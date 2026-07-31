RPSC Exam 2026: Commission Warns Against Unauthorized Exam Analyses before the official Results, Check Official Notice
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a short notice regarding the sharing misleading facts and data on various social media platforms against the various exam conducted by the Commission. As per the notice, individuals are doing this by conducting their own unauthorized analyses before the official examination results are released. Check notice pdf and all details here.
RPSC Exam 2026 Notice PDF: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a short notice regarding the sharing misleading facts and data on various social media platforms. The Commission has said that individuals are doing this by conducting their own unauthorized analyses before the official examination results are released. This improper action is creating confusion among candidates and the public, and is attempting to foster distrust toward the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. All those candidates and individuals who are part of selection process to be conducted under the RPSC can check the notice pdf available on the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC Exam 2026 Notice PDF
The detailed notice pdf regarding the unauthorised analyses of the question papers before the official examination results is available on the official website. Candidates can download the same after clicking the link at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
You can download the pdf directly through the link given below
|RPSC Exam 2026
|Notice PDF Download Link
Warning of Strict Action Against Offenders
To fulfill its commitment to conduct fair and transparent examinations, the Commission has warned the candidates and individuals against spreading false information and creating confusion regarding exams without authorized information. Appropriate action in accordance with the rules will be taken against anyone engaging in such misconduct. It is noted that generally many persons use to analyze and review the answers of the exams held by Commission and so the Commission has raised its concerns. According to the short notice released, this improper action is creating confusion among candidates and the public, and is attempting to foster distrust toward the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.
How to Download RPSC Exam 2026 Notice PDF?
Candidates can download the detailed notice pdf after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) : rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Open the Admit Card section on the homepage.
- Click on the link-New Icon31/07/2026 Press Note regarding warning against misleading/false information sharing over various social media platforms.
- You will get the pdf in a new window.
- Download and print the same for future reference.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.