Important Dates 2026
There is no online application available, and the candidates will have to go through the Walk-In interview. Given below are the important dates for the ISRO VSSC apprentice recruitment date 2026. The candidates should remember:-
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Event
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Important Date
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Notification Release Date
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July 17, 2026
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Walk-In Date
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July 25, 2026
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Reporting Time
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9:30 AM to 5:00 PM
ISRO VSSC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
The selection process for the ISRO VSSC Apprentice recruitment will be conducted through a single walk-in instead of a written examination. Those candidates who clear the document verification will be ranked on merit based on the panel information.
- Candidates must report to the venue along with their important documents and self-attested copies for verification of educational qualifications and other claims.
- Eligible candidates will be given an application form on the spot, and it has to be filled out and submitted along with the certificate and testimonial copies at the time of the walk-in interview.
- The selection of the candidates is based on the highest marks scored by the candidates in the relevant qualifying exam, with due weightage to the reservation category.
- Induction of the candidates will be based on the candidate’s position in the merit panels and the subject of the availability of the vacancies.
- Selected candidates will be registered under a contract on the NATS 2.0 portal immediately after the induction.
Important Documents for VSSC Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Interested candidates who want to appear for the VSSC Apprentice walk-in interview without fail must carry the following original and self-attested documents:-
- The degree certificate which they have completed their graduation or diploma in. Like the B.E., B.Tech, Bachelor of Hotel Management, etc.
- The Class 10th certificate and marksheet as proof of date of birth.
- Experience certificate (if any) and one passport-size photograph.
- A copy of a valid community or caste certificate, which has been issued by the Tahsildar (Taluk office)
- If the candidate belongs to the OBC-NCL category, they will have to provide a copy of a valid Non-Creamy Layer Certificate, which is issued by the Tahsildar in the format prescribed by the Government of India.
- For the candidates who belong to the EWS category, they will have to show a valid income and asset certificate, which has been issued by the Tahsildar, for the financial year 2026-27.
- For the PwBD candidates, the certificate of disability has been issued by the competent authority.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.