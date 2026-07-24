RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Out: CBT 2 Hall Ticket Download Link Active at rrb.digialm.com
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 was officially released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP). The admit card download link is available at RRBs official website. Check all details here.
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP). The admit card download link has been activated by the RRBs on its official website. All those candidates shortlisted successfully in the CBT exam for ALP posts now can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website. A total of 10,970 ALP posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the country.
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 download link is active on all the official websites of RRBs. You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page against the CEN 01/2025. You can download the hall ticket through the link given below-
|RRB ALP Admit Card 2026
|Download Link
How to Download the RRB ALP Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can download the RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 after using their login credentials to the link at the RRBs official website. The process to download the rrb alp admit card is not complicated and you can download the same after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: Visit to the respective RRB regional website- rrbapply.gov.in.
- Step 2: On the home page, move to the “Latest Notifications” or “Candidate Login” section on the home page.
- Step 3: Click the concerned link displaying as-CEN 01/2025 ALP Admit Card and get on the page on the candidate login page.
- Step 4: Now provide your login credentials including Registration Number as the User ID and your Date of Birth to the link.
- Step 5: Now your admit card will appear in a new window.
- Step 6: Download the hall ticket for future reference.
Important Documents to Carry with RRB ALP Call Letter 2026?
Candidates appearing in the written exam scheduled on July 28, are required to carry the RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 with additional documents as mentioned on the hall ticket. You can check the list of detailed documents to be carried by the candidates at the exam hall given below-
- A valid government identity proof such as
- Aadhar Card
- PAN card
- Passport
- Driving License
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