UKMSSB Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 Out at ukmssb.org, Download Hall Ticket PDF

The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released the UKMSSB Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 on its official website at ukmssb.org. Candidates who will appear for the upcoming exam set to be conducted from July 25 to 26 2026 can now download their hall tickets online. Through this recruitment drive the board aims to fill 587 Nursing Officer vacancies in various healthcare institutions across Uttarakhand. The admit card is an essential document for those who appear in the exam and it contains important information such as the exam date, reporting time, exam centre address and candidate information.

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The UKMSSB Nursing Officer Admit Card 2026 download link has been activated on the official website. Candidates can log in using their registration credentials to check and download the hall tickets. Also, they can download the admit card through the direct link provided below.