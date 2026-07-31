Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here for Board Exam
Download Rajasthan Board, RBSE, Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26 PDF with the latest chapter-wise topics, exam pattern, syllabus wise key pdf details here.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE, has officially released the syllabus for Class 12 Chemistry for the upcoming 2026-2027 academic session. This revised syllabus is now available on the official website and also in this article below. The syllabus aims to provide the Chemistry course with new educational standards. Chemistry is an important subject for students opting for science stream.
Students preparing for the Class 12 board exam, the syllabus will give you an exact idea of how to go through the syllabus for the exam, what are the important topics to study and course structure and more. Students can check and download the syllabus and familiarise with the topics and concepts. Check out the full syllabus below here.
CHeck: RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27 Subject-wise Download PDF
RBSE Class 12th Chemistry Division of Marks
The below table highlights the Class 12 exam scheme, detailing the duration, paper marks, sessional marks, and total marks for theory and practical exams.
|Question Paper
|Time (Hours)
|Marks for Paper
|Sessional Marks
|Total Marks
|Theory
|3:15
|56
|14
|70
|Practical
|4:00
|30
|0
In the table given below is the marks distribution of the subject.
|
UNIT
|
Title
|
Marks
|
1
|
Solutions
|
06
|
2
|
Electrochemistry
|
06
|
3
|
Chemical Kinetics
|
06
|
4
|
d -and f -Block Elements
|
05
|
5
|
Coordination Compounds
|
05
|
6
|
Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
|
06
|
7
|
Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
|
06
|
8
|
Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
|
07
|
9
|
Amines
|
05
|
10
|
Biomolecules
|
04
|
Total
|
56
RBSE Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27
Check out the detailed structutre of RBSE Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27 of all the ten units.
|
Solutions
Types of Solutions- Solid, Liquid and gaseous solutions- Expressing Concentration of Solutions- Solubility of solids in Liquids - Solubility of gases in Liquids-Henry's Law, Vapour Pressure of Liquid Solutions- Raoult's Law- Determination of Molecular masses using Colligative Properties, Ideal and Non-ideal Solutions, Colligative PropertiesRelative Lowering of Vapour Pressure-Elevation of Boiling point- Depression of freezing point - Osmosis and osmotic pressure - Reverse osmosis and water purification, Abnormal Molar Masses-Van't hoff factor.
|
Electrochemistry
Electrochemical Cells, Galvanic Cells- Measurement of Electrode Potential- Standard Electrode Potential, Nernst Equation and its application to chemical cells- Equilibrium Constant from Nernst Equation- Electrochemical Cell and Gibbs Energy of the Reaction, Conductance of Electrolytic Solutions-Measurement of the Conductivity of Ionic Solutions-Molar Conductivity and Limiting Molar Conductivity Variation of Conductivity and Molar Conductivity with Concentration-Kohlrausch's Law, Electrolytic Cells - Electrolysis and Laws of Electrolysis- Products of Electrolysis, Primary BatteriesSecondary Batteries (Lead Accumulator) ,Fuel Cells, Corrosion.
|
Chemical Kinetics
Rate of a Chemical Reaction (Average and Instantaneous), Factors Influencing Rate of a Reaction-Dependence of Rate on Concentration- Rate Expression and Rate constantOrder of a Reaction- Molecularity of a Reaction, Integrated Rate Equations- Zero Order Reactions- First Order Reactions- Half-Life of a Reaction, Temperature Dependence of the Rate of a Reaction-Effect of Catalyst, Collision Theory of Chemical ReactionsActivation energy-Arrhenious equation.
|
The d-and f-Block Elements
Position in the Periodic Table, Electronic Configurations of the d-Block Elements, General Properties of the Transition Elements (d-Block)-Physical Properties - Variation in Atomic and Ionic Sizes of Transition Metals- Ionisation Enthalpies- Oxidation States- Trends in the M2+/M Standard Electrode Potentials- Trends in the M3+/M2+ Standard Electrode Potentials- Trends of Stabilitiy of Higher Oxidation States- Chemical Reactivity and E Values- Magnetic Properties- Formation of Coloured Ions- Formation of Complex compounds- Catalytic Properties- Formation of Interstitial Compounds - Formation of Alloys, Preparation and Properties of K2 Cr2 O7 and KMnO4 , The Lanthanoids- Electronic Configurations, Atomic and Ionic Sizes- Lanthanoid Contraction and its Consequences- Oxidation States- General Characteristics- Chemical Reactivity,The Actinoids- Electronic Configurations- Ionic Sizes- Oxidation StatesGeneral Characteristics - Comparison with Lanthanoids, Some Applications of d- and fBlock Elements.
