MACE Kothamangalam KEAM 2026 Cutoff: Check Branch-Wise Round 1 & Round 2 Ranks

Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam, college admission for the B.Tech course has started for the 2026 session. Admission to the engineering course is based on the KEAM (Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical) entrance exam, along with Class 12 scores through which cutoff ranks are calculated.

In order to help assess the seat options at MACE Kothamangalam, we have provided KEAM Round 1 and Round 2 closing ranks. This will help understand the cutoff movement and estimate the seat admission at closing ranks.

KEAM 2026 Cutoff: Branch-Wise Round 1 Rank

As per the KEAM 2026 Round 1 cutoff ranks, engineering students can observe the high ranks for most competitive branches in engineering. Based on KEAM entrance exams and your Class 12 exam scores, students can check for potential options by choosing to upgrade or look for seat admission at Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam.