MP Police Recruitment Notification 2026 for 9662 Vacancies, Online Registration to Start Soon

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav through his social media account has announced that the recruitment proposal of 9662 vacancies in the Police Department has been approved. The orders has been issued by the Home Department for various categories. This recruitment process will be conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB). The detailed notification, which will include details like the age limit, eligibility criteria, application fee, selection process, exam pattern and online application dates are expected to be released soon.

MP Police Recruitment Notice 2026

Madhya Pradesh Police Vacancy 2026 will start a huge recruitment drive for recruitment for various posts. With the government approving 9662 vacancies for the police department, the detailed notification is expected to be released soon. The complete recruitment process will be conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, MPESB. Candidates are advised to visit the official website website regularly for latest information related to the recruitment notice.