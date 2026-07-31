RPSC Exam 2026: Commission Warns Against Unauthorized Exam Analyses before the official Results, Check Official Notice

RPSC Exam 2026 Notice PDF: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a short notice regarding the sharing misleading facts and data on various social media platforms. The Commission has said that individuals are doing this by conducting their own unauthorized analyses before the official examination results are released. This improper action is creating confusion among candidates and the public, and is attempting to foster distrust toward the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. All those candidates and individuals who are part of selection process to be conducted under the RPSC can check the notice pdf available on the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Exam 2026 Notice PDF

The detailed notice pdf regarding the unauthorised analyses of the question papers before the official examination results is available on the official website. Candidates can download the same after clicking the link at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

You can download the pdf directly through the link given below