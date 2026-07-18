SBI PO Pre-Exam Training 2026: Admit Card OUT at sbi.bank.in- Check Complete Details Here and Get Direct Link

The State Bank of India has released the PET (Pre-Examination Training)admit card for the SBI Probationary Officer for those candidates who had opted for the Pre-Examination Training (PET) option while submitting their application for the SBI PO Exam. Those candidates who are eligible can download their PET admit card from the official website, i.e., sbi.bank.in. Candidates should note that the Pre-Exam Training (PET) admit card is different from the SBI PO Prelims admit card 2026. The PET admit card is purely for training purposes for those candidates who had opted for this option. SBI PO PET Admit Card 2026 Direct Link The State Bank of India has activated the SBI PO PET admit card link on its official website. Candidates who applied for this Pre-Exam Training will be able to download their admit card using their registration number, roll number, date of birth or password. Candidates can download the admit card at the official website of the bank, or can also use the direct link given below:-

SBI PO PET Admit Card 2026 Direct Link SBI PO Pre-Exam Training 2026 Overview The Pre-Exam Training of the SBI PO recruitment exam gives candidates information about important exams like the exam schedule, release date, eligibility, official website and other important information for candidates. Features Highlights Conducting Body State Bank of India, SBI Post Name Probationary Officer Total Number of Vacancies 1500 PET Mode Online Prelims Exam Date August 2026 Prelims Admit Card Date August 2026 Steps to Download the SBI PO PET Admit Card 2026 Those candidates who applied for the PET option while filling out the SBI PO application form can follow the simple steps given below to download the SBI PO PET admit card 2026:- Visit the official website of the SBI Bank, i.e., sbi.bank.in

Once the homepage is displayed on the screen, click on the career section.

Once the career section page opens up, look for the notice related to the probationary officer.

Click on the SBI PO Pre-Exam Training, and a new window will open.

Enter the required details like registration number, date of birth and the captcha code and then submit.

Download the SBI PO Admit card.