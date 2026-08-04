MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online for 200 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
MPESB has officially released the notification today for a total of 200 MP Patwari posts. Interested candidates can apply online from 4 to 18 August 2026 on the official website of MPESB, esb.mp.gov.in. Check this article to know more about its eligibility criteria, selection process, and steps to apply online.
Key Points
- Online applications for MPESB Patwari 2026 are open from August 4 to August 18, 2026.
- The written exam for the Patwari posts is scheduled for September 22, 2026.
- A total of 200 Patwari posts require a graduate degree and CPCT qualification.
MP Patwari Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the notification for the Group 2 Sub Group 4 combined recruitment exam 2026, which includes the Patwari post. The online applications can be submitted from August 4, 2026, to August 18, 2026, with a correction window open until August 23, 2026. The written exam is scheduled for September 22, 2026. This is a good opportunity for graduates looking for a government job in Madhya Pradesh. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online before the last date. In this article, we cover the complete information about eligibility criteria, application fee, exam pattern, and other important details. Read the full article below to know more.
MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
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Exam Name
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Group 2 Sub Group 4 Combined Recruitment Exam 2026
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Post Name
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Patwari Post
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Application Start Date
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4 August 2026
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Application Last Date
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18 August 2026
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Correction Window
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23 August 2026
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Exam Date
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22 September 2026
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Exam Mode
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Online (CBT)
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Official Website
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esb.mp.gov.in
Also Check: MP Patwari Vacancy 2026
MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Notification
Candidates are advised to carefully read the complete official notification PDF before applying to avoid last-minute form cancellation. Check the link provided below for the MP Patwari Recruitment 2026:
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MP Patwari Recruitment 2026
MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates must fulfill all the eligibility criteria of MP Group 2 Sub Group 4 Recruitment 2026. Check the eligibility criteria given below:
Age Limit
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The Minimum age is 18 years
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The Maximum age is 45 years
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Cutoff date for age calculation is January 1, 2026
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Age relaxation applicable as per government rules
Educational Qualification
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Graduate degree in any stream from a recognized university
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CPCT (Computer Proficiency Certification Test) scorecard required, covering Hindi typing and computer efficiency
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Candidates who haven't cleared CPCT before applying must clear it within the 3-year probation period after appointment
Other Requirements
Active registration on the MP Employment Portal (Rojgar Panjiyan) is mandatory
MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
Candidates must check the complete selection process for the MP Patwari Recruitment 2026; it includes three stages
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Written Examination
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Document Verification
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Medical Examination
Candidates must clear the written exam and go through document verification before final selection; the medical examination follows for eligible candidates.
MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
MP has started the online application process for a total of 200 Patwari posts on 4 August, 2026. Interested candidates can apply from the direct link below and complete their application before the last date, 18 August, 2026.
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MP Patwari Recruitment 2026
How to Apply for MP Patwari Recruitment 2026
Candidates can apply for MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 by following these steps:
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Visit the official MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.in or the MP Online Portal at esb.mponline.gov.in
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Complete Profile Registration (Candidate Profile Login) and ensure Aadhaar registration is verified
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Click on the online application link for "Group-02 Sub-Group-04 Joint Recruitment Test 2026"
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Fill in all required personal, educational, and category details carefully
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Select district preferences for posting
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Upload the required documents and photograph
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Pay the application fee online
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Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com