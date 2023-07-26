Patna High Court Assistant Result 2023 Out: Direct Link to Check Cut Off, Merit List @patnahighcourt.gov.in

Patna High Court Assistant Result 2023 Out: Candidates who appeared for the prelims exams can check the result from the direct link provided here or download the PDF

Patna High Court Assistant Result 2023 has been announced for the post of Assistant (Group B). Candidates who have appeared in the preliminary exam can download Patna High Court Assistant Result at patnahighcourt.gov.in. The result has been declared in PDF format containing the name and roll number of the qualified candidate.

According to the Patna High Court Assistant Result analysis, a total of 7394 candidates have been selected for appearing in the main exam. According to the notification, candidates who secured the minimum qualifying criteria in the Preliminary Test have been taken into consideration (merit-wise) for preparation of the result in the ratio of ten times against the vacancy advertised in each category of reservation, as per their availability. All the candidates obtaining marks equal to the cut-off marks of their respective category have also been shortlisted for appearing in the Written Test.

Patna High Court Assistant Result 2023 PDF Link

The candidates can download the Patna High Court Assistant Result 2023 PDF. The candidates can check their Patna High Court Assistant Result 2023 with the help of their name and roll number. Below we have provided the direct link to check the result.

Patna High Court Result Download PDF

Steps to Check Patna High Court Result

Step 1: Visit the official website - patnahighcourt.gov.in/notices/recruitments

Step 2: Check the result of the prelims test (Published Date - July 25, 2023)

Step 3: Ctrl + F and find your roll number and name in the PDF

Step 4: If your roll number if there, congratulations you are selected for the next phase

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

Patna High Court Assistant 2023 Cut Off

The Patna High Court Cut Off has been released along with the Patna High Court Assistant Result 2023. The Patna High Court Assistant 2023 Cut Off is the basis for the selection of candidates for the written exam. The cut off marks are minimum marks decided by the recruitment body that candidates need to score in order to get eligible for the next phase of the examination

Patna High Court has released the cut-off marks, category-wise. Below we have tabulated the cut-off marks as released by the recruitment body.

Patna High Court Assistant Cut Off 2023 Category Cut-Off UR 81 UR Female 77 EWS 78 EWS Female 73 BC 78 BCFemale 74 EBC 77 EBCFemale 70 SC 70 SCFemale 60 ST 69 STFemale 60 OH 63

Patna High Court Assistant Mains Exam on August 13

The Written Test of Patna High Court Assistant Result is tentatively scheduled to be held on August 13, 2023 (Sunday) at various examination centres situated in Patna only. The admit card for appearing at the Written Test will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the official website of the High Court i.e. www.patnahighcourt.gov.in. Admit Card would not be sent to the candidates separately through any other mode