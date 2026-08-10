Rajasthan 4th Grade Final Result 2026 Released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Merit List PDF - Direct Link Here

Rajasthan 4th Grade Final Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the final result for the Rajasthan Fourth Class Employee (Class-IV / Group-D) Direct Recruitment 2024 on its official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. A total of 6339 candidates have been shortlisted in various departments of the government. The final result has been prepared after all the stages of the recruitment process are conducted. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 58,750 vacancies in Non-TSP and TSP areas.

Rajasthan 4th Grade Final Result 2026 Highlights

The RSSB has published the 4th Grade final result for the posts including Peon, Office Attendant, Sweeper, Mail Carrier, Record Keeper, and other support staff positions. Check the highlights in the table below: