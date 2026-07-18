UKMSSB Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 Out at ukmssb.org, Download Hall Ticket PDF
The UKMSSB has released the Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 on its official website at ukmssb.org. Candidates appearing for the exam on July 25 and 26 can download their hall tickets online. The recruitment drive aims to fill 587 Nursing Officer vacancies in Uttarakhand government medical institutions.
Key Points
- UKMSSB Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 released on ukmssb.org.
- Exam for 587 Nursing Officer posts scheduled for July 25-26, 2026.
- Candidates can download admit cards using registration credentials from the website.
The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released the UKMSSB Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 on its official website at ukmssb.org. Candidates who will appear for the upcoming exam set to be conducted from July 25 to 26 2026 can now download their hall tickets online. Through this recruitment drive the board aims to fill 587 Nursing Officer vacancies in various healthcare institutions across Uttarakhand. The admit card is an essential document for those who appear in the exam and it contains important information such as the exam date, reporting time, exam centre address and candidate information.
UKMSSB Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The UKMSSB Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 download link has been activated on the official website. Candidates can log in using their registration credentials to check and download the hall tickets. Also, they can download the admit card through the direct link provided below.
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UKMSSB Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 Link
UKMSSB Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
Through this recruitment process the UKMSSB aims to fill 587 posts of Group 'C' Nursing Officer (Female/Male) Diploma holders/Degree holders in Government Medical Colleges under the Department of Medical Education, Uttarakhand. Candidates can check all the key details related to this exam in the table given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB)
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Exam Name
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UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment Examination 2026
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Post Name
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Nursing Officer
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Total Vacancies
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587
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Exam Date
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July 25 and 26, 2026
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Advt No
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12-2025/26
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Admit Card Status
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Released
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Official Website
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ukmssb.org
Steps to Download UKMSSB Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their admit cards
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Visit the official website of UKMSSB at ukmssb.org.
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Click on the UKMSSB Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 link available on the homepage.
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Enter your registration number, password, and CAPTCHA as given there.
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Submit the login details.
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The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
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Check details mentioned on the hall ticket.
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Download and save the admit card PDF for future references.
Details Mentioned on UKMSSB Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 PDF
After downloading the admit card, candidates should check all the information given on it. The following details are generally mentioned on the UKMSSB Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026
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Candidate Name
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Roll Number
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Registration Number
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Photograph and Signature
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Date of Birth
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Category
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Exam Date and Time
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Reporting Time
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Examination Centre Address
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Important Instructions for Candidates
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Exam Day Guidelines
Candidates are advised to reach the examination center well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.
What to do in case of a discrepancy in the UKMSSB Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026?
If any candidate finds any technical problem while downloading the admit card, they can contact the Board via email at helplineukmssb@gmail.com or via telephone at 0135-2665366 for the resolution of the problem before the exam date.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.