CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 Objection Window Closes Today; Raise Challenges at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 14:13 IST

RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026: RSSB has released the provisional answer key for the LDC and Junior Assistant Examination 2026. Candidates can check the answer key and submit objections till today July 28, 2026. Check key details here.

RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 Objection Window Closes Today; Raise Challenges at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 Objection Window Closes Today; Raise Challenges at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Key Points

  • RSSB LDC/Jr Assistant provisional answer key released on July 24, 2026.
  • Objections against the answer key can be raised from July 26-28, 2026.
  • The exam for 10,644 vacancies was conducted on July 5, 2026.

RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Junior Assistant Examination 2026 on its official website at  rssb.rajasthan.gov.in on July 24, 2026. The examination was conducted on July 5, 2026. Along with the answer key the board has also activated the objection link. Candidates can raise the objections against any question they find incorrect by uploading the required proof. The online objection submission process was started on July 26, 2026 and will continue till July 28, 2026.

RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 Objection Direct Link

Through this recruitment drive a total of 10,644 vacancies would be filled. The written exam was conducted on July 5, 2026 . Candidates selected for these posts will receive a salary in accordance with Pay Matrix Level 5. The online objections link for the RSSB LDC answer key is available on the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can also submit an online objection by clicking on the link provided in the table below.

RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 Objection Link

Click Here

RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026 Key Highlights

Candidates can raise objections for the RSSB  LDC exam answer key from July 26 to July 28, 2026. A fee of Rs 100 per question will be charged for this process. When submitting an objection, you must upload supporting documents such as excerpts from the textbook and a clear photograph of the specific page containing the correct answer. Check details related to this in the table given below.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Authority 

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

Post Name 

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Junior Assistant 

Total Vacancies 

10644 

Exam Name

Clerk Grade-II (LDC) & Junior Assistant Combined Direct Recruitment

Exam Date

05 July 2026 

Answer Key Release Date

24 July 2026 

Objection Start Date

26 July 2026 

Objection End Date

28 July 2026 

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB LDC  Answer Key  2026 Objection Process

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to submit online objections- 

  • visit the official Rajasthan SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

  • Enter your registration number  and password.

  • Click on the Recruitment Portal app available on the dashboard.

  • Select 'Question Objection'.

  • Enter  your exam roll number and the question paper set or booklet series.

  • Upload supporting documents from NCERT, RBSE or official books in PDF format.

  • Pay the objection fee per question.

  • Download and save the receipt for future references.





Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

    ... Read More
    First Published: Jul 28, 2026, 14:09 IST

    Latest Stories

    FAQs

    •  What is the objection fee for the RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026?
      +
      Candidates must pay an objection fee of Rs 100 per question and upload valid supporting documents while submitting their objections.
    • When can candidates raise objections against the RSSB LDC Answer Key 2026?
      +
      Candidates can submit objections to the provisional RSSB LDC Answer Key from July 26 to July 28, 2026 through the official objection portal.

    Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

    Trending

    Education News Live

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News