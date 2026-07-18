SBI PO Pre-Exam Training 2026: Admit Card OUT at sbi.bank.in- Check Complete Details Here and Get Direct Link
The SBI PO PET admit card 2026 has been released on the official website. Eligible candidates can check the step-by-step instructions, eligibility criteria, and also get the official direct link for the Pre-Exam Training admit card at sbi.bank.in.
The State Bank of India has released the PET (Pre-Examination Training)admit card for the SBI Probationary Officer for those candidates who had opted for the Pre-Examination Training (PET) option while submitting their application for the SBI PO Exam. Those candidates who are eligible can download their PET admit card from the official website, i.e., sbi.bank.in. Candidates should note that the Pre-Exam Training (PET) admit card is different from the SBI PO Prelims admit card 2026. The PET admit card is purely for training purposes for those candidates who had opted for this option.
SBI PO PET Admit Card 2026 Direct Link
The State Bank of India has activated the SBI PO PET admit card link on its official website. Candidates who applied for this Pre-Exam Training will be able to download their admit card using their registration number, roll number, date of birth or password. Candidates can download the admit card at the official website of the bank, or can also use the direct link given below:-
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SBI PO PET Admit Card 2026
SBI PO Pre-Exam Training 2026 Overview
The Pre-Exam Training of the SBI PO recruitment exam gives candidates information about important exams like the exam schedule, release date, eligibility, official website and other important information for candidates.
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Features
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Highlights
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Conducting Body
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State Bank of India, SBI
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Post Name
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Probationary Officer
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Total Number of Vacancies
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1500
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PET Mode
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Online
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Prelims Exam Date
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August 2026
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Prelims Admit Card Date
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August 2026
Steps to Download the SBI PO PET Admit Card 2026
Those candidates who applied for the PET option while filling out the SBI PO application form can follow the simple steps given below to download the SBI PO PET admit card 2026:-
- Visit the official website of the SBI Bank, i.e., sbi.bank.in
- Once the homepage is displayed on the screen, click on the career section.
- Once the career section page opens up, look for the notice related to the probationary officer.
- Click on the SBI PO Pre-Exam Training, and a new window will open.
- Enter the required details like registration number, date of birth and the captcha code and then submit.
- Download the SBI PO Admit card.
Which Candidates are Eligible for the SBI PO PET Admit Card 2026?
The Pre-Examination Training Admit Card for the SBI PO is not available for every candidate. Only those candidates can download the SBI Pre-Examination Training admit card who applied for the for this during the application process and have met the eligibility criteria. The Pre-Examination Training is available for only those candidates who are:-
- Scheduled Caste (SC)
- Other Backwards Classes-NCL
- Scheduled Tribe (ST)
- Persons with Benchmark Disabilities
- Eligible Minority Community Candidates
What is SBI PO Pre-Examination Training?
The SBI PO Pre-Examination Training (PET), which has been introduced by the State Bank of India, is like a free orientation program which is offered to those candidates who had opted for it during the application process. This Pre-Examination Training is designed to help the candidates from underprivileged backgrounds or those belonging to the reserved categories understand the exam pattern and reduce their exam-day anxiety.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.