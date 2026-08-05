MP Patwari Group 4 Vacancy 2026: Check District-Wise Vacancy Distribution Here
MP Patwari Group 4 Vacancy 2026: The MPESB has announced a total of 200 vacancies for the Patwari recruitment. The official notification has been released on 04 August on the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. The candidates who are interested can apply between 04 to 18 August 2026. Check this article to know the district-wise and category-wise vacancy distribution.
Key Points
- MPESB released notification for 200 Patwari posts on 04 August 2026.
- Applications for Patwari posts open from 04 August to 18 August 2026.
- The Group 2 Sub Group 4 Combined Recruitment Exam 2026 is on 22 September 2026.
MP Patwari Group 4 Vacancy 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the notification for the Partwari Group 2 Sub group 4 Combined Recruitment Examination 2026 on its website. Through this recruitment drive, the MPESB aims to fill a total of 200 vacant posts of Patwari in the state. The post of Patwari is a non-district cadre post. Therefore, the reservation and rotary of posts applicable at the district level will be ensured to be followed during the selection process. The candidates who are planning to apply for this recruitment can check the detailed vacancy distribution in this article.
MP Patwari Group 4 Vacancy 2026 Highlights
The MPESB has rolled out the notification for the Patwari posts on 04 August 2026. The application process commenced from 04 August and will last on 18 August. The candidates can check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
|
Exam Name
|
Group 2 Sub Group 4 Combined Recruitment Exam 2026
|
Post Name
|
Patwari
|
No. of Vacancies
|
200
|
Registration Dates
|
04-18 August 2026
|
Correction Window Open Till
|
23 August 2026
|
Exam Date
|
22 September 2026
|
Official Website
|
esb.mp.gov.in
MP Patwari Group 4 District-Wise Vacancy 2026
Those who are interested in applying for the MP Patwari recruitment 2026 can check the district-wise as well as category-wsie vacancy distribution in the table below:
|
Post Code
|
Name of Post & Districts
|
UR/NIL/OPEN
|
EH
|
LD
|
MD
|
1
|
Patwari-Agar Malwa
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Patwari-Agar Malwa
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
Patwari-Alirajpur
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Patwari-Alirajpur
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
Patwari-Alirajpur
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
Patwari-Anuppur
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
Patwari-Anuppur
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
8
|
Patwari-Ashok Nagar
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
9
|
Patwari-Balaghat
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
Patwari-Balaghat
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
11
|
Patwari-Balaghat
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
12
|
Patwari-Barwani
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
Patwari-Barwani
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
14
|
Patwari-Barwani
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
15
|
Patwari-Betul
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
16
|
Patwari-Betul
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
17
|
Patwari-Chhatarpur
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
18
|
Patwari-Chhatarpur
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
19
|
Patwari-Chhindwara
|
6
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
20
|
Patwari-Chhindwara
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
21
|
Patwari-Damoh
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
22
|
Patwari-Damoh
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
23
|
Patwari-Dewas
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
24
|
Patwari-Dhar
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
25
|
Patwari-Dhar
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
26
|
Patwari-Dhar
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
27
|
Patwari-Dindori
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
28
|
Patwari-Dindori
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
29
|
Patwari-Guna
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
30
|
Patwari-Guna
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
31
|
Patwari-Guna
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
32
|
Patwari-Harda
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
33
|
Patwari-Harda
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
34
|
Patwari-Indore
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
35
|
Patwari-Indore
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
36
|
Patwari-Jabalpur
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
37
|
Patwari-Jabalpur
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
38
|
Patwari-Jhabua
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
39
|
Patwari-Jhabua
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
40
|
Patwari-Katni
