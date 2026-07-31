RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 OUT for Aug 3 Exam; Download Hall Ticket at rrb.digialm.com (CEN 09/2025)

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026: RRB Group D Exam Admit Card 2026 has been started in a phased manner for the exam commencing from August 03 2026. The admit card for the exam scheduled on Aug 03 has been released today ie. on July 31, 2026 for Group D posts against Notification Number CEN 09/2025. Candidates can download the CEN 09/2025 (RRB Group D) Admit Card on the official website. You will get her all the crucial details about the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 here. All those candidates who have to appear in the various posts against Notification Number CEN 09/2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credential to the link at the official RRBs website. The Group D examination is scheduled to be held between August 3rd and August 21st, 2026 across the country. The RRB Group D 2026 Admit Card can be downloaded by the candidates after using their login credentials to the link at the official RRBs website. Candidates can download their admit card through the official websites or by simply clicking on the direct link that will be updated in the article below.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Download Link Candidates appearing in the written exam for various Group D vacancies can download their Admit Card through the official website of RRBs. You can download the city slip after using your login credentials to the link at the official website or RRBs. RRB Group D Admit Card Download Link RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2026 Release Date Group D CBT Exam Date Hall Ticket Card Release Date 3rd August 2026 Download Link 4th August 2026 1st August 2026 5th August 2026 2nd August 2026 6th August 2026 3rd August 2026 9th August 2026 6th August 2026 10th August 2026 7th August 2026 11th August 2026 8th August 2026 12th August 2026 9th August 2026 13th August 2026 10th August 2026 14th August 2026 11th August 2026 17th August 2026 14th August 2026 18th August 2026 15th August 2026 19th August 2026 16th August 2026 20th August 2026 17th August 2026 21st August 2026 18th August 2026 25th August 2026 21st August 2026

RRB Group D CBT Exam Schedule The RRB Group D Level 1 CBT under CEN 09/2025 will be conducted over 16 days in three shifts from August 03 to August 25, 2026 across the country. The Admit card and City Slip usually released in phased manner four days and ten days prior to exam date respectively. Below are the details of the exam schedule- Shift 1: 8:30 am to 10:00 am

Shift 2: 11:30 am to 1:00 pm

Shift 3: 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Overview A total of 22,195 posts are to be fileld through the recruitment drive. The Group D examination is scheduled to be held between August 3rd and August 21st, 2026 across the country. Check overview of the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 given below- Particulars Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Advertisement No. CEN No. 09/2025 Exam Name RRB Group D 2026 Total vacancies 22,195 City Intimation Slip 24 July 2026 Admit Card Release Date 31st July CBT Exam Dates August 3 to 21, 2026 Exam Mode Online Exam Login Credential Registration Number & Password Official website rrbapply.gov.in

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Live: Zone-wise Vacancies A total of 22,195 posts are to be fileld through the recruitment drive. The Group D examination is scheduled to be held between August 3rd and August 21st, 2026 across the country. Check the zone-wise vacancy details below: WR (MUMBAI): 3148

3148 CR (MUMBAI): 1979

1979 ECoR (BHUBANESWAR): 803

803 ECR (HAJIPUR): 993

993 ER (KOLKATA): 946

946 METRO(KOLKATA): 227

227 SER (KOLKATA): 949

949 NCR (ALLAHABAD): 1183

1183 NER (GORAKHPUR): 1196

1196 NFR (GUWAHATI): 1776

1776 NR (DELHI): 3537

3537 NWR (JAIPUR): 974

974 SCR (SECUNDERABAD): 1012

1012 SECR (BILASPUR): 1199

1199 SR (CHENNAI): 1036

1036 SWR (HUBLI): 90

90 WCR (JABALPUR): 1147 How to Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Online? RRBs have uploaded the Admit Card download link on its official website. All those candidates who are set to participate in the RRB Group D Exam can download their Admit Card after using their login credential to the link. You can follow the steps given below to download the city slip easily-

Step 1: Visit to the official Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) portal, i.e., www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Now go to the link displaying “CEN 09/2025 (RRB Group D) – Admit Card” PDF on the notice board section.

Step 3: Now provide your login credentials including application number and password to the link.

Step 4: After submission of CAPTCHA in the concerned link, you will get your city slip in a new window.

Step 5: Download the Admit Card and save the same for future reference. What Documents To Be Carried with the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026? Candidates appearing in the various Group D posts against Notification Number CEN 09/2025 are required to carry all the mandatory documents along with the RRB Group D 2026 Admit Card with them at the exam venue. Below are the details list of documents to be carried by you at the exam venue-

Original valid Photo Identity Proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID, Driving License, etc.)

Passport size photographs (if required in the instructions of Admit Card)

Aadhaar verification copy (if applicable) RRB Group D Admit Card vs Exam City Slip Earlier the RRBs have released the detailed City Intimation slip for the Group D posts for the exam scheduled from August 03, 2026. The RRB Group D exam city intimation slip displays the city where their test centre is situated. This will assist the candidates in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance. But note that this city slip is not the admit card. The RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 admit card has been released which will provide you the details of exam shift and time with venue of the exam. Below are the comparative study of difference between City slip and Admit Card-