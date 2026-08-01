MP RAEO Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Exam Schedule PDF and Important Details Here

Key Points The MP RAEO exam has been postponed from August 5, 2026, to September 17, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2784 vacancies.

Admit cards will be released 4-5 days before the September 17, 2026 examination.

MP RAEO Exam Date 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has officially announced the examination schedule for the Rural Agriculture Extension Officer (RAEO). Candidates who have applied for these posts can now check the exam timetable from the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on August 5, 2026 but now it has been postponed to September 17, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2784 vacancies under the Directorate of Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development, Government of Madhya Pradesh. MP RAEO Exam 2026 Notice PDF MPESB has released the official examination schedule for the MP RAEO examination. According to the revised schedule, the Rural Agriculture Extension Officer / Krishi Vistar Adhikari exam will be conducted on September 17, 2026 The admit card is expected to be released 4 to 5 days before the commencement of the examination. Check the exam schedule PDF in the table given below for your reference.

MP RAEO Exam Date Notice 2026 PDF Click Here MP RAEO Exam Date 2026 According to the exam calendar released by the MPESB, the RAEO Recruitment exam will be held in computer based mode at various exam centers across the state. Candidates must read all the guidelines and important instructions released on the official website before the commencement of the exam. Name of the Exam Exam Date MP Rural Agriculture Extension Officer (Krishi Vistar Adhikari) Recruitment 2026 September 17, 2026 MP RAEO Admit Card Release Date 2026 The admit card for the MP Rural Agriculture Extension Officer (RAEO) exam will be released four or five days before the start of the exam. Candidates who will participate in this exam can visit the official website and download their admit card using their login credential such as registration number and password. If any discrepancies are found on the admit card candidates must contact the board immediately so that errors can be rectified.

MP RAEO 2026 Exam Pattern The MPESB Rural Agriculture Extension Officer exam 2026 will be conducted in online mode by the commission. The test will consist of a total of 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) carrying 200 marks. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. For each correct answer 1 mark will be awarded while for incorrect answer 0.25 marks will be deducted. If a question is unattempted then no marks will be deducted. Check the detailed information in the table given below. Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Duration General Knowledge, Hindi, English, Mathematics, Reasoning , General Science & Computer Knowledge 100 100 Agriculture (Concerned Subject) 100 100 Total 200 200 3 Hours MP RAEO 2026 Exam Centres Candidates who will appear for the upcoming MP Rural Agriculture Extension Officer exam can check the tentative exam centers in the list provided below-