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
41
|
Patwari-Katni
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
42
|
Patwari-Katni
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
43
|
Patwari-Khandwa
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
44
|
Patwari-Khandwa
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
45
|
Patwari-Khargone
|
6
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
46
|
Patwari-Khargone
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
47
|
Patwari-Khargone
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
48
|
Patwari-Mandla
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
49
|
Patwari-Mandla
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
50
|
Patwari-Mandsaur
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
51
|
Patwari-Mandsaur
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
52
|
Patwari-Mandsaur
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
53
|
Patwari-Narmadapuram
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
54
|
Patwari-Narmadapuram
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
55
|
Patwari-Narmadapuram
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
56
|
Patwari-Narsinghpur
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
57
|
Patwari-Narsinghpur
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
58
|
Patwari-Neemuch
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
59
|
Patwari-Neemuch
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
60
|
Patwari-Panna
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
61
|
Patwari-Panna
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
62
|
Patwari-Raisen
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
63
|
Patwari-Raisen
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
64
|
Patwari-Raisen
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
65
|
Patwari-Rajgarh
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
66
|
Patwari-Rajgarh
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
67
|
Patwari-Ratlam
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
68
|
Patwari-Ratlam
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
69
|
Patwari-Ratlam
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
70
|
Patwari-Rewa
|
10
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
71
|
Patwari-Rewa
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
72
|
Patwari-Rewa
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
73
|
Patwari-Sagar
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
74
|
Patwari-Sagar
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
75
|
Patwari-Sagar
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
76
|
Patwari-Satna
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
77
|
Patwari-Sehore
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
78
|
Patwari-Sehore
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
79
|
Patwari-Seoni
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
80
|
Patwari-Seoni
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
81
|
Patwari-Shahdol
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
82
|
Patwari-Shahdol
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
83
|
Patwari-Shajapur
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
84
|
Patwari-Shajapur
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
85
|
Patwari-Shivpuri
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
86
|
Patwari-Sidhi
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
87
|
Patwari-Sidhi
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
88
|
Patwari-Sidhi
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
89
|
Patwari-Singrauli
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
90
|
Patwari-Singrauli
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
91
|
Patwari-Tikamgarh
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
92
|
Patwari-Ujjain
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
93
|
Patwari-Umaria
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
94
|
Patwari-Umaria
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
95
|
Patwari-Vidisha
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
96
|
Patwari-Vidisha
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Total
|
200
|
94
|
45
|
61
MP Patwari Group 4 Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the MP Patwari recruitment 2026 through the direct link provided here. You just need to enter your application number, DOB, and profile password.
|
MP Patwari Recruitment 2026
MP Patwari Group 4 Vacancy 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the notification for the Partwari Group 2 Sub group 4 Combined Recruitment Examination 2026 on its website. Through this recruitment drive, the MPESB aims to fill a total of 200 vacant posts of Patwari in the state. The post of Patwari is a non-district cadre post. Therefore, the reservation and rotary of posts applicable at the district level will be ensured to be followed during the selection process. The candidates who are planning to apply for this recruitment can check the detailed vacancy distribution in this article.