|
Coordination Compounds
Werner's Theory of Coordination Compounds, Definitions of Some Important Terms Pertaining to Coordination Compounds, Formulas and IUPAC Nomenclature of Mononuclear Coordination Compounds, Isomerism in Coordination CompoundsGeometric Isomerism- Optical Isomerism- Linkage Isomerism- Coordination IsomerismIonisation Isomerism- Solvate Isomerism, Bonding in Coordination Compounds- Valence Bond Theory-Magnetic Properties of Coordination compounds- Limitations of Valence Bond Theory- Crystal Field Theory- Colour in Coordination Compounds, Limitations of Crystal Field Theory, Bonding in Metal Carbonyls and Shapes, Importance and Applications of Coordination Compounds.
|
Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
Classification- On the Basis of Number of Halogen Atoms- Compounds containing sp3 C–X Bond (X=F, Cl, Br,I)- Compounds containing sp2 C–X Bond, Nomenclature, Nature of C–X Bond, Methods of Preparation of Haloalkanes- From Alcohols- From HydrocarbonsFrom Halogen Exchange, Preparation of Haloarenes, Physical Properties, Chemical Reactions- Reactions of Haloalkanes- Optical Rotation - Mechanism of Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions- Reactions of Haloarenes, Polyhalogen Compounds-Dichloro methane (Methylene chloride)- Trichloromethane (Chloroform)- Triiodomethane (Iodoform)- Tetrachloromethane (Carbon tetrachloride) - Freons - p,p'- Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT)
|
Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
Alcohols- Nomenclature- Methods of preparation- Physical and Chemical properties ( of primary alcohols only)- Identification of Primary, Secondary and Tertiary alcoholsMechanism of Dehydration- Uses with sepecial reference to Methanol and Ethanol, Phenols- Nomenclature -Methods of preparation- Physical and Chemical properties - Acidic nature of Phenol- Electrophilic substitution reaction- Uses of Phenols, EthersNomenclature- Methods of preparation- Physical and Chemical properties- Uses.
|
Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
Aldehydes and Ketones - Nomenclature - Nature and Structure of Carbonyl Compounds - Methods of Preparation - Physical and Chemical Properties- Mechanism of Nucleophilic addition Reaction-Reactivity of œ-Hydrogen in Aldehydes- Uses. Carboxylic Acids - Nomenclature - Acidic Nature and Structure - Methods of Preparation- Physical and Chemical Properties- Uses.
|
Amines
Amine - Classification - Structure - Nomenclature- Methods of Preparation- Physical Chemical Properties- Basic Character of Amines , Diazonium Salts - Method of Preparation - Chemical Reactions- Importance in Synthesis of Aromatic Compounds
|
Biomolecules
Carbohydrates- Classification (Aldoses and ketoses)-Monosaccharides (Glucose and Fructose) & D-L Configuration - Disaccharides (Sucrose , Lactose and Maltose) , Polysaccharides (Starch, Cellulose and Glycogen) Importance of Carbohydrates , Proteins- Amino Acids (Peptide Bond, Polypeptides and Proteins)- Structure of Proteins - Denaturation of Proteins, Enzymes- Mechanism of Enzyme Action , Vitamins- Classification and Functions, . Nucleic Acids (DNA and RNA) - Chemical Composition- Structure - Biological Functions, Hormones - Elementry Idea (Excluding Structure).
To downoad complete Chemistry Class 12 syllabus for the academic year 2026-27. Studnts can click on the below mentioned link and download the full PDF for free.
Download: RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27 Downlaod PDF
The RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus for 2026-27 provides a clear roadmap for students preparing for their 2027 board exams. The detailed syllabus helps in understanding the course structure, subject-wise weightage, and chapter-wise breakdown, facilitating a well-organized study plan and successful academic outcomes.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.