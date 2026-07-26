MACE Kothamangalam KEAM 2026 Cutoff: Check Branch-Wise Round 1 & Round 2 Ranks
Check out MACE Kothamangalam KEAM 2026 Branch-Wise Round 1 & Round 2 closing ranks. After the official release of KEAM 2026 Round 2 cutoff ranks by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, students can check and estimate their admission options for Round 2 seat allocation and wait for upgradation in potential rounds as per the preference.
Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam, college admission for the B.Tech course has started for the 2026 session. Admission to the engineering course is based on the KEAM (Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical) entrance exam, along with Class 12 scores through which cutoff ranks are calculated.
In order to help assess the seat options at MACE Kothamangalam, we have provided KEAM Round 1 and Round 2 closing ranks. This will help understand the cutoff movement and estimate the seat admission at closing ranks.
KEAM 2026 Cutoff: Branch-Wise Round 1 Rank
As per the KEAM 2026 Round 1 cutoff ranks, engineering students can observe the high ranks for most competitive branches in engineering. Based on KEAM entrance exams and your Class 12 exam scores, students can check for potential options by choosing to upgrade or look for seat admission at Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam.
The table below shows the most competitive seats offered are for Computer Science Engineering under state-merit seat type. The admission for the branch closes at 2038 in Round 1. It is followed by Electronics and Communication Engineering with a 2620 closing rank.
|
College Name
|
Course Name
|
Round
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam
|
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
4954
|
Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam
|
Civil Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
10724
|
Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
4186
|
Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
2038
|
Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
2620
|
Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
5136
|
Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
8225
KEAM 2026 Cutoff: Branch-Wise Round 2 Ranks
After analyzing the Round 1 closing rank, students can check out the Round 2 seat ranks under state merit. Students aiming to take admission to B.Tech at MACE Kothamangalam, can check out a detailed table shared below. It lists the top engineering branches along with its closing ranks, at which admissions are closed during Round 2 seat allocation.
|
College Name
|
Course Name
|
Round
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam
|
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
5743
|
Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam
|
Civil Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
11829
|
Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
4624
|
Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
2286
|
Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
3083
|
Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
5730
|
Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
9159
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.