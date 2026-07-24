SBI Summer Internship Program 2026: Check Eligibility, Application Porcess, Salary & Other Important Details

The State Bank of India, SBI, is offering several opportunities for students and candidates who want to gain practical experience in the banking sector. This State Bank of India Summer Internship program 2026 mainly focuses on helping and providing the students with a detailed understanding of how the bank operates, and also gives them banking sector experience through this Summer Internship. This internship is useful for those candidates who are interested in banking, management, finance, or related fields. Through this internship program, qualified candidates might also get an opportunity to learn from the professionals and understand the working environment of one of India’s leading public sector banks. Eligibility Criteria for SBI Summer Internship 2026 Before applying for the State Bank of India Summer Internship program, the candidates should make sure that they meet the eligibility criteria set by the bank. Given below is the eligibility criteria for the SBI Summer Internship Program 2026:-

Candidates should be studying at a recognised educational institution.

Those students who are pursuing a full-time course at an institute which is approved by the UGC or the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) are also eligible to apply.

Candidates can also be selected through campus recruitment or can directly approach SBI for an internship opportunity. Candidates should note that the bank has the right to accept or reject any application without giving a reason. Application Process for the SBI Summer Internship 2026 Those students who are interested in the SBI Summer Internship program 2026 can visit the official SBI website and check the available internship information. Candidates can also follow the simple steps given below to apply for the SBI Summer Internship Program 2026:-

Go to the official website of the State Bank of India, i.e., sbi.bank.in

Look for the summer internship section. Once found, click on it.

Check the eligibility criteria and internship details.

Fill in the needed information carefully.

Upload the necessary documents, which are clearly scanned.

Submit the application and keep a copy for future use. Candidates will also be asked to enter their academic and personal details carefully. They should also make sure that the information that they provide in the application form is correct. What is the Salary and Selection Process for the SBI Summer Internship 2026? The salary or the stipend for the SBI Summer Internship may depend on the category of the internship. The participating institutions and other important conditions. The official page of the State Bank of India states that the internship opportunities may come under stipend or non-stipend categories. Therefore, candidates are advised not to assume that every internship will provide the same financial benefits.