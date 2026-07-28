RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 Objection Window Closes Today; Raise Challenges at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Junior Assistant Examination 2026 on its official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in on July 24, 2026. The examination was conducted on July 5, 2026. Along with the answer key the board has also activated the objection link. Candidates can raise the objections against any question they find incorrect by uploading the required proof. The online objection submission process was started on July 26, 2026 and will continue till July 28, 2026.

RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 Objection Direct Link

Through this recruitment drive a total of 10,644 vacancies would be filled. The written exam was conducted on July 5, 2026 . Candidates selected for these posts will receive a salary in accordance with Pay Matrix Level 5. The online objections link for the RSSB LDC answer key is available on the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can also submit an online objection by clicking on the link provided in the table below.