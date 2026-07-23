NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 102 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details

Key Points NMDC Steel announced 102 Executive Trainee vacancies for 2026 in various disciplines.

Registration is open from July 22 to August 11, 2026, until 11:45 pm.

Upper age limit is 27 years as of August 11, 2026; application fee is Rs. 500.

NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026: The NMDC Steel has released the notification for the recruitment of Executive Trainees (ET) in various disciplines for 102 posts. The registration process has been started from 22 July onwards and the candidates can register till 11 August up to 11:45 pm. In order to be eligible to apply for the ET posts, the candidates must possess the relevant qualification in the particular discipline. The upper age limit is 27 years as on the last date of online application (11.08.2026). The age relaxation will also be applicable for reserved category candidates. The selection process involves a CBT, GD, and Interview. The selected candidates will have to undergo a 6 month training, where they will be offered a basic pay of Rs.50,000/- per month. NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026 Highlights

NMDC Steel has announced a total of 102 vacancies for the post of Executive Trainee in various disciplines including Ceramics, Chemical, Civil, IT, Electrical, Finance, HR, Instrumentation, Mechanical, and Metallurgy. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: Particulars Details Recruiting Authority NMDC Steel Ltd Post Name Executive Trainee Advertisement No. 05/2026 No. of Vacancies 102 Notification Release Date 22 July 2026 Registration Dates 22 July to 11 August 2026 Official Website nsltd.in NMDC Executive Trainee Notification 2026 Those who wish to apply for the NMDC Executive Trainee recruitment 2026 should download the official notification and read it carefully before applying. The notification contains all the relevant details regarding the recruitment such as the number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, salary & emoluments, application process, selection process, and other information.

NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Notification 2026 Download Link NMDC Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026 Apply Link The candidates can apply for the NMDC Executive Trainee recruitment 2026 through the direct link provided here. The candidates will require their basic information to apply for the recruitment. NMDC Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026 Apply Link How to Apply for NMDC Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026 To apply for NMDC Executive Trainee recruitment 2026, the candidates need to follow the steps provided here: Visit the official website of NMDC at nsltd.in.

On the homepage, go to the Careers tab.

Click on the Apply Online link provided for “Recruitment of Executive Trainees in various disciplines for Operation and Maintenance of NSL, Nagarnar”.

Now again click on the Apply Online button.

Enter the following details:

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Select Post



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Select your minimum essential qualification status



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Enter DOB, Age Details, Mobile Number, Email Address, and security code.

Now, click on the Submit button. Your login credentials will be generated.

Go to the Career tab on the homepage again and click on the Apply Online link provided for “ Recruitment of Executive Trainees in various disciplines for Operation and Maintenance of NSL, Nagarnar”.

Click on Applicant Login this time.

Enter your credentials and login.

Fill the application form with all the required details carefully.

Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee as applicable.

Submit the form and save it for future reference.