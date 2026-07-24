RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Out: CBT 2 Hall Ticket Download Link Active at rrb.digialm.com

RRB ALP Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP). The admit card download link has been activated by the RRBs on its official website. All those candidates shortlisted successfully in the CBT exam for ALP posts now can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website. A total of 10,970 ALP posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the country.

RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 download link is active on all the official websites of RRBs. You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page against the CEN 01/2025. You can download the hall ticket through the link given below-