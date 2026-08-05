MP Patwari Group 4 Vacancy 2026: Check District-Wise Vacancy Distribution Here

Key Points MPESB released notification for 200 Patwari posts on 04 August 2026.

Applications for Patwari posts open from 04 August to 18 August 2026.

The Group 2 Sub Group 4 Combined Recruitment Exam 2026 is on 22 September 2026.

MP Patwari Group 4 Vacancy 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the notification for the Partwari Group 2 Sub group 4 Combined Recruitment Examination 2026 on its website. Through this recruitment drive, the MPESB aims to fill a total of 200 vacant posts of Patwari in the state. The post of Patwari is a non-district cadre post. Therefore, the reservation and rotary of posts applicable at the district level will be ensured to be followed during the selection process. The candidates who are planning to apply for this recruitment can check the detailed vacancy distribution in this article. MP Patwari Group 4 Vacancy 2026 Highlights The MPESB has rolled out the notification for the Patwari posts on 04 August 2026. The application process commenced from 04 August and will last on 18 August. The candidates can check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) Exam Name Group 2 Sub Group 4 Combined Recruitment Exam 2026 Post Name Patwari No. of Vacancies 200 Registration Dates 04-18 August 2026 Correction Window Open Till 23 August 2026 Exam Date 22 September 2026 Official Website esb.mp.gov.in MP Patwari Group 4 District-Wise Vacancy 2026 Those who are interested in applying for the MP Patwari recruitment 2026 can check the district-wise as well as category-wsie vacancy distribution in the table below: Post Code Name of Post & Districts UR/NIL/OPEN EH LD MD 1 Patwari-Agar Malwa 2 2 0 0 2 Patwari-Agar Malwa 2 0 2 0 3 Patwari-Alirajpur 2 2 0 0 4 Patwari-Alirajpur 2 0 2 0 5 Patwari-Alirajpur 1 0 0 1 6 Patwari-Anuppur 1 1 0 0 7 Patwari-Anuppur 1 0 0 1 8 Patwari-Ashok Nagar 2 0 2 0 9 Patwari-Balaghat 3 3 0 0 10 Patwari-Balaghat 3 0 3 0 11 Patwari-Balaghat 3 0 0 3 12 Patwari-Barwani 3 3 0 0 13 Patwari-Barwani 5 0 5 0 14 Patwari-Barwani 2 0 0 2 15 Patwari-Betul 4 4 0 0 16 Patwari-Betul 2 0 2 0 17 Patwari-Chhatarpur 2 2 0 0 18 Patwari-Chhatarpur 1 0 1 0 19 Patwari-Chhindwara 6 6 0 0 20 Patwari-Chhindwara 2 0 0 2 21 Patwari-Damoh 1 0 1 0 22 Patwari-Damoh 1 0 0 1 23 Patwari-Dewas 3 0 0 3 24 Patwari-Dhar 5 5 0 0 25 Patwari-Dhar 2 0 2 0 26 Patwari-Dhar 4 0 0 4 27 Patwari-Dindori 3 3 0 0 28 Patwari-Dindori 1 0 0 1 29 Patwari-Guna 2 2 0 0 30 Patwari-Guna 1 0 1 0 31 Patwari-Guna 4 0 0 4 32 Patwari-Harda 1 1 0 0 33 Patwari-Harda 1 0 0 1 34 Patwari-Indore 1 0 1 0 35 Patwari-Indore 1 0 0 1 36 Patwari-Jabalpur 4 4 0 0 37 Patwari-Jabalpur 1 0 1 0 38 Patwari-Jhabua 4 4 0 0 39 Patwari-Jhabua 3 0 0 3 40 Patwari-Katni 2 2 0 0 41 Patwari-Katni 1 0 1 0 42 Patwari-Katni 1 0 0 1 43 Patwari-Khandwa 4 4 0 0 44 Patwari-Khandwa 1 0 1 0 45 Patwari-Khargone 6 6 0 0 46 Patwari-Khargone 1 0 1 0 47 Patwari-Khargone 2 0 0 2 48 Patwari-Mandla 1 1 0 0 49 Patwari-Mandla 1 0 0 1 50 Patwari-Mandsaur 2 2 0 0 51 Patwari-Mandsaur 1 0 1 0 52 Patwari-Mandsaur 3 0 0 3 53 Patwari-Narmadapuram 1 1 0 0 54 Patwari-Narmadapuram 1 0 1 0 55 Patwari-Narmadapuram 1 0 0 1 56 Patwari-Narsinghpur 2 2 0 0 57 Patwari-Narsinghpur 1 0 0 1 58 Patwari-Neemuch 1 1 0 0 59 Patwari-Neemuch 1 0 0 1 60 Patwari-Panna 1 0 1 0 61 Patwari-Panna 1 0 0 1 62 Patwari-Raisen 2 2 0 0 63 Patwari-Raisen 2 0 2 0 64 Patwari-Raisen 1 0 0 1 65 Patwari-Rajgarh 3 3 0 0 66 Patwari-Rajgarh 2 0 0 2 67 Patwari-Ratlam 1 1 0 0 68 Patwari-Ratlam 1 0 1 0 69 Patwari-Ratlam 3 0 0 3 70 Patwari-Rewa 10 10 0 0 71 Patwari-Rewa 4 0 4 0 72 Patwari-Rewa 3 0 0 3 73 Patwari-Sagar 3 3 0 0 74 Patwari-Sagar 2 0 2 0 75 Patwari-Sagar 2 0 0 2 76 Patwari-Satna 1 0 1 0 77 Patwari-Sehore 5 5 0 0 78 Patwari-Sehore 1 0 1 0 79 Patwari-Seoni 1 1 0 0 80 Patwari-Seoni 1 0 0 1 81 Patwari-Shahdol 2 2 0 0 82 Patwari-Shahdol 2 0 0 2 83 Patwari-Shajapur 2 0 2 0 84 Patwari-Shajapur 2 0 0 2 85 Patwari-Shivpuri 1 0 0 1 86 Patwari-Sidhi 2 2 0 0 87 Patwari-Sidhi 1 0 1 0 88 Patwari-Sidhi 1 0 0 1 89 Patwari-Singrauli 1 0 1 0 90 Patwari-Singrauli 1 0 0 1 91 Patwari-Tikamgarh 1 1 0 0 92 Patwari-Ujjain 3 0 0 3 93 Patwari-Umaria 1 1 0 0 94 Patwari-Umaria 1 0 1 0 95 Patwari-Vidisha 2 2 0 0 96 Patwari-Vidisha 1 0 0 1 Total 200 94 45 61

MP Patwari Group 4 Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the MP Patwari recruitment 2026 through the direct link provided here. You just need to enter your application number, DOB, and profile password. MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Apply Link MP Patwari Group 4 Vacancy 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the notification for the Partwari Group 2 Sub group 4 Combined Recruitment Examination 2026 on its website. Through this recruitment drive, the MPESB aims to fill a total of 200 vacant posts of Patwari in the state. The post of Patwari is a non-district cadre post. Therefore, the reservation and rotary of posts applicable at the district level will be ensured to be followed during the selection process. The candidates who are planning to apply for this recruitment can check the detailed vacancy distribution in this article.

MP Patwari Group 4 Vacancy 2026 Highlights The MPESB has rolled out the notification for the Patwari posts on 04 August 2026. The application process commenced from 04 August and will last on 18 August. The candidates can check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) Exam Name Group 2 Sub Group 4 Combined Recruitment Exam 2026 Post Name Patwari No. of Vacancies 200 Registration Dates 04-18 August 2026 Correction Window Open Till 23 August 2026 Exam Date 22 September 2026 Official Website esb.mp.gov.in MP Patwari Group 4 District-Wise Vacancy 2026 Those who are interested in applying for the MP Patwari recruitment 2026 can check the district-wise as well as category-wsie vacancy distribution in the table below:

Post Code Name of Post & Districts UR/NIL/OPEN EH LD MD 1 Patwari-Agar Malwa 2 2 0 0 2 Patwari-Agar Malwa 2 0 2 0 3 Patwari-Alirajpur 2 2 0 0 4 Patwari-Alirajpur 2 0 2 0 5 Patwari-Alirajpur 1 0 0 1 6 Patwari-Anuppur 1 1 0 0 7 Patwari-Anuppur 1 0 0 1 8 Patwari-Ashok Nagar 2 0 2 0 9 Patwari-Balaghat 3 3 0 0 10 Patwari-Balaghat 3 0 3 0 11 Patwari-Balaghat 3 0 0 3 12 Patwari-Barwani 3 3 0 0 13 Patwari-Barwani 5 0 5 0 14 Patwari-Barwani 2 0 0 2 15 Patwari-Betul 4 4 0 0 16 Patwari-Betul 2 0 2 0 17 Patwari-Chhatarpur 2 2 0 0 18 Patwari-Chhatarpur 1 0 1 0 19 Patwari-Chhindwara 6 6 0 0 20 Patwari-Chhindwara 2 0 0 2 21 Patwari-Damoh 1 0 1 0 22 Patwari-Damoh 1 0 0 1 23 Patwari-Dewas 3 0 0 3 24 Patwari-Dhar 5 5 0 0 25 Patwari-Dhar 2 0 2 0 26 Patwari-Dhar 4 0 0 4 27 Patwari-Dindori 3 3 0 0 28 Patwari-Dindori 1 0 0 1 29 Patwari-Guna 2 2 0 0 30 Patwari-Guna 1 0 1 0 31 Patwari-Guna 4 0 0 4 32 Patwari-Harda 1 1 0 0 33 Patwari-Harda 1 0 0 1 34 Patwari-Indore 1 0 1 0 35 Patwari-Indore 1 0 0 1 36 Patwari-Jabalpur 4 4 0 0 37 Patwari-Jabalpur 1 0 1 0 38 Patwari-Jhabua 4 4 0 0 39 Patwari-Jhabua 3 0 0 3 40 Patwari-Katni 2 2 0 0 41 Patwari-Katni 1 0 1 0 42 Patwari-Katni 1 0 0 1 43 Patwari-Khandwa 4 4 0 0 44 Patwari-Khandwa 1 0 1 0 45 Patwari-Khargone 6 6 0 0 46 Patwari-Khargone 1 0 1 0 47 Patwari-Khargone 2 0 0 2 48 Patwari-Mandla 1 1 0 0 49 Patwari-Mandla 1 0 0 1 50 Patwari-Mandsaur 2 2 0 0 51 Patwari-Mandsaur 1 0 1 0 52 Patwari-Mandsaur 3 0 0 3 53 Patwari-Narmadapuram 1 1 0 0 54 Patwari-Narmadapuram 1 0 1 0 55 Patwari-Narmadapuram 1 0 0 1 56 Patwari-Narsinghpur 2 2 0 0 57 Patwari-Narsinghpur 1 0 0 1 58 Patwari-Neemuch 1 1 0 0 59 Patwari-Neemuch 1 0 0 1 60 Patwari-Panna 1 0 1 0 61 Patwari-Panna 1 0 0 1 62 Patwari-Raisen 2 2 0 0 63 Patwari-Raisen 2 0 2 0 64 Patwari-Raisen 1 0 0 1 65 Patwari-Rajgarh 3 3 0 0 66 Patwari-Rajgarh 2 0 0 2 67 Patwari-Ratlam 1 1 0 0 68 Patwari-Ratlam 1 0 1 0 69 Patwari-Ratlam 3 0 0 3 70 Patwari-Rewa 10 10 0 0 71 Patwari-Rewa 4 0 4 0 72 Patwari-Rewa 3 0 0 3 73 Patwari-Sagar 3 3 0 0 74 Patwari-Sagar 2 0 2 0 75 Patwari-Sagar 2 0 0 2 76 Patwari-Satna 1 0 1 0 77 Patwari-Sehore 5 5 0 0 78 Patwari-Sehore 1 0 1 0 79 Patwari-Seoni 1 1 0 0 80 Patwari-Seoni 1 0 0 1 81 Patwari-Shahdol 2 2 0 0 82 Patwari-Shahdol 2 0 0 2 83 Patwari-Shajapur 2 0 2 0 84 Patwari-Shajapur 2 0 0 2 85 Patwari-Shivpuri 1 0 0 1 86 Patwari-Sidhi 2 2 0 0 87 Patwari-Sidhi 1 0 1 0 88 Patwari-Sidhi 1 0 0 1 89 Patwari-Singrauli 1 0 1 0 90 Patwari-Singrauli 1 0 0 1 91 Patwari-Tikamgarh 1 1 0 0 92 Patwari-Ujjain 3 0 0 3 93 Patwari-Umaria 1 1 0 0 94 Patwari-Umaria 1 0 1 0 95 Patwari-Vidisha 2 2 0 0 96 Patwari-Vidisha 1 0 0 1 Total 200 94 45 61