ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2026 for 460 Apprentices Vacancies Through Walk-In- Get Complete Details Here

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, VSSC, is inviting applications for the recruitment of apprentice trainees for 2026-27, offering a total of 460 positions. Out of the total vacancies, 273 vacancies are for Graduate Apprentices and 187 vacancies are for Technician Apprentices. There is no online application submission, and the interested and eligible candidates will have to attend a walk-in interview drive on July 25, 2026, between 9:30 AM and 5:00 PM at the Karthika Thirunal Government V &GHSS for Girls, Manacaud, Thiruvananthapuram, along with their original documents.

ISRO VSSC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Official Notice

Candidates can get the complete information regarding the ISRO VSSC Apprentice recruitment from the official notice PDF provided below:-