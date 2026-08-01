CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

MP RAEO Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Exam Schedule PDF and Important Details Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Aug 1, 2026, 15:32 IST

MPESB has released the schedule for the RAEO examination. According to the revised schedule, the exam will be conducted in two shifts on September 17, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the exam can find all the important information in the table given below.

MP RAEO Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Exam Schedule PDF and Important Details Here
MP RAEO Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Exam Schedule PDF and Important Details Here

Key Points

  • The MP RAEO exam has been postponed from August 5, 2026, to September 17, 2026.
  • The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2784 vacancies.
  • Admit cards will be released 4-5 days before the September 17, 2026 examination.

MP RAEO Exam Date 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has officially announced the examination schedule for the Rural Agriculture Extension Officer (RAEO). Candidates who have applied for these posts can now check the exam timetable from the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on August 5, 2026 but now it has been postponed to September 17, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2784 vacancies under the Directorate of Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

MP RAEO Exam 2026 Notice PDF 

MPESB has released the official examination schedule for the MP RAEO examination. According to the  revised schedule, the Rural Agriculture Extension Officer / Krishi Vistar Adhikari exam will be conducted on September 17, 2026  The admit card is expected to be released 4 to 5 days before the commencement of the examination. Check the exam schedule PDF in the table given below for your reference.

MP RAEO Exam Date Notice 2026 PDF

 Click Here

MP RAEO Exam Date 2026 

According to the exam calendar released by the MPESB, the RAEO Recruitment exam will be held in computer based mode at various exam centers across the state. Candidates must read all the guidelines and important instructions  released on the official website before the commencement of the exam.

Name of the Exam

Exam Date 

MP Rural Agriculture Extension Officer (Krishi Vistar Adhikari) Recruitment 2026 

September 17, 2026

MP RAEO Admit Card Release Date 2026 

The admit card for the MP Rural Agriculture Extension Officer (RAEO) exam will be released four or five days before the start of the exam. Candidates who will participate in this exam can visit the official website and download their admit card using their login credential such as registration number and password. If any discrepancies are found on the admit card candidates must contact the board immediately so that errors can be rectified.

MP RAEO 2026 Exam Pattern  

The  MPESB Rural  Agriculture Extension Officer exam 2026 will be conducted in online mode by the commission. The test will consist of a total of 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) carrying 200 marks. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. For each correct answer 1 mark will be awarded while for incorrect answer 0.25 marks will be deducted. If a question is unattempted then no marks will be deducted. Check the detailed information in the table given below.

Subject

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

General Knowledge, Hindi, English, Mathematics, Reasoning , General Science & Computer Knowledge

100

100

 

Agriculture (Concerned Subject)

100

100

 

Total

200

200

3 Hours

MP RAEO 2026 Exam Centres

Candidates who will appear for the upcoming MP Rural Agriculture Extension Officer exam can check the tentative exam centers in the list provided below-

  • Bhopal

  • Indore

  • Jabalpur

  • Khandwa

  • Neemuch

  • Ratlam

  • Rewa

  • Sagar

  • Satna

  • Sidhi

  • Ujjain

For more updates and recent announcements related to the MPESB RAEO Exam 2026 candidates must visit the official website regularly and read the official notification to solve queries.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

    ... Read More
    First Published: Aug 1, 2026, 15:32 IST

    Latest Stories

    Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

    Trending

    Education News Live

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News