Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here for Board Exam

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE, has officially released the syllabus for Class 12 Chemistry for the upcoming 2026-2027 academic session. This revised syllabus is now available on the official website and also in this article below. The syllabus aims to provide the Chemistry course with new educational standards. Chemistry is an important subject for students opting for science stream.

Students preparing for the Class 12 board exam, the syllabus will give you an exact idea of how to go through the syllabus for the exam, what are the important topics to study and course structure and more. Students can check and download the syllabus and familiarise with the topics and concepts. Check out the full syllabus below here.

CHeck: RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27 Subject-wise Download PDF