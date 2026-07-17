KEA KREIS Teacher Vacancy 2026: Check RPC & KK Cadres Subject-Wise Vacancy Distribution
KEA KREIS Vacancy 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced a total of 1087 teacher vacancies for the RPSC and KK cadres in the schools under the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS). The vacancies have been announced separately for the subjects. Check this article to know the subject-wise and cadre-wise vacancy distribution.
Key Points
- KEA KREIS announced 1087 teacher vacancies for residential schools.
- Application for KEA KREIS recruitment began on July 16, 2026.
- Apply by August 13, 2026; fee submission deadline is August 14, 2026.
KEA KREIS Vacancy 2026: The KEA has released the notification for the recruitment of teachers in the residential schools (Morarji Desai / Kittur Rani Chennamma / Atal Bihari Vajpayee / Smt. Indira Gandhi / Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Residential Schools) under the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society. The number of vacancies announced are 1087, with 767 posts for RPC cadre and 320 for KK cadre. The application process has begun from 16 July onwards and the candidates can apply till 15 August 2026. Those who wish to apply require a relevant degree in the particular subject that they are applying for.
KEA KREIS Vacancy 2026 Highlights
A total of 1087 vacancies have been announced for the Rest of State (RPC) and Kalyana-Karnataka (KK) cadres. The KEA KREIS Teacher recruitment process has started form 16 July onwards. Check the highlights of the vacancy in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|
Recruiting Body
|
Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS)
|
No. of Vacancies
|
1087
|
Cadre-Wise Vacancy
|
RPC: 767
KK: 320
|
Notification Release Date
|
10 July 2026
|
16 July to 13 August 2026
|
Last Date for Fee Submission
|
14 August 2026
|
Official Website
|
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KEA KREIS Vacancy 2026
KEA has announced vacancies for the recruitment of teachers in the residential schools of the state which comes under the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society. Check the cadre-wise vacancy here:
-
RPC Cadre: 767
-
KK Cadre: 320
KEA KREIS RPC Vacancy 2026
The KREIS has announced a total of 767 vacant posts for the residential schools teachers for the subjects including Kannada, English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Computer Science, and Physical Education. Check the subject-wise vacancy distribution here:
Kannada Language Teacher Vacancy in RPC Cadre
|
Kannada Language Teacher Vacancy
|
Sl. No.
|
Category
|
Others
|
Women
|
Rural
|
Ex-Serv.
|
Kannada Med.
|
Physically Handicapped
|
Project Displaced
|
Transgender
|
Total
|
1
|
SC (Sub-A)
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
SC (Sub-B)
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
SC (Sub-C)
|
1#
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
4
|
ST
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
5
|
Category-1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
6
|
Category-2(A)
|
2
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
7
|
Category-2(B)
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
8
|
Category-3(A)
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
9
|
Category-3(B)
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
10
|
General Merit
|
8
|
16
|
13
|
5
|
2
|
1*, 1**
|
2
|
1
|
50
|
Total
|
18
|
34
|
25
|
6
|
3
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
100
English Language Teacher Vacancy in RPC Cadre
|
English Language Teacher Vacancy
|
Sl. No.
|
Category
|
Others
|
Women
|
Rural
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
Kannada Medium
|
Physically Handicapped
|
Project Displaced
|
Transgender
|
Total
|
1
|
SC (Sub-A)
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
SC (Sub-B)
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
SC (Sub-C)
|
1#
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
4
|
ST
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
5
|
Category-1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
6
|
Category-2(A)
|
2
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
7
|
Category-2(B)
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
8
|
Category-3(A)
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
9
|
Category-3(B)
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
10
|
General Merit
|
8
|
16
|
13
|
5
|
2
|
(1*, 1**, 1***)
|
1
|
2
|
50
|
Total
|
18
|
34
|
25
|
6
|
3
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
100
Hindi Language Taecher Vacancy in RPC Cadre
|
Hindi Language Teacher Vacancy
|
Sl. No.
|
Category
|
Others Candidate
|
Women Candidate
|
Rural Candidate
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
Kannada Medium Candidate
|
Physically Handicapped Candidate
|
Project Displaced Candidate
|
Transgender
|
Total
|
1
|
SC (Sub-A)
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
SC (Sub-B)
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
SC (Sub-C)
|
1#
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
ST
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
Category-1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
6
|
Category-2(A)
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
7
|
Category-2(B)
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
Category-3(A)
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
9
|
Category-3(B)
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
10
|
General Merit
|
3
|
9
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
1*, 1**
|
1
|
1
|
25
|
Total
|
13
|
19
|
10
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
50
Maths Teacher Vacancy in RPC Cadre
|
Maths Teacher Vacancy
|
Sl. No.
|
Category
|
Others Candidate
|
Women Candidate
|
Rural Candidate
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
Kannada Medium Candidate
|
Physically Handicapped Candidate
|
Project Displaced Candidate
|
Transgender
|
Total
|
1
|
SC (Sub-A)
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
SC (Sub-B)
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
SC (Sub-C)
|
1#
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
4
|
ST
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
5
|
Category-1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
6
|
Category-2(A)
|
2
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
7
|
Category-2(B)
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
8
|
Category-3(A)
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
9
|
Category-3(B)
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
10
|
General Merit
|
8
|
16
|
13
|
5
|
2
|
1*, 1**, 1***
|
2
|
1
|
50
|
Total
|
18
|
34
|
25
|
6
|
3
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
100
Science Teacher Vacancy in RPC Cadre
|
Science Teacher Vacancy
|
Sl. No.
|
Category
|
Others Candidate
|
Women Candidate
|
Rural Candidate
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
Kannada Medium Candidate
|
Physically Handicapped Candidate
|
Project Displaced Candidate
|
Transgender
|
Total
|
1
|
SC (Sub-A)
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
SC (Sub-B)
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
SC (Sub-C)
|
1#
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
4
|
ST
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
5
|
Category-1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
6
|
Category-2(A)
|
2
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
7
|
Category-2(B)
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
8
|
Category-3(A)
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
9
|
Category-3(B)
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
10
|
General Merit
|
8
|
16
|
13
|
5
|
2
|
1*, 1**, 1***
|
2
|
1
|
50
|
Total
|
18
|
34
|
25
|
6
|
3
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
100
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.