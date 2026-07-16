KEA KREIS Teacher Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 1087 Vacancies at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in - Direct Link Here

Key Points KEA announced 1,087 Group C teacher vacancies for KREIS residential schools.

Notification released 10 July 2026; apply from 15 July to 13 August 2026.

Posts for local & state cadres with salary range Rs.54175-99400.

KEA Teacher Recruitment 2026: The KEA has released the notification for the recruitment of teachers for the residential schools in Karnataka. The notification has been rolled out for the local cadre (Kalyana-Karnataka) and Rest of the State (RPC) cadres under Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS). A total of 1,087 vacancies have been announced including some backlog vacancies. The notification was released on 10 July 2026 and the application process commenced from 15 July onwards. The candidates can apply for various subjects including Kannada, English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Computer Science, and Physical Education. The selected candidates will be paid a salary in the range of Rs.54175-99400 as per State level norms. KEA KREIS Teacher Recruitment 2026 Highlights

KEA on behalf of KREIS is going to conduct the examination for the recruitment of 1,087 Group C Teachers in the residential schools across the state. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Recruiting Body Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) No. of Vacancies 1087 Notification Release Date 10 July 2026 Registration Date 15 July to 13 August 2026 Last Date for Fee Submission 14 August 2026 Official Website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in KEA KREIS Teacher Recruitment 2026 Apply Link The candidates who wish to apply for the KEA KREIS recruitment can access the direct link provided here. It is recommended that the candidates must go through the detailed notifications for KK and RPC cadres before proceeding to apply.

KEA KREIS RPC Teacher Recruitment 2026 Apply Here KEA KREIS KK Teacher Recruitment 2026 Apply Here Steps to Apply for KEA KREIS Teacher Recruitment 2026 To apply for the KEA KREIS teacher recruitment. The candidates can follow the steps given below: Visit the official website of KEA, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the Recruitment > KREIS Recruitment - 2026 > KREIS RPC - 2026/ KREIS KK - 2026.

Click on the Apply Link.

Fill the application form carefully with all the required details.

Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee as applicable.

Submit your application form and save it for future reference. KEA KREIS Teacher Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Candidates who are going to apply for the KEA KREIS teacher recruitment 2026 are required to meet certain eligibility criteria which includes the educational qualification, age limit requirements, etc.

Educational Qualification The educational qualification varies as per the subject choice of the candidates. Check the subject-wise criteria below: Subject Educational Qualification Kannada Language Teacher Must have a Bachelor's Degree in Arts from a recognized university with Kannada as an optional subject, OR

Must have passed the four-year "Kannada Pandit" course conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, Bengaluru AND

Must possess a B.Ed degree in Kannada from a recognized university. English Language Teacher Must have a Bachelor's Degree in Arts from a recognized university with English as an optional subject, OR

Must have passed the Postgraduate Diploma Certificate Course in English from the Regional Institute of Education, South India, AND

Must possess a B.Ed degree primarily in English Methods from a recognized university Hindi Language Teacher Must have a Bachelor's Degree in Arts from a recognized university with Hindi as an optional subject, AND

a B.Ed degree from a recognized university Mathematics Teacher Must have a Bachelor's degree in Science with Mathematics and Physics as compulsory subjects, and one of the following as an optional subject: Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, or Statistics, AND

a B.Ed degree in Science Method from a recognized university Science Teacher Must have a Bachelor's degree in Science with Chemistry as a compulsory subject and one of the following as an optional subject: Botany or Zoology, AND

a B.Ed degree in Science Method from a recognized university Social Science Teacher Must have a Bachelor's degree in Arts with any two of the following as optional subjects: History, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, and Geography, AND

a B.Ed degree in Arts Method from a recognized university Physical Education Teacher Must have a Bachelor's degree from a recognized university AND a Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed) degree Graduate Drawing Teacher Must have a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts (BFA) or Bachelor of Visual Arts (BVA) from a recognized university

For more details candidates can download the official notification and go through the eligibility criteria. KEA KREIS Teacher Recruitment 2026 Application Fee Candidates are required to pay an application fee as per their category to submit the application form. Candidates applying for additional subject posts must pay Rs. 100/- extra for each additional subject. Check the category-wise application fee here. Category Application Fee General Merit and other categories (2A/2B/3A/3B) Rs.750/- SC / ST / Cat-1 / Ex-Servicemen / Transgender Rs.500/- Persons with Disabilities Rs.250/- KEA KREIS Teacher Notification 2026 The KEA has released the KEA KREIS notification 2026 for the RPC and KK cadres on 10 July 2026 on the official webiste of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Download the notification from the link provided here and read it carefully before applying.

KEA KREIS Teacher RPC Notification 2026 Download PDF KEA KREIS Teacher KK Notification 2026 Download PDF KEA KREIS Teacher Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Distribution The KEA has a total of 1087 posts for RPC and KK cadres. The cadre-wise vacancy distribution has been provided here: KEA KREIS Vacancy for KK Cadre S. No. Post Details Number of Posts 1. Kannada Language Teacher 62 (60+02(20)) 2. English Language Teacher 69 (61+08(800)) 3. Hindi Language Teacher 31 (26+05(00)) 4. Mathematics Teacher 35 (29+06(00)) 5. Science Teacher 32 (26+06(00)) 6. Social Science Teacher 24 (16+08(200)) 7. Physical Education Teacher 33 (28+05(00)) 8. Graduate Drawing Teacher 17 (15+02(200)) 9. Diploma Drawing Teacher 17 (16+01(00)) Total Total Number of Posts 320 (277+43(0))