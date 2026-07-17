KEA KREIS Teacher Vacancy 2026: Check RPC & KK Cadres Subject-Wise Vacancy Distribution

KEA KREIS Vacancy 2026: The KEA has released the notification for the recruitment of teachers in the residential schools (Morarji Desai / Kittur Rani Chennamma / Atal Bihari Vajpayee / Smt. Indira Gandhi / Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Residential Schools) under the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society. The number of vacancies announced are 1087, with 767 posts for RPC cadre and 320 for KK cadre. The application process has begun from 16 July onwards and the candidates can apply till 15 August 2026. Those who wish to apply require a relevant degree in the particular subject that they are applying for.

KEA KREIS Vacancy 2026 Highlights

A total of 1087 vacancies have been announced for the Rest of State (RPC) and Kalyana-Karnataka (KK) cadres. The KEA KREIS Teacher recruitment process has started form 16 July onwards. Check the highlights of the vacancy in the table below: