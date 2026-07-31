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RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 OUT for Aug 3 Exam; Download Hall Ticket at rrb.digialm.com (CEN 09/2025)

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 13:54 IST

RRB Group D Exam Admit Card 2026 has been started in a phased manner for the exam commencing from August 03 2026. The admit card for the exam scheduled on Aug 03 has been released today ie. on July 31, 2026 for Group D posts against Notification Number CEN 09/2025.  You will get her all the crucial details about the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 here.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 OUT for Aug 3 Exam; Download Hall Ticket at rrb.digialm.com (CEN 09/2025)
RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 OUT for Aug 3 Exam; Download Hall Ticket at rrb.digialm.com (CEN 09/2025)

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026: RRB Group D Exam Admit Card 2026 has been started in a phased manner for the exam commencing from August 03 2026. The admit card for the exam scheduled on Aug 03 has been released today ie. on July 31, 2026 for Group D posts against Notification Number CEN 09/2025. Candidates can download the CEN 09/2025 (RRB Group D) Admit Card on the official website. You will get her all the crucial details about the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 here.  All those candidates who have to appear in the various posts against Notification Number CEN 09/2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credential to the link at the official RRBs website. The Group D examination is scheduled to be held between August 3rd and August 21st, 2026 across the country.

The RRB Group D 2026 Admit Card can be downloaded by the candidates after using their login credentials to the link at the official RRBs website. Candidates can download their admit card through the official websites or by simply clicking on the direct link that will be updated in the article below.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Download Link

Candidates appearing in the written exam for various Group D vacancies can download their Admit Card through the official website of RRBs. You can download the city slip after using your login credentials to the link at the official website or RRBs.

RRB Group D Admit Card Download Link

RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2026 Release Date

Group D CBT Exam Date Hall Ticket Card Release Date
3rd August 2026 Download Link 
4th August 2026 1st August 2026
5th August 2026 2nd August 2026
6th August 2026 3rd August 2026
9th August 2026 6th August 2026
10th August 2026 7th August 2026
11th August 2026 8th August 2026
12th August 2026 9th August 2026
13th August 2026 10th August 2026
14th August 2026 11th August 2026
17th August 2026 14th August 2026
18th August 2026 15th August 2026
19th August 2026 16th August 2026
20th August 2026 17th August 2026
21st August 2026 18th August 2026
25th August 2026 21st August 2026

RRB Group D CBT Exam Schedule

The RRB Group D Level 1 CBT under CEN 09/2025 will be conducted over 16 days in three shifts from August 03 to August 25, 2026 across the country. The Admit card and City Slip usually released in phased manner four days and ten days prior to exam date respectively. Below are the details of the exam schedule-

  • Shift 1: 8:30 am to 10:00 am
  • Shift 2: 11:30 am to 1:00 pm
  • Shift 3: 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Overview

A total of 22,195 posts are to be fileld through the recruitment drive. The Group D examination is scheduled to be held between August 3rd and August 21st, 2026 across the country. Check overview of the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026  given below-

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Body 

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Advertisement No. 

CEN No. 09/2025

Exam Name 

RRB Group D 2026

Total vacancies

22,195

City Intimation Slip 

24 July 2026

Admit Card  Release Date

31st July 

CBT Exam Dates 

August 3 to 21, 2026

Exam Mode 

Online Exam

Login Credential 

Registration Number & Password

Official website 

rrbapply.gov.in 

 RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Live: Zone-wise Vacancies

A total of 22,195 posts are to be fileld through the recruitment drive. The Group D examination is scheduled to be held between August 3rd and August 21st, 2026 across the country.  Check the zone-wise vacancy details below:

  • WR (MUMBAI): 3148
  • CR (MUMBAI): 1979
  • ECoR (BHUBANESWAR): 803
  • ECR (HAJIPUR): 993
  • ER (KOLKATA): 946
  • METRO(KOLKATA): 227
  • SER (KOLKATA): 949
  • NCR (ALLAHABAD): 1183
  • NER (GORAKHPUR): 1196
  • NFR (GUWAHATI): 1776
  • NR (DELHI): 3537
  • NWR (JAIPUR): 974
  • SCR (SECUNDERABAD): 1012
  • SECR (BILASPUR): 1199
  • SR (CHENNAI): 1036
  • SWR (HUBLI): 90
  • WCR (JABALPUR): 1147

How to Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Online?

RRBs have uploaded the Admit Card download link on its official website. All those candidates who are set to participate in the RRB Group D Exam can download their Admit Card after using their login credential to the link. You can follow the steps given below to download the city slip easily-

  • Step 1: Visit to the official Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) portal, i.e., www.rrbcdg.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Now go to the link displaying “CEN 09/2025 (RRB Group D) – Admit Card” PDF on the notice board section.
  • Step 3: Now provide your login credentials including application number and password to the link.
  • Step 4: After submission of CAPTCHA in the concerned link, you will get your city slip in a new window.
  • Step 5: Download the Admit Card and save the same for future reference.

What Documents To Be Carried with the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026?

Candidates appearing in the various Group D posts against Notification Number CEN 09/2025 are required to carry all the mandatory documents along with the RRB Group D 2026 Admit Card with them at the exam venue. Below are the details list of documents to be carried by you at the exam venue-

  • Original valid Photo Identity Proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID, Driving License, etc.)
  • Passport size photographs (if required in the instructions of Admit Card)
  • Aadhaar verification copy (if applicable)

RRB Group D Admit Card vs Exam City Slip

Earlier the RRBs have released the detailed City Intimation slip for the Group D posts for the exam scheduled from August 03, 2026. The RRB Group D  exam city intimation slip displays the city where their test centre is situated. This will assist the candidates in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance. But note that this city slip is not the admit card. The RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 admit card has been released which will provide you the details of exam shift and time with venue of the exam. Below are the comparative study of difference between City slip and Admit Card-

RRB Group D City Slip RRB Group D Admit Card
Released around 10 days before exam Released around 4 days before exam
Shows allotted exam city Shows complete exam centre address
Helps candidates pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance  Mandatory for exam entry
Only useful in Exam City Locating Required to appear for CBT in Exam Hall 


What Credentials Required To Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2026?

Candidates appearing in the written exam for various Group D posts against Notification Number CEN 09/2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. Below are the list of login credentials required to download the hall ticket-

  • Registration Number
  • Date of Birth / Password

 


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Jul 31, 2026, 13:54 IST

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FAQs

  • Is the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Out?
    +
    Yes, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) under Ministry of Railways has released the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 today i.e. on July 31, 2026 on its official website.
  • Where to Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Online?
    +
    All those candidates who are set to participate in the RRB Group D Exam can download their Admit Card through the official Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) portal, i.e., www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

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