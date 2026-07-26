Union Bank SO Syllabus 2026: Check Complete Topic-Wise Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Selection Process
Check the topic-wise syllabus for the Union Bank SO Recruitment exam 2026, along with the detailed exam pattern. As the online application process is still ongoing, understanding the complete syllabus and exam pattern will help the candidates prepare a better study plan.
The Union Bank of India will conduct an online examination for the recruitment of the posts of Specialist Officer (SO) and General Banking Officers. To qualify for the posts of the Union Bank SO, candidates should have a good understanding of the syllabus for the exam. The syllabus of the Union Bank of India Specialists Officer is divided into two parts. Part 1 of the paper will test the candidates on subjects like reasoning, Quantitative aptitude, and English language, and reasoning, and Part 2 will test the candidates on their professional knowledge in their specific discipline. Those candidates who have applied for the Union Bank of India SO recruitment exam 2026 and will start their preparation for the exam must have a complete understanding of the syllabus, exam pattern, and total number of questions asked in the exam.
Union Bank SO Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026
One of the best ways to qualify for any recruitment exam is to first completely understand the exam syllabus and then prepare a study plan. This helps the candidates to identify the important topics and focus on those topics. The UBI O exam 2026 includes a total of 4 subjects, which are as follows:-
- English Language
- Reasoning
- Quantitative Aptitude
- Professional Knowledge of the relevant post
Given below is the detailed topic-wise syllabus for the Union Bank of India SO Recruitment exam 2026 for Specialist and General Banking Officers:-
|
Section
|
Topic-Wise Syllabus
|
Reasoning
|
|
English Language
|
|
Quantitative Aptitude
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Union Bank SO Professional Subject Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026
Given below is the topic-wise syllabus for the posts of Assistant Credit Manager and Assistant IT Manager:-
|
Credit Officer Syllabus
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Topics
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Syllabus
|
Corporate Accounting
|
|
Management Accounting
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|
Business Laws
|
|
Economics
|
|
Basic Accounting
|
|
Accounting Concept
|
Given below is the topic-wise syllabus for the post of the Credit Officer IT 2026:-
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Credit Officer IT Syllabus
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Topics
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Syllabus
|
Computer Science
|
|
Information Technology
|
|
Electronics and Communication
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Exam Pattern of Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026
The Union Bank of India SO recruitment exam will be conducted online. There will be one exam for the Specialist officer, which will test the professional knowledge of the candidate in the relevant posts. It will include 50 questions, and the total number of marks will be 100. This paper will have to be completed within 60 minutes. Given below is the exam pattern for the post codes of S01 to S108 under specialist officers up to Scale III:-
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Section
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Total Number of Questions
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Total Marks
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Duration
|
Professional Knowledge of the relevant post
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50
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100
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60 minutes or 1 hour
For the post codes of GO1 to G19 up to Scale III, the exam will be conducted on subjects like Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, Professional Knowledge, and relevant posts and English language. The paper will consist of 125 questions, and the total number of marks will be 175. This paper will have to be completed within 120 minutes.
|
Section
|
Total Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
25
|
60 Minutes
|
English Language
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25
|
25
|
Reasoning
|
25
|
25
|
Professional Knowledge relevant to the post
|
50
|
100
|
60 Minutes
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Total
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125
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175
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120 Minutes or 2 hours
Candidates should note a few important points that are important for the exam:-
- Candidates will have to meet or score above the qualifying marks that have been set for the exam.
|General and EWS candidates
|40%
|SC, ST, OBC. PwBD candidates
|35%
- Candidates should mandatorily carry the admit card and photo identity card to the exam centre, as no entry will be allowed without these documents.
- There is negative marking in the exam for each incorrect answer. The bank will deduct 25% marks for each incorrect answer. If the question is left unanswered, there will be no negative marking.
- The selection process of this recruitment process includes an online exam, group discussion and personal interview.
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