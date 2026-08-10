St John Medical College Admission 2026: Check Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
St. John’s Medical College, Bangalore, is currently conducting its 2026 MBBS admission process via KEA UGNEET counselling. Candidates can submit option entries until August 13, 2026, with seat allotments expected on August 19. The process requires NEET UG qualification and online registration through the KEA portal for various merit categories.
St John Medical College Admission 2026: St John’s Medical College, Bangalore, established in 1963 and affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS). As per the latest updates from the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), the KEA UGNEET 2026 Round 1 counselling is underway. Eligible candidates can complete their Round 1 option entry between August 7 and August 13, 2026, and the KEA Provisional Seat Allotment Result is scheduled to be released on August 19, 2026.
Continue reading the article below for the detailed analysis of official previous-year seat allotment data (KEA UGNEET 1st Round Provisional Result)
St John Medical College Admission 2026: Expected Closing Ranks
As per the official data of KEA 1st Round Provisional Result Allotment List, St John Medical College allocated MBBS seats across multiple categories
|
Candidate Category
|
Target Score
|
Expected Closing AIR
|
Open Merit (General All-India / KEA Open)
|
660 – 685+
|
Rank 100 – 6,500
|
General Minority (GMP)
|
620 – 650
|
Rank 7,000 – 14,000
|
Roman Catholic Minority (RC Categories)
|
540 – 610
|
Rank 12,000 – 35,000
St John Medical College Admission 2026: Previous Year Closing Ranks
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Candidate Category / Seat Code
|
Opening Rank (First Allotment)
|
Closing Rank (Last Allotted Seat)
|
Course Fee (per annum)
|
MBBS-PRIV. (OPN)
|
AIR 121
|
AIR 6,250
|
Rs 810,535
|
MBBS-PRIV. (GMP / GMPH)
|
AIR 7,239
|
AIR 13,357
|
Rs 810,535
|
MBBS-PRIV. (RC / Roman Catholic Quotas)
|
AIR 12,232
|
AIR 31,771
|
Rs 810,535
What to Expect in 2026 for St John’s Medical College?
Candidates who are planning to take admission in the MBBS programme of St John’s Medical College must check the points listed below.
- For Open/GMP Candidates: For this category, the candidate must have an all-India rank within the top 6,000 to 12,000 to secure a seat in the first round.
- For Reserved Candidates: While the closing ranks for various RC categories have often less competition as compared to GM, the competition within specific brackets (like RC8) remains competitive.
- Candidates must ensure that all category-specific certificates (especially for minority status and domicile) are updated and validated well before the counselling begins.
How to Apply for St John Medical College Counselling 2026
Candidates who have appeared for and cleared the NEET UG exam are eligible to apply online for the KEA counselling process. Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below.
- Candidates must registerhimself by visiting the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
- On the homepage click on the application link to UGCET / UGNEET.
- Now provide the required details and submit the required documents.
- Now lock the choices and pay the required fees.
- Click on the submit button and download the confirmation page for future reference.
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