KEA KREIS Teacher Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 1087 Vacancies at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in - Direct Link Here
KEA KREIS Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has invited applications from the eligible candidates for the recruitment of Group C Teachers in the local cadre residential schools. A total of 1087 vacancies have been announced for RPC and KK cadres. The candidates can fill the application form between 15 July to 13 August 2026 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check this article to get the apply link, eligibility criteria, number of vacancies, application fees, and other details.
Key Points
- KEA announced 1,087 Group C teacher vacancies for KREIS residential schools.
- Notification released 10 July 2026; apply from 15 July to 13 August 2026.
- Posts for local & state cadres with salary range Rs.54175-99400.
KEA Teacher Recruitment 2026: The KEA has released the notification for the recruitment of teachers for the residential schools in Karnataka. The notification has been rolled out for the local cadre (Kalyana-Karnataka) and Rest of the State (RPC) cadres under Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS). A total of 1,087 vacancies have been announced including some backlog vacancies. The notification was released on 10 July 2026 and the application process commenced from 15 July onwards. The candidates can apply for various subjects including Kannada, English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Computer Science, and Physical Education. The selected candidates will be paid a salary in the range of Rs.54175-99400 as per State level norms.
KEA KREIS Teacher Recruitment 2026 Highlights
KEA on behalf of KREIS is going to conduct the examination for the recruitment of 1,087 Group C Teachers in the residential schools across the state. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
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Recruiting Body
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Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS)
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1087
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Notification Release Date
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10 July 2026
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Registration Date
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15 July to 13 August 2026
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Last Date for Fee Submission
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14 August 2026
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Official Website
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cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KEA KREIS Teacher Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The candidates who wish to apply for the KEA KREIS recruitment can access the direct link provided here. It is recommended that the candidates must go through the detailed notifications for KK and RPC cadres before proceeding to apply.
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KEA KREIS RPC Teacher Recruitment 2026
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KEA KREIS KK Teacher Recruitment 2026
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Apply Here
Steps to Apply for KEA KREIS Teacher Recruitment 2026
To apply for the KEA KREIS teacher recruitment. The candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of KEA, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Recruitment > KREIS Recruitment - 2026 > KREIS RPC - 2026/ KREIS KK - 2026.
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Click on the Apply Link.
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Fill the application form carefully with all the required details.
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Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee as applicable.
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Submit your application form and save it for future reference.
KEA KREIS Teacher Recruitment 2026 Eligibility
Candidates who are going to apply for the KEA KREIS teacher recruitment 2026 are required to meet certain eligibility criteria which includes the educational qualification, age limit requirements, etc.
Educational Qualification
The educational qualification varies as per the subject choice of the candidates. Check the subject-wise criteria below:
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Subject
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Educational Qualification
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Kannada Language Teacher
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English Language Teacher
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Hindi Language Teacher
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Mathematics Teacher
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Science Teacher
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Social Science Teacher
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Physical Education Teacher
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Graduate Drawing Teacher
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For more details candidates can download the official notification and go through the eligibility criteria.
KEA KREIS Teacher Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay an application fee as per their category to submit the application form. Candidates applying for additional subject posts must pay Rs. 100/- extra for each additional subject. Check the category-wise application fee here.
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Category
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Application Fee
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General Merit and other categories (2A/2B/3A/3B)
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Rs.750/-
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SC / ST / Cat-1 / Ex-Servicemen / Transgender
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Rs.500/-
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Persons with Disabilities
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Rs.250/-
KEA KREIS Teacher Notification 2026
The KEA has released the KEA KREIS notification 2026 for the RPC and KK cadres on 10 July 2026 on the official webiste of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Download the notification from the link provided here and read it carefully before applying.
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KEA KREIS Teacher RPC Notification 2026
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KEA KREIS Teacher KK Notification 2026
KEA KREIS Teacher Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Distribution
The KEA has a total of 1087 posts for RPC and KK cadres. The cadre-wise vacancy distribution has been provided here:
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KEA KREIS Vacancy for KK Cadre
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S. No.
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Post Details
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Number of Posts
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1.
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Kannada Language Teacher
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62 (60+02(20))
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2.
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English Language Teacher
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69 (61+08(800))
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3.
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Hindi Language Teacher
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31 (26+05(00))
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4.
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Mathematics Teacher
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35 (29+06(00))
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5.
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Science Teacher
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32 (26+06(00))
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6.
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Social Science Teacher
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24 (16+08(200))
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7.
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Physical Education Teacher
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33 (28+05(00))
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8.
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Graduate Drawing Teacher
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17 (15+02(200))
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9.
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Diploma Drawing Teacher
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17 (16+01(00))
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Total
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Total Number of Posts
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320 (277+43(0))
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KEA KREIS Vacancy for RPC Cadre
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S. No.
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Post Details
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Number of Posts
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1.
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Kannada Language Teachers
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103 (100+03(Backlog))
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2.
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English Language Teachers
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108 (100+08(Backlog))
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3.
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Hindi Language Teachers
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55 (50+05(Backlog))
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4.
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Mathematics Teachers
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103 (100+03(Backlog))
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5.
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Science Teachers
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106 (100+06(Backlog))
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6.
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Social Science Teachers
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154 (150+04(Backlog))
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7.
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Computer Teachers
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57 (50+07(Backlog))
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8.
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Physical Education Teachers
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81 (75+06(Backlog))
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Total
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Total Number of Posts
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767 (725+42(Backlog))
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.