MP Patwari Group 4 Vacancy 2026 Highlights
The MPESB has rolled out the notification for the Patwari posts on 04 August 2026. The application process commenced from 04 August and will last on 18 August. The candidates can check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
|
Exam Name
|
Group 2 Sub Group 4 Combined Recruitment Exam 2026
|
Post Name
|
Patwari
|
No. of Vacancies
|
200
|
Registration Dates
|
04-18 August 2026
|
Correction Window Open Till
|
23 August 2026
|
Exam Date
|
22 September 2026
|
Official Website
|
esb.mp.gov.in
MP Patwari Group 4 District-Wise Vacancy 2026
Those who are interested in applying for the MP Patwari recruitment 2026 can check the district-wise as well as category-wsie vacancy distribution in the table below:
|
Post Code
|
Name of Post & Districts
|
UR/NIL/OPEN
|
EH
|
LD
|
MD
|
1
|
Patwari-Agar Malwa
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Patwari-Agar Malwa
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
Patwari-Alirajpur
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Patwari-Alirajpur
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
Patwari-Alirajpur
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
Patwari-Anuppur
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
Patwari-Anuppur
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
8
|
Patwari-Ashok Nagar
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
9
|
Patwari-Balaghat
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
Patwari-Balaghat
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
11
|
Patwari-Balaghat
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
12
|
Patwari-Barwani
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
Patwari-Barwani
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
14
|
Patwari-Barwani
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
15
|
Patwari-Betul
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
16
|
Patwari-Betul
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
17
|
Patwari-Chhatarpur
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
18
|
Patwari-Chhatarpur
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
19
|
Patwari-Chhindwara
|
6
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
20
|
Patwari-Chhindwara
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
21
|
Patwari-Damoh
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
22
|
Patwari-Damoh
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
23
|
Patwari-Dewas
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
24
|
Patwari-Dhar
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
25
|
Patwari-Dhar
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
26
|
Patwari-Dhar
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
27
|
Patwari-Dindori
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
28
|
Patwari-Dindori
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
29
|
Patwari-Guna
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
30
|
Patwari-Guna
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
31
|
Patwari-Guna
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
32
|
Patwari-Harda
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
33
|
Patwari-Harda
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
34
|
Patwari-Indore
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
35
|
Patwari-Indore
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
36
|
Patwari-Jabalpur
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
37
|
Patwari-Jabalpur
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
38
|
Patwari-Jhabua
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
39
|
Patwari-Jhabua
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
40
|
Patwari-Katni
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
41
|
Patwari-Katni
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
42
|
Patwari-Katni
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
43
|
Patwari-Khandwa
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
44
|
Patwari-Khandwa
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
45
|
Patwari-Khargone
|
6
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
46
|
Patwari-Khargone
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
47
|
Patwari-Khargone
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
48
|
Patwari-Mandla
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
49
|
Patwari-Mandla
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
50
|
Patwari-Mandsaur
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
51
|
Patwari-Mandsaur
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
52
|
Patwari-Mandsaur
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
53
|
Patwari-Narmadapuram
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
54
|
Patwari-Narmadapuram
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
55
|
Patwari-Narmadapuram
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
56
|
Patwari-Narsinghpur
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
57
|
Patwari-Narsinghpur
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
58
|
Patwari-Neemuch
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
59
|
Patwari-Neemuch
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
60
|
Patwari-Panna
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
61
|
Patwari-Panna
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
62
|
Patwari-Raisen
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
63
|
Patwari-Raisen
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
64
|
Patwari-Raisen
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
65
|
Patwari-Rajgarh
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
66
|
Patwari-Rajgarh
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
67
|
Patwari-Ratlam
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
68
|
Patwari-Ratlam
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
69
|
Patwari-Ratlam
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
70
|
Patwari-Rewa
|
10
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
71
|
Patwari-Rewa
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
72
|
Patwari-Rewa
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
73
|
Patwari-Sagar
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
74
|
Patwari-Sagar
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
75
|
Patwari-Sagar
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
76
|
Patwari-Satna
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
77
|
Patwari-Sehore
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
78
|
Patwari-Sehore
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
79
|
Patwari-Seoni
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
80
|
Patwari-Seoni
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
81
|
Patwari-Shahdol
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
82
|
Patwari-Shahdol
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
83
|
Patwari-Shajapur
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
84
|
Patwari-Shajapur
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
85
|
Patwari-Shivpuri
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
86
|
Patwari-Sidhi
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
87
|
Patwari-Sidhi
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
88
|
Patwari-Sidhi
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
89
|
Patwari-Singrauli
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
90
|
Patwari-Singrauli
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
91
|
Patwari-Tikamgarh
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
92
|
Patwari-Ujjain
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
93
|
Patwari-Umaria
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
94
|
Patwari-Umaria
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
95
|
Patwari-Vidisha
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
96
|
Patwari-Vidisha
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Total
|
200
|
94
|
45
|
61
MP Patwari Group 4 Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the MP Patwari recruitment 2026 through the direct link provided here. You just need to enter your application number, DOB, and profile password.
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MP Patwari Recruitment 2026
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.