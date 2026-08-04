MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online for 200 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Key Points Online applications for MPESB Patwari 2026 are open from August 4 to August 18, 2026.

The written exam for the Patwari posts is scheduled for September 22, 2026.

A total of 200 Patwari posts require a graduate degree and CPCT qualification.

MP Patwari Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the notification for the Group 2 Sub Group 4 combined recruitment exam 2026, which includes the Patwari post. The online applications can be submitted from August 4, 2026, to August 18, 2026, with a correction window open until August 23, 2026. The written exam is scheduled for September 22, 2026. This is a good opportunity for graduates looking for a government job in Madhya Pradesh. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online before the last date. In this article, we cover the complete information about eligibility criteria, application fee, exam pattern, and other important details. Read the full article below to know more. MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) Exam Name Group 2 Sub Group 4 Combined Recruitment Exam 2026 Post Name Patwari Post Application Start Date 4 August 2026 Application Last Date 18 August 2026 Correction Window 23 August 2026 Exam Date 22 September 2026 Exam Mode Online (CBT) Official Website esb.mp.gov.in Also Check: MP Patwari Vacancy 2026 MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Notification Candidates are advised to carefully read the complete official notification PDF before applying to avoid last-minute form cancellation. Check the link provided below for the MP Patwari Recruitment 2026: MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Check Here MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Before applying, candidates must fulfill all the eligibility criteria of MP Group 2 Sub Group 4 Recruitment 2026. Check the eligibility criteria given below: Age Limit The Minimum age is 18 years

The Maximum age is 45 years

Cutoff date for age calculation is January 1, 2026

Age relaxation applicable as per government rules Educational Qualification Graduate degree in any stream from a recognized university

CPCT (Computer Proficiency Certification Test) scorecard required, covering Hindi typing and computer efficiency

Candidates who haven't cleared CPCT before applying must clear it within the 3-year probation period after appointment Other Requirements Active registration on the MP Employment Portal (Rojgar Panjiyan) is mandatory MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Selection Process Candidates must check the complete selection process for the MP Patwari Recruitment 2026; it includes three stages