RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 Objection Window Closes Today; Raise Challenges at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026: RSSB has released the provisional answer key for the LDC and Junior Assistant Examination 2026. Candidates can check the answer key and submit objections till today July 28, 2026. Check key details here.
Key Points
- RSSB LDC/Jr Assistant provisional answer key released on July 24, 2026.
- Objections against the answer key can be raised from July 26-28, 2026.
- The exam for 10,644 vacancies was conducted on July 5, 2026.
RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Junior Assistant Examination 2026 on its official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in on July 24, 2026. The examination was conducted on July 5, 2026. Along with the answer key the board has also activated the objection link. Candidates can raise the objections against any question they find incorrect by uploading the required proof. The online objection submission process was started on July 26, 2026 and will continue till July 28, 2026.
RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 Objection Direct Link
Through this recruitment drive a total of 10,644 vacancies would be filled. The written exam was conducted on July 5, 2026 . Candidates selected for these posts will receive a salary in accordance with Pay Matrix Level 5. The online objections link for the RSSB LDC answer key is available on the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can also submit an online objection by clicking on the link provided in the table below.
|
RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 Objection Link
RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 Key Highlights
Candidates can raise objections for the RSSB LDC exam answer key from July 26 to July 28, 2026. A fee of Rs 100 per question will be charged for this process. When submitting an objection, you must upload supporting documents such as excerpts from the textbook and a clear photograph of the specific page containing the correct answer. Check details related to this in the table given below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
|
Post Name
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Junior Assistant
|
Total Vacancies
|
10644
|
Exam Name
|
Clerk Grade-II (LDC) & Junior Assistant Combined Direct Recruitment
|
Exam Date
|
05 July 2026
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
24 July 2026
|
Objection Start Date
|
26 July 2026
|
Objection End Date
|
28 July 2026
|
Official Website
|
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 Objection Process
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to submit online objections-
-
visit the official Rajasthan SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
-
Enter your registration number and password.
-
Click on the Recruitment Portal app available on the dashboard.
-
Select 'Question Objection'.
-
Enter your exam roll number and the question paper set or booklet series.
-
Upload supporting documents from NCERT, RBSE or official books in PDF format.
-
Pay the objection fee per question.
-
Download and save the receipt for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.