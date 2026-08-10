Rajasthan 4th Grade Final Result 2026 Released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Merit List PDF - Direct Link Here
Rajasthan 4th Grade Final Result 2026 has been released by RSSB on its official website on 07 August. The candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination can download the merit list pdf from this article for the TSP and Non-TSP areas.
Key Points
- RSSB released Rajasthan 4th Grade Final Result for 2024 Recruitment on Aug 7, 2026.
- 6,339 candidates shortlisted for 58,750 vacancies in various departments.
- Results for Class-IV/Group-D posts available on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan 4th Grade Final Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the final result for the Rajasthan Fourth Class Employee (Class-IV / Group-D) Direct Recruitment 2024 on its official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. A total of 6339 candidates have been shortlisted in various departments of the government. The final result has been prepared after all the stages of the recruitment process are conducted. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 58,750 vacancies in Non-TSP and TSP areas.
Rajasthan 4th Grade Final Result 2026 Highlights
The RSSB has published the 4th Grade final result for the posts including Peon, Office Attendant, Sweeper, Mail Carrier, Record Keeper, and other support staff positions. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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Exam Name
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Rajasthan Fourth Class Employee (Class-IV / Group-D) Direct Recruitment 2024
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No. of Vacancies
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58,750
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Final Result Date
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07 August 2026
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No. of Selected Candidates
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6339
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Official Website
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rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan 4th Grade Final Result 2026 Download Link
The candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan 4th Grade recruitment can download the final merit list pdf through the direct link provided here.
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Exam Name
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Result
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Result Link
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Fourth Class Employee 2024
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Meritwise List of Provisionally Selected Candidates After Document Verification Which Previous Hold By Court Order (Secretariat) (NTSP)
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Fourth Class Employee 2024
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Final Recommendation and Cut Off Marks(List-2)
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Fourth Class Employee 2024
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Meritwise List of Provisionally Selected Candidates After Document Verification Which Previous Hold By Court Order (ARD) (TSP)
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Fourth Class Employee 2024
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Meritwise List of Finally Selected Candidates After Document Verification (Secretariat) (NTSP)
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Fourth Class Employee 2024
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Meritwise List of Finally Selected Candidates After Document Verification (ARD) (NTSP)
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Fourth Class Employee 2024
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Meritwise List of Finally Selected Candidates After Document Verification(ARD) (TSP)
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Fourth Class Employee 2024
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Meritwise List of Finally Selected Candidates After Document Verification(RPSC) (NTSP)
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Fourth Class Employee 2024
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Meritwise List of Provisionally Selected Candidates After Document Verification Which Previous Hold By Court Order (ARD) (NTSP)
How Many Candidates Were Selected?
A total of 6,339 candidates have been selected in the Rajasthan 4th Grade Employee Direct Recruitment 2024. These candidates have been selected for various departments of the government including Government Secretariat, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and subordinate departments/offices of the state.
How to Download Rajasthan 4th Grade Result 2026?
To download the Rajasthan 4th Grade result 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
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Click on the Results tab on the homepage.
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Click on the download link for “Fourth Class Employee 2024”.
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The result pdf will open on your screen.
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Press Ctrl+F and enter your roll number to check whether you have qualified or not.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.