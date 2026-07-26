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Union Bank SO Syllabus 2026: Check Complete Topic-Wise Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Selection Process

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 16:49 IST

Check the topic-wise syllabus for the Union Bank SO Recruitment exam 2026, along with the detailed exam pattern. As the online application process is still ongoing, understanding the complete syllabus and exam pattern will help the candidates prepare a better study plan.

Union Bank SO Syllabus 2026: Check Complete Topic-Wise Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Selection Process
Union Bank SO Syllabus 2026: Check Complete Topic-Wise Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Selection Process

The Union Bank of India will conduct an online examination for the recruitment of the posts of Specialist Officer (SO) and General Banking Officers. To qualify for the posts of the Union Bank SO, candidates should have a good understanding of the syllabus for the exam. The syllabus of the Union Bank of India Specialists Officer is divided into two parts. Part 1 of the paper will test the candidates on subjects like reasoning, Quantitative aptitude, and English language, and reasoning, and Part 2 will test the candidates on their professional knowledge in their specific discipline. Those candidates who have applied for the Union Bank of India SO recruitment exam 2026 and will start their preparation for the exam must have a complete understanding of the syllabus, exam pattern, and total number of questions asked in the exam.

Union Bank SO Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026

One of the best ways to qualify for any recruitment exam is to first completely understand the exam syllabus and then prepare a study plan. This helps the candidates to identify the important topics and focus on those topics. The UBI O exam 2026 includes a total of 4 subjects, which are as follows:-

  • English Language
  • Reasoning
  • Quantitative Aptitude
  • Professional Knowledge of the relevant post

Given below is the detailed topic-wise syllabus for the Union Bank of India SO Recruitment exam 2026 for Specialist and General Banking Officers:-

Section

Topic-Wise Syllabus

Reasoning
  • Arithmetical Reasoning
  • Eligibility Test
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Direction Sense Test
  • Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzle
  • Alphabet Test
  • Inserting the Missing Character
  • Logic
  • Series Completion
  • Mathematical Operation
  • Logical Benn Diagrams
  • Analogy
  • Statements and Conclusions
  • Coding and Decoding
  • Number Ranking and Time Sequence
  • Statements and Arguments
  • Clocks and Calendars

English  Language
  • Error Correction
  • Fill in the Blanks
  • Vocabulary
  • Grammar
  • Synonyms
  • Comprehension
  • Sentence Rearrangement
  • One Word Substitutions
  • Antonyms
  • Idioms and Phrases
  • Unseen Passages

Quantitative Aptitude
  • Numbers and Ages
  • Probability
  • Time and Work
  • Time, Speed and Distance
  • Mixture and Allegations
  • Mensuration
  • Permutation and Combinations
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Simple Interests
  • Simple Equations 
  • Quadratic Equations
  • LCM and HCF 
  • Volumes
  • Profit and Loss
  • Compound Interest
  • Percentages
  • Boats and Streams
  • Pipes and Cisterns

Union Bank SO Professional Subject Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026

Given below is the topic-wise syllabus for the posts of Assistant Credit Manager  and Assistant IT Manager:-

Credit Officer Syllabus

Topics

Syllabus

Corporate Accounting
  • Divisible Profits and Bonus Issues
  • Final Accounts Factories Act
  • Insurance of Shares
  • Dividend Distribution
  • Underwriting
  • Capital Issues
  • Forfeiture and Reissues of Shares
  • Valuation of Godwill and shares
  • Acquisition of Business and Profits before Incorporation
  • Issues and Redemption of Debentures, etc.

Management Accounting
  • Ration Analysis
  • Capital Market
  • Cash Flow Statement
  • Source of Finance
  • Budgeting and Budgetary Control
  • Capital Structure
  • Standard Costing and Various Analyses
  • Company Law Analysis
  • Capital Budgeting

Business Laws
  • Labour Law
  • Prvident Fund
  • Industrial Dispute Act
  • Process Costing
  • Gratuity Act
  • Redemption of preference shares
  • Negotiable Instruments
  • Marginal Cost and Cost Volume Profit
  • Partnership Act
  • Contract Act

Economics
  • Updates related to the money market and RBI Policies
  • Micro and Macro Economics Concepts
  • Money Market

Basic Accounting
  • How the RBI, IRDA, and SEBI work
  • Principles and concepts of Accounting

Accounting Concept
  • Marginal Costing 
  • Overview of Cost
  • Absolute Costing
  • Social Accounting
  • Cost Volume Profit Analysis
  • Activity-based costing
  • Cost sheet and work
  • Transfer Pricing
  • Target Costing
  • Inventory Valuation
  • Accounting Guidelines of SEBI

Given below is the topic-wise syllabus for the post of the Credit Officer IT 2026:-

Credit Officer IT Syllabus

Topics

Syllabus

Computer Science
  • Alogrithms
  • Information Systems and Software Engineering
  • Web Technologies
  • Programming and Data Structures
  • Databases
  • Computer Networks
  • Operating System
  • Computer Organisation and Architecture

Information Technology
  • Relational Database Management System
  • Cyber Law in India
  • Data Communication and Networks
  • Information and Network Security
  • Operating System
  • Linux System Administration

Electronics and Communication
  • Analogue Electronics
  • Electrical and Electronic Measurements
  • Digital Electronics
  • Control Systems and Process Control
  • Analytical, Optical Instrumentation
  • Basic of Circuits and Measurement Systems
  • Signals, Systems and Communications

Exam Pattern of Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026

The Union Bank of India SO recruitment exam will be conducted online.  There will be one exam for the Specialist officer, which will test the professional knowledge of the candidate in the relevant posts. It will include 50 questions, and the total number of marks will be 100. This paper will have to be completed within 60 minutes. Given below is the exam pattern for the post codes of S01 to S108 under specialist officers up to Scale III:-

Section

Total Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Professional Knowledge of the relevant post

50

100

60 minutes or 1 hour

For the post codes of GO1 to G19 up to Scale III, the exam will be conducted on subjects like Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, Professional Knowledge, and relevant posts and English language. The paper will consist of 125 questions, and the total number of marks will be 175. This paper will have to be completed within 120 minutes.

Section

Total Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Quantitative Aptitude

25

25

60 Minutes

English Language

25

25

Reasoning

25

25

Professional Knowledge relevant to the post

50

100

60 Minutes

Total

125

175

120 Minutes or 2 hours

Candidates should note a few important points that are important for the exam:-

  • Candidates will have to meet or score above the qualifying marks that have been set for the exam. 

General and EWS candidates 40%
SC, ST, OBC. PwBD candidates 35%

  • Candidates should mandatorily carry the admit card and photo identity card to the exam centre, as no entry will be allowed without these documents.
  • There is negative marking in the exam for each incorrect answer. The bank will deduct 25% marks for each incorrect answer. If the question is left unanswered, there will be no negative marking.
  • The selection process of this recruitment process includes an online exam, group discussion and personal interview.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Jul 26, 2026, 16:49 IST

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