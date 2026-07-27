MP Police Recruitment Notification 2026 for 9662 Vacancies, Online Registration to Start Soon
The MP Police Department will start the registration process for the 9662 vacancies soon for various posts. Check the steps to apply online, and other important details in this article.
The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav through his social media account has announced that the recruitment proposal of 9662 vacancies in the Police Department has been approved. The orders has been issued by the Home Department for various categories. This recruitment process will be conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB). The detailed notification, which will include details like the age limit, eligibility criteria, application fee, selection process, exam pattern and online application dates are expected to be released soon.
MP Police Recruitment Notice 2026
Madhya Pradesh Police Vacancy 2026 will start a huge recruitment drive for recruitment for various posts. With the government approving 9662 vacancies for the police department, the detailed notification is expected to be released soon. The complete recruitment process will be conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, MPESB. Candidates are advised to visit the official website website regularly for latest information related to the recruitment notice.
मध्यप्रदेश पुलिस विभाग में 9,662 पदों पर भर्ती को मंजूरी प्रदान की। गृह विभाग द्वारा विभिन्न श्रेणियों के लिए आदेश जारी कर दिए गए हैं। कर्मचारी चयन मंडल (ESB) इन पदों पर भर्ती के लिए जल्द ही विस्तृत विज्ञापन जारी करेगा।— Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 23, 2026
हमारी सरकार प्रदेश के युवाओं को रोजगार के अधिक से अधिक अवसर…
Key Highlights of MP Police Recruitment 2026
This MP Police recruitment notice for 2026 is a golden opportunity for those candidates who want to pursue a career in the Police Jobs. The vacancies are expected to be released for various posts like the Sub-Inspector, Constable (GD), Driver Constable, ASI, and other concerned posts. Given below are sme of the key highlights of the Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment 2026:-
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Features
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Highlight
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Conducting Body
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Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board
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Organisation
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Madhya Pradesh Police Department
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Total Number of Vacancies
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9662
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Registration Dates
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To Be Announced Soon
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Official Website
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esb.mp.gov.in
Steps to Apply for the MP Police Recruitment 2026
Once the registration process starts for the recruitment of the Madhya Pradesh Police Department 2026, candidates can use the simple steps given below to apply online:-
- Go to the official website of MPESB, i.e., esb.mp.gov.in
- Look for the notification related to MP Police Recruitment 2026 and click on it.
- Click on the new registration link and enter the details like personal, professional and educational details carefully.
- Once the registration details have been received, fill the application form, upload the important documents.
- Pay the application fees (if applicable) and submit the form.
- Download the application form and keep it for future use.
What Will the Selection Porcess for the MP Police Recruitment 2026?
Once MPESB releases the detailed notification for the MP Police recruitment, candidates will get the complete details about the post-wise vacancies, educational qualifications, age limit, application fee, registration dates, exam pattern, syllabus, Physical Standard Test (PST), selection process, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) salary, and other important details. All the details will be cleared in the notification, until then, check the selection process for the Madhya Police Recruitment 2026:-
- A computer-based test will be conducted. Those candidates who qualify this exam, will be called for next stage of selection process.
- The next stage of the selection process is the Physcial Measurement Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates who qualify for this stage are then called for the following stage.
- The Document Verification will be conducted for those candidates who will qualify for the PST and PET exam.
- Once all the three stages are completed, the qualified candidates will have to go through the medical examination to make it to the final list.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.