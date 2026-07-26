Union Bank SO Syllabus 2026: Check Complete Topic-Wise Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Selection Process

The Union Bank of India will conduct an online examination for the recruitment of the posts of Specialist Officer (SO) and General Banking Officers. To qualify for the posts of the Union Bank SO, candidates should have a good understanding of the syllabus for the exam. The syllabus of the Union Bank of India Specialists Officer is divided into two parts. Part 1 of the paper will test the candidates on subjects like reasoning, Quantitative aptitude, and English language, and reasoning, and Part 2 will test the candidates on their professional knowledge in their specific discipline. Those candidates who have applied for the Union Bank of India SO recruitment exam 2026 and will start their preparation for the exam must have a complete understanding of the syllabus, exam pattern, and total number of questions asked in the exam.

Union Bank SO Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026 One of the best ways to qualify for any recruitment exam is to first completely understand the exam syllabus and then prepare a study plan. This helps the candidates to identify the important topics and focus on those topics. The UBI O exam 2026 includes a total of 4 subjects, which are as follows:- English Language

Reasoning

Quantitative Aptitude

Professional Knowledge of the relevant post Given below is the detailed topic-wise syllabus for the Union Bank of India SO Recruitment exam 2026 for Specialist and General Banking Officers:- Section Topic-Wise Syllabus Reasoning Arithmetical Reasoning

Eligibility Test

Data Sufficiency

Direction Sense Test

Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzle

Alphabet Test

Inserting the Missing Character

Logic

Series Completion

Mathematical Operation

Logical Benn Diagrams

Analogy

Statements and Conclusions

Coding and Decoding

Number Ranking and Time Sequence

Statements and Arguments

Clocks and Calendars English Language Error Correction

Fill in the Blanks

Vocabulary

Grammar

Synonyms

Comprehension

Sentence Rearrangement

One Word Substitutions

Antonyms

Idioms and Phrases

Unseen Passages Quantitative Aptitude Numbers and Ages

Probability

Time and Work

Time, Speed and Distance

Mixture and Allegations

Mensuration

Permutation and Combinations

Ratio and Proportion

Simple Interests

Simple Equations

Quadratic Equations

LCM and HCF

Volumes

Profit and Loss

Compound Interest

Percentages

Boats and Streams

Pipes and Cisterns

Union Bank SO Professional Subject Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026 Given below is the topic-wise syllabus for the posts of Assistant Credit Manager and Assistant IT Manager:- Credit Officer Syllabus Topics Syllabus Corporate Accounting Divisible Profits and Bonus Issues

Final Accounts Factories Act

Insurance of Shares

Dividend Distribution

Underwriting

Capital Issues

Forfeiture and Reissues of Shares

Valuation of Godwill and shares

Acquisition of Business and Profits before Incorporation

Issues and Redemption of Debentures, etc. Management Accounting Ration Analysis

Capital Market

Cash Flow Statement

Source of Finance

Budgeting and Budgetary Control

Capital Structure

Standard Costing and Various Analyses

Company Law Analysis

Capital Budgeting Business Laws Labour Law

Prvident Fund

Industrial Dispute Act

Process Costing

Gratuity Act

Redemption of preference shares

Negotiable Instruments

Marginal Cost and Cost Volume Profit

Partnership Act

Contract Act Economics Updates related to the money market and RBI Policies

Micro and Macro Economics Concepts

Money Market Basic Accounting How the RBI, IRDA, and SEBI work

Principles and concepts of Accounting Accounting Concept Marginal Costing

Overview of Cost

Absolute Costing

Social Accounting

Cost Volume Profit Analysis

Activity-based costing

Cost sheet and work

Transfer Pricing

Target Costing

Inventory Valuation

Accounting Guidelines of SEBI

Given below is the topic-wise syllabus for the post of the Credit Officer IT 2026:- Credit Officer IT Syllabus Topics Syllabus Computer Science Alogrithms

Information Systems and Software Engineering

Web Technologies

Programming and Data Structures

Databases

Computer Networks

Operating System

Computer Organisation and Architecture Information Technology Relational Database Management System

Cyber Law in India

Data Communication and Networks

Information and Network Security

Operating System

Linux System Administration Electronics and Communication Analogue Electronics

Electrical and Electronic Measurements

Digital Electronics

Control Systems and Process Control

Analytical, Optical Instrumentation

Basic of Circuits and Measurement Systems

Signals, Systems and Communications

Exam Pattern of Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 The Union Bank of India SO recruitment exam will be conducted online. There will be one exam for the Specialist officer, which will test the professional knowledge of the candidate in the relevant posts. It will include 50 questions, and the total number of marks will be 100. This paper will have to be completed within 60 minutes. Given below is the exam pattern for the post codes of S01 to S108 under specialist officers up to Scale III:- Section Total Number of Questions Total Marks Duration Professional Knowledge of the relevant post 50 100 60 minutes or 1 hour For the post codes of GO1 to G19 up to Scale III, the exam will be conducted on subjects like Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, Professional Knowledge, and relevant posts and English language. The paper will consist of 125 questions, and the total number of marks will be 175. This paper will have to be completed within 120 minutes.