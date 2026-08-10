St John Medical College Admission 2026: Check Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

St John Medical College Admission 2026: St John’s Medical College, Bangalore, established in 1963 and affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS). As per the latest updates from the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), the KEA UGNEET 2026 Round 1 counselling is underway. Eligible candidates can complete their Round 1 option entry between August 7 and August 13, 2026, and the KEA Provisional Seat Allotment Result is scheduled to be released on August 19, 2026.

Continue reading the article below for the detailed analysis of official previous-year seat allotment data (KEA UGNEET 1st Round Provisional Result)

St John Medical College Admission 2026: Expected Closing Ranks

As per the official data of KEA 1st Round Provisional Result Allotment List, St John Medical College allocated MBBS seats across multiple